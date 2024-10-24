Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Palm Beach Recreation Department offers holiday-themed events, other activities for fall

    By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The Town of Palm Beach's Recreation Department will host a handful of family friendly events to celebrate the fall season.

    To kick things off, the department will host Halloween Happenings 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The free event, which will be held at the Mandel Recreation Center, 340 Seaview Ave., includes games, light bites and more.

    To register, visit www.palmbeachrecreation.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2cGa_0wJuYL6f00

    Movie on the Lawn: "Polar Express," is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the recreation center.

    The 2004 animated Christmas film, which is based on the 1985 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, tells the story of a young boy who begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, he embarks on an adventure when a mysterious train, the Polar Express, pulls up outside his home and invites him to journey to the North Pole.

    Cost is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Price includes hot cocoa and cookies.

    Registration is underway for residents. Nonresident registration begins Monday. To register, visit www.palmbeachrecreation.com .

    The town has scheduled a Snowball Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the recreation center. Cost is $12 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

    Resident registration begins Nov. 4, and nonresident registration begins Dec. 2. For information, contact 561-838-5485 or recreation@townofpalmbeach.com.

    The Mandel Recreation Center also will offer a variety of fitness programs, ballroom dance classes, indoor basketball, pickleball and kids' activities such as Spanish, cooking and martial arts, this fall.

    For information, visit the recreation department's website at www.palmbeachrecreation.com or call 561-838-5485.

    Tennis passes are available for purchase at the Seaview Park Tennis Center, 340 Seaview Ave., and Phipps Ocean Park Tennis Center, 2201 South Ocean Blvd. Passes include seasonal and annual passes as well as Daily Court passes and Happy Hour.

    The Mandel Recreation Center, which opened in December 2019 , features multi-purpose rooms, a gym, after-school room, game room, renovated pro shop, snack bar, fitness center, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, and expanded playground. It replaced the town's original recreation center, which opened more than 40 years ago. That building was demolished in August 2018 to make way for the new facility, which is significantly larger.

    Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Recreation Department offers holiday-themed events, other activities for fall

    Related Search

    Holiday moviesFall eventsPalm BeachRecreation programsCommunity eventsPalm Beach daily news

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Touched By An Angel' TV Star Della Reese: 7 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Man wanted for attempted murder in N.J. arrested in Shenandoah
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Outgoing East Union chief thanked for service; interim officer-in-charge appointed
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    In Memory of Richard Crenna (From 'Our Miss Brooks' to 'Rambo'): 21 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy