Kravis Center to host second annual block party on Saturday

Groove to Reggae-fusion legends Third World or check out the myriad activities on tap for the Kravis Center’s second annual Block Party.

The nine-time Grammy nominated band's performance will close out the free Saturday event that runs from 1 to 8 p.m. at the West Palm Beach performing arts venue.

Featuring live performances and workshops, the Block Party offers activities for the whole family.

Those include performances by members of the Palm Beach Opera, Haitian-American singer and songwriter Inez Barlatier; Japanese Taiko drumming troupe Fushu Daiko and Ballet Palm Beach.

Hungry guests will have a variety of vendors to purchase from, like the gourmet Latin American street food of Cholo Soy, Southern soul food from Georgia Mae's and Uncle Louie G's Italian Ice.

“Last year, the hundreds and hundreds of visitors to our inaugural block party highlighted the profound impact of the arts on our community," Kravis Center CEO Diane Quinn said. "We are excited to welcome everyone back to sing along with their friends, join a drum circle, and dance to their favorite band. Join us for an unforgettable day filled with entertainment and community spirit!”

For more information on the Block Party and the schedule of events, visit www.kravis.org . For tickets to Third World's free concert, visit https://www.kravis.org/events/third-world/ or call 561-832-7469. Tickets are limited to six per family.

Event includes:

1 to 4 p.m.: Palm Beach Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo

1 to 5 p.m.: DJ Le Spam

1 to 6 p.m.: Silent Disco; Steve Cara Photography Exhibit; Activities by Rhythm & Hues

1:15 to 1:45 p.m.: Modern Maya "Alfombra" Workshop

1:20 to 1:45 p.m.: Ballet Palm Beach

2 to 2:30 p.m.: Bob Shop Brass

2 to 2:15 p.m.: Palm Beach Opera

2:15 to 3 p.m.: African Drum Circle

2:15 to 3p.m.: Soundstory for Kids

2:30 to 2:55 p.m.: Young Singers of the Palm Beaches Community Sing-Along

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Inez Barlatier

3:10 to 3:35 p.m.: Fushu Daiko

3:15 to 4p.m.: Country Fusion Line Dancing; Improvisation/Sketch Comedy Workshop

4:15 to 5p.m.: Kravis on Broadway Musical Chairs

4 to 4:30 p.m.: Low Ground Band

5 to 6 p.m.: Telmary & Habanasana

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Third World

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Kravis Center to host second annual block party on Saturday