    Traffic to be diverted at Country Club Road, Slope Trail today for storm station repair

    By Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SykFd_0wINPMj100

    Traffic will be diverted from 8 a.m. to noon today while the storm station at Country Club Road and Slope Trail undergoes repair. Only local traffic will be allowed

    Flaggers will divert other drivers to Fairview Road and Bahama Lane.

    More: Season preview: Palm Beach to address traffic, parking, code reform, comprehensive plan

    Got questions? Contact Paul Colby, Facilities Maintenance Division Manager, by email at pcolby@townofpalmbeach.com  or by calling (561) 838-5440 .

    This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Traffic to be diverted at Country Club Road, Slope Trail today for storm station repair

