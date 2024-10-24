Palm Beach Recreation Department offers holiday-themed events, other activities for fall

The Town of Palm Beach's Recreation Department will host a handful of family friendly events to celebrate the fall season.

To kick things off, the department will host Halloween Happenings 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The free event, which will be held at the Mandel Recreation Center, 340 Seaview Ave., includes games, light bites and more.

To register, visit www.palmbeachrecreation.com .

Movie on the Lawn: "Polar Express," is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the recreation center.

The 2004 animated Christmas film, which is based on the 1985 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, tells the story of a young boy who begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, he embarks on an adventure when a mysterious train, the Polar Express, pulls up outside his home and invites him to journey to the North Pole.

Cost is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Price includes hot cocoa and cookies.

Registration is underway for residents. Nonresident registration begins Monday. To register, visit www.palmbeachrecreation.com .

The town has scheduled a Snowball Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the recreation center. Cost is $12 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Resident registration begins Nov. 4, and nonresident registration begins Dec. 2. For information, contact 561-838-5485 or recreation@townofpalmbeach.com.

The Mandel Recreation Center also will offer a variety of fitness programs, ballroom dance classes, indoor basketball, pickleball and kids' activities such as Spanish, cooking and martial arts, this fall.

For information, visit the recreation department's website at www.palmbeachrecreation.com or call 561-838-5485.

Tennis passes are available for purchase at the Seaview Park Tennis Center, 340 Seaview Ave., and Phipps Ocean Park Tennis Center, 2201 South Ocean Blvd. Passes include seasonal and annual passes as well as Daily Court passes and Happy Hour.

The Mandel Recreation Center, which opened in December 2019 , features multi-purpose rooms, a gym, after-school room, game room, renovated pro shop, snack bar, fitness center, indoor and outdoor basketball courts, and expanded playground. It replaced the town's original recreation center, which opened more than 40 years ago. That building was demolished in August 2018 to make way for the new facility, which is significantly larger.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Recreation Department offers holiday-themed events, other activities for fall