Palm Beach Symphony plans six-concert Masterworks season

The Palm Beach Symphony has been steadily lifting its profile and expanding its reach under the leadership of Gerard Schwarz, who took over the ensemble in 2019.

The orchestra now offers six Masterworks concerts a season, all of them at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, welcomes major soloists and includes a substantial amount of American orchestral music on its programs. To that point, for its 50th anniversary season last year, the group commissioned new works from leading U.S. composers such as Aaron Jay Kernis, Bright Sheng and Ellen Taaffe Zwilich.

The orchestra's new season opens with an afternoon concert on Nov. 10 with Schwarz leading his son, cellist Julian Schwarz, in Dvořák's Cello Concerto, easily the most popular cello concerto ever written. The concert also includes Zwilich's "Celebration for Orchestra" and Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition," originally a piano cycle but now best-known in the spectacular orchestration by Maurice Ravel.

The Greek violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist Dec. 10 in the epic Violin Concerto by Johannes Brahms. Schwarz also has programmed the American composer Christopher Theofanidis' "Rainbow Body," a meditation on music by the 12th-century German abbess Hildegard of Bingen. Dvořák's Seventh Symphony rounds out the program.

After the new year, the French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet returns to South Florida to perform Ravel's Piano Concerto in G with the Palm Beach Symphony on Jan. 13. Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony ("Pathétique") is planned, as is "Blue Cathedral," an orchestral work by American composer Jennifer Higdon.

Two large works are on the program for Feb. 6, including the Beethoven Violin Concerto, played here by the fine American violinist Gil Shaham. The rest of the concert is devoted to the Symphony No. 1 of Gustav Mahler, a youthful masterpiece that announced the arrival of a major composer on the occasion of its premiere in 1889.

The eminent American pianist Garrick Ohlsson is the soloist March 2 in one of the most popular piano concertos in the repertoire, the Concerto No. 2 of Sergei Rachmaninoff, which in the middle of the last century was harvested for popular songs. The rest of the program revisits two standout American composers of the mid-20th century: Paul Creston, who will be represented by his "Invocation and Dance," and the Second Symphony ("Romantic") of Howard Hanson.

The regular season closes April 8 with another excellent American pianist, Anne-Marie McDermott, as soloist in the Piano Concerto No. 1 of Beethoven. Two French works are also on the program — Debussy's "La Mer," and the second suite from Ravel's music for the ballet "Daphnis et Chloé" — plus another work by a major mid-century American, William Grant Still's "Threnody: In Memory of Jean Sibelius," written in 1957 after the Finnish master's death.

Two other concerts are also on the Palm Beach Symphony schedule. One of them, a late-season concert at the Kravis on May 19, will feature musicians from the community joining the orchestra in the "Academic Festival Overture" of Brahms, a work that pays tribute to the scholarly life. Pianist Kevin Kenner, like Schwarz a faculty member at the University of Miami, joins the orchestra for the Piano Concerto No. 2 of Chopin, a composer in whom he specializes. The concert also will feature a symphony whose first four notes are familiar to almost everyone: the Fifth Symphony of Beethoven.

The orchestra also regularly presents children's concerts, and this season, it offers a world premiere on Oct. 26 called "Cinderella and the Orchestra," a retelling of the familiar legend in which Cinderella is a wonderful flutist who plays in the prince's palace orchestra. When Cinderella's evil stepmother and sisters appear, she flees, leaving behind her flute. The prince must then search the kingdom to find the secretive musician.

The story was written by Jody Schwarz, Gerard's wife, a flutist who holds degrees from Juilliard and who also has taught writing at the State University of New York at Purchase. The story is set to the Italian composer Ottorino Respighi's "Gli Uccelli (The Birds)." The concert will take place at the Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens.

For tickets, call the orchestra at 561-281-0145 or visit palmbeachsymphony.org . Tickets for Kravis Center performances also are available at the Kravis Center by calling 561-832-7469 or visiting kravis.org.

