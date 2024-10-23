Traffic to be diverted at Country Club Road, Slope Trail today for storm station repair

Traffic will be diverted from 8 a.m. to noon today while the storm station at Country Club Road and Slope Trail undergoes repair. Only local traffic will be allowed

Flaggers will divert other drivers to Fairview Road and Bahama Lane.

Got questions? Contact Paul Colby, Facilities Maintenance Division Manager, by email at pcolby@townofpalmbeach.com or by calling (561) 838-5440 .

This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.

