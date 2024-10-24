Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Palm Beach board OKs zoning code amendment that bans marijuana dispensaries

    By Diego Diaz Lasa, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L5SNV_0wJuYEva00

    Even if Floridians approve a state amendment legalizing recreational marijuana, Palm Beach will remain dispensary free after the Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of a zoning code amendment that will keep those businesses off the island.

    The proposed ordinance streamlines the town’s law prohibiting medical marijuana establishments and cultivation into a blanket ban on marijuana cultivation and dispensaries, town attorney Joanne O’Connor told the commission during its Oct. 1 meeting.

    Concerned over the potential passing of Amendment 3 , which would legalize the recreational sale and use of marijuana, the Town Council had asked O’Connor during its Sept. 11 meeting to review the current marijuana ordinances to ensure that Palm Beach continues to bar the sale of marijuana.

    "There's a lot of people who say that recreational marijuana is going to pass, so if it does, all I asked Joanne to do is look at whether we could add to this ordinance legal recreational and medical," Council President Bobbie Lindsay told her colleagues during the September meeting.

    A recent survey from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed the amendment having support from 66% of respondents, well above Florida's 60% threshold for approving amendments, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

    While the town’s current law — which passed shortly after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November 2016 legalizing medical marijuana — bans the sale of non-medical marijuana in all of its zoning districts, O’Connor told the planning board that the review was an opportunity to simplify regulation.

    The new ordinance removes a slew of rules from the current law that detail the proposal process for a marijuana dispensary, which were added in case state law preempts a prohibition.

    “We had a very detailed section on what development standards we might apply,” O’Connor said.

    However, those were adopted before Florida amended its statutes to allow municipalities to ban marijuana cultivation and dispensaries, O’Connor told the commission.

    “So, for us, it allows us to really go back and take the opportunity to simplify our code” and prohibit marijuana dispensaries, O’Connor said.

    With little discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the zoning code amendment to the Town Council, which will review it during the regular meeting scheduled for Nov. 13.

    Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach board OKs zoning code amendment that bans marijuana dispensaries

    Related Search

    Palm BeachMarijuana legalizationMarijuana dispensariesPalm Beach zoningFlorida amendment 3Recreational marijuana sales

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    independentmind
    17h ago
    so, when the people from pal. beach drive over the bridge to pick up hookers, the massage parlors, they can pick up some bud on the way back from West PalmBeach dispensaries
    Cande Infinity
    1d ago
    How about we take the same people who are requesting these things, that have nothing to do with them, and we limit their voice, their opinion and we see how much they appreciate it. People always want to worry about things they don't even do.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza19 hours ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Another police chief out at East Union
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Former Bank Manager Sentenced to 65 Months for $5M PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy