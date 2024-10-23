Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach plans eight-concert season

For its 12th season of concerts, the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach plans eight programs of widely varied music, and welcomes a host of fine chamber players who are certain to make the most of their appearances in Palm Beach County.

“Our upcoming season features a remarkable lineup of world-class musicians, and their combined artistry will create a musical experience to transport you," said Arnaud Sussmann, the CMSPB's artistic director, in a prepared statement.

Four of the concerts will be held at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, and the other four at the Norton Museum of Art just across the water in West Palm Beach.

The first concert, set for Nov. 21 at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, is a tribute to the great Belgian violinist and composer Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931), whose work is credited with paving the way for modern violin performance. Ysaÿe's own "Rêve d'enfant" is featured on the program with two works by his contemporary, the French composer Ernest Chausson: the lush "Poème" for violin, and the infrequently heard Concerto for Violin, Piano and String Quartet. Violinists Sussmann, Jennifer Frautschi and Benjamin Beilman — who will be playing a 1740 Guarneri once played by Ysaÿe himself — will take part in the program, along with violist Beth Guterman, cellist Nick Canellakis and pianist Michael Stephen Brown.

The Spanish clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester returns to CMSPB on Dec. 5 at the Norton for Brahms' lovely, melancholy Clarinet Trio, paired with an early work of Beethoven, his Piano Trio in B-flat, which is scored for clarinet, but which also can be played by violin. Two later pieces are on the program, the Serenade in F minor of Robert Kahn, a friend of Brahms who fled the Nazis in 1939 and emigrated to Britain, and "Mozart Adagio," a meditation for piano trio on a sonata movement by Mozart as conceived by the Estonian master Arvo Pärt.

With the new year, CMSPB pays tribute to Antonio Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons," the Baroque masterwork often cited as the most popular piece of classical music in the world. The four concertos were first published in 1725, so this a 300th-anniversary concert, set for Jan. 22 at the Norton Museum of Art. Violinists Sussmann, Beilman, James Ehnes, Karen Gomyo, Chad Hoopes, Tessa Lark, Yura Lee, Amy Schwartz Moretti and Andrew Wan will be on hand, each soloing in one of the Vivaldi concertos or in what has now become its inescapable counterpart, the "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires," by the 20th-century tango master Astor Piazzolla. The program also includes American composer Andrew Norman's "Gran Turismo," a wildly virtuosic romp from 2004 for eight violins that evokes the Baroque concerto grosso as well as a video game.

The focus switches to art song Feb. 6 at Bethesda-by-the-Sea when the tenor Nicholas Phan celebrates the music of Franz Schubert in a recital with pianist Myra Huang. The program has not been announced, but will include Schubert lieder as well as other songs geared to the Schubert theme. Phan, an American singer who has been nominated for a Grammy Award three times, has a long and distinguished résumé on the recital, concert and opera stages. He teaches at DePaul University in Chicago.

The Escher Quartet, a highly celebrated New York-based string foursome that draws its name from the Dutch artist M.C. Escher, arrives Feb. 19 at Bethesda-by-the-Sea for a concert of music by Mozart (the Quartet No. 21, the first of the three "Prussian" quartets), Samuel Barber (the slow movement from his lone String Quartet, later world-famous as the "Adagio for Strings") and the last quartet of Antonin Dvořák, No. 14 in A-flat. The Escher Quartet — violinists Adam Barnett-Hart and Brendan Speltz, violist Pierre Lapointe and cellist Brook Speltz — records extensively, and last season performed all six of the quartets by Béla Bartók on its programs.

The music of the Baroque era is again the focus March 6 at Bethesda-by-the-Sea for a concert of music by J.S. Bach and Georg Philipp Telemann, a contemporary of Bach who was considered the greatest composer of his day in the German lands. Oboist James Austin Smith joins violinists Bella Hristova, Cindy Wu and Oliver Neubauer, plus cellist Jay Campbell and CMSPB chief Sussmann on viola, for three concertos by Bach, including the Concerto for Violin and Oboe. Telemann is represented by one of the many instrumental works in his "Tafelmusik" (Table Music) collection.

The too-rarely-encountered medium of the string trio — violin, viola and cello — takes center stage April 3 at the Norton, with Sussmann joined by violist Paul Neubauer and cellist Paul Watkins. The three will play the Divertimento in E-flat (K. 563) of Mozart, and the early String Trio in C of the 20th-century French composer Jean Françaix. A delightful, witty neoclassicist, Françaix's music is too little heard, and this concert will help acquaint new listeners with his work.

The CMSPB season closes April 25 at the Norton with two works for piano quintet. One of them, the "Trout" Quintet of Schubert (named for one of the composer's songs, which he used for this piece), is one of Schubert's best-known and loved pieces. The other piano quintet on the program is the Piano Quintet No. 1 by Louise Farrenc (1804-1875). A fine composer and pianist, she was the only woman to head the piano department at the Paris Conservatoire, where she struck an early blow for pay equity by demanding that she be paid the same as the male faculty members. She won that fight, and she has benefited in recent years from much renewed attention to her work, which was much-celebrated in her time.

For the final concert, Sussmann will be joined by violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, cellist Clive Greensmith, bassist Blake Hinson and pianist Gloria Chien.

Tickets range from $35-$75, and are available by visiting cmspb.org, or calling 561-379-6773.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach plans eight-concert season