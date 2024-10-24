Palm Beach board OKs zoning code amendment that bans marijuana dispensaries

Even if Floridians approve a state amendment legalizing recreational marijuana, Palm Beach will remain dispensary free after the Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a zoning code amendment that will keep those businesses off the island.

The proposed ordinance streamlines the town’s law prohibiting medical marijuana establishments and cultivation into a blanket ban on marijuana cultivation and dispensaries, town attorney Joanne O’Connor told the commission during its Oct. 1 meeting.

Concerned over the potential passing of Amendment 3 , which would legalize the recreational sale and use of marijuana, the Town Council had asked O’Connor during its Sept. 11 meeting to review the current marijuana ordinances to ensure that Palm Beach continues to bar the sale of marijuana.

"There's a lot of people who say that recreational marijuana is going to pass, so if it does, all I asked Joanne to do is look at whether we could add to this ordinance legal recreational and medical," Council President Bobbie Lindsay told her colleagues during the September meeting.

A recent survey from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed the amendment having support from 66% of respondents, well above Florida's 60% threshold for approving amendments, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

While the town’s current law — which passed shortly after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2016 legalizing medical marijuana — bans the sale of non-medical marijuana in all of its zoning districts, O’Connor told the planning board that the review was an opportunity to simplify regulation.

The new ordinance removes a slew of rules from the current law that detail the proposal process for a marijuana dispensary, which were added in case state law preempts a prohibition.

“We had a very detailed section on what development standards we might apply,” O’Connor said.

However, those were adopted before Florida amended its statutes to allow municipalities to ban marijuana cultivation and dispensaries, O’Connor told the commission.

“So, for us, it allows us to really go back and take the opportunity to simplify our code” and prohibit marijuana dispensaries, O’Connor said.

With little discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the zoning code amendment to the Town Council, which will review it during the regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 13.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach board OKs zoning code amendment that bans marijuana dispensaries