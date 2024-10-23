In memoriam: Remembering those Palm Beach lost during the summer of 2024

Joseph Michael Luciano

Oct. 4

Joe Luciano, who served for three years as a sports reporter and copy editor for the Palm Beach Daily News early in his professional career, died in Little Rock, Arkansas, while recovering from emergency surgery. He was 48.

Mr. Luciano earned his bachelor’s degree in print journalism from Florida International University in Miami, and before that, attended Broward Community College in Davie.

He also had worked in various roles — as a sportswriter, page designer and copy editor — at The South Florida Sun-Sentinel , The Killean (Texas) Daily Herald , the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Baton Rouge Advocate .

He also served as sports editor for the Forum Publishing Group, and as a wire desk editor for GateHouse Media Center for News and Design and the Cox Media Group.

Nancy Collins McKenna

Sept. 27

Nancy Collins McKenna, of Palm Beach and Longmeadow, Mass., had multiple passions in her life: travel, skiing, tennis, the theater — especially Broadway musicals — and fine arts, but whose greatest passions in life were her family, her faith, and laughter, died at the age of 94.

She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, and was a graduate of the College of New Rochelle in New York. She returned to Springfield after graduating from college and taught. While in college, she was introduced to Paul McKenna, D.M.D. After a lengthy courtship, they were married in 1952 and settled in Longmeadow to raise their family.

Mrs. McKenna was a member and held leadership positions in local cultural organizations and societies, particularly those benefiting children, literacy and the arts, among them the Norton Museum in Palm Beach, and The Society of the Four Arts. She also was a member of the Beach Club of Palm Beach, and the Nantucket Yacht Club.

Mrs. McKenna was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Longmeadow and she also regularly attended mass at St. Edward Catholic Church in Palm Beach.

Diana M. Lewinstein

Sept. 15

Diana M. Lewinstein, of Newport, Rhode Island, and Palm Beach, died after a brief struggle against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. She was 81.

Mrs. Lewinstein graduated from Lesley University and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University. She began her career as a teacher for the emotionally disturbed and neurologically impaired and as the Rhode Island Department of Education’s state consultant for the emotionally disturbed. She returned to college at the Rhode Island School of Design, where she earned a certificate in residential interior design. She worked in the design industry for several decades on her own projects and in concert with her husband, a real estate developer.

She had a love for the arts. She was an accomplished cellist in her youth and was also a fixture at Grand Slam tennis events with her husband. She also was a proud member of the Boston Celtics ownership family with two NBA Championship rings to her name.

Mrs. Lewinstein had a passion for travel and spent decades savoring the world. She also was a longtime member of the Society for the Four Arts and the Kravis Center.

Marjorie Channer Cochrane

Sept. 13

Marjorie Channer Cochrane, a Palm Beach philanthropist, socialite, lifelong Republican, community leader and resident of Wells Road since 1958, died at the age of 97.

Mrs. Cochrane was born in Evanston, Illinois. She was a graduate of the Ogontz School for Girls in Philadelphia.

She chaired the Good Samaritan Hospital Gala, the residential division of the Palm Beach Red Cross Campaign, the Palm Beach Polo Benefit and the Palm Beach Round Table Gala, and served as an auxiliary board member for the Palm Beach Leukemia Society Gala.

Mrs. Cochrane was active in the Colonial Dames of America, Palm Beach Chapter; the Society of the Lees of Virginia; the Junior League of Chicago; the Society of the Four Arts and the Palm Beach Republican Club. She was a dedicated lifelong Episcopalian and parishioner of Bethesda-by-the Sea Church and a long-term member of the Everglades Club, as well as The Beach Club.

Charles James Frankel III

Sept. 6

Charles James Frankel III died peacefully in Palm Beach with his daughter Kimberly by his side. He was 80 years old.

Born in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mr. Frankel grew up riding horses and playing tennis. He attended St. Anne’s-Belfield School and Woodberry Forest. Then he went on to the University of Virginia, where he played football. He was a devoted husband and father, known for his kind heart, sharp wit and unwavering loyalty.

Mr. Frankel began his banking career at Wachovia Bank and Trust Company in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He held a number of senior and executive management positions over the years: at SunTrust South Florida, executive vice president and senior lending officer; at Pan American Bank of Broward, president; at NationsBank-Southeast, U.S. private banking executive; and at U.S. Trust Co., managing director and division president.

Among the not-for-profit and community leadership positions he held included: president of Greater Fort Lauderdale Touchdown Club; chairman of the Blockbuster Bowl; board member of the City of Fort Lauderdale Parks, Recreation, and Beaches Advisory Board; and chairman of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, the Boca Raton Historical Society, Bethesda Hospital Foundation, Town of Gulf Stream Architectural Review and Planning, and others.

Recently he served on the board and executive committee of the Palm Beach Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults, where he was also treasurer and interim president. His past memberships included the Lauderdale Yacht Club, the Everglades Club and Gulf Stream Bath & Tennis Club.

Leonard Riggio

Aug. 27

Leonard Riggio, a Palm Beach resident and the former chairman of the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain, died in New York City of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 83.

Mr. Riggio was born in Manhattan and spent his formative years in Brooklyn, where he attended Brooklyn Technical High School. He began attending night school at New York University, but decided his time was better spent working in the college bookstore than sitting in class. Beginning in the early 1970s, Mr. Riggio grew Barnes & Noble until it became the world’s largest bookselling company. Mr. Riggio also founded Barnes & Noble College Bookseller, MBS Textbook Exchange and GameStop.

Mr. Riggio served on the board of the Children's Defense Fund, where he organized and funded the 1996 Stand for Children March in Washington, D.C. Subsequently, with his wife, Louise, he built the Freedom School's Langston Hughes Library and Riggio-Lynch Chapel at the Alex Haley Farm in Clinton, Tennessee. After Hurricane Katrina, Mr. Riggio created Project Home Again, building and giving away 101 homes to families in the Gentilly neighborhood of New Orleans, helping to revitalize the neighborhood that had been ravaged by the storm.

Mr. Riggio received honorary degrees from Baruch College of the City University of New York, Bentley College, Adelphi University, Tusculum College, Tennessee Tech University, Kingsborough Community College, and Long Island University.

Joseph Rigsby Bagby

Aug. 27

Joseph Rigsby Bagby, a veteran and visionary businessman, husband and father, died at his home. He was 89.

Born in Elk Park, North Carolina, Mr. Bagby’s father was a high school principal, and his mother taught in a one-room schoolhouse. He graduated from the University of Miami, where he was the president of Sigma Chi fraternity. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and after his military service, he moved to Miami. From his early days typesetting at the Miami Herald , working as a soda jerk, and even boxing fruit, his determination and hard work eventually led him to a career in real estate, where he found his calling.

He married Martha Lambert Green, beginning a lifelong partnership that would see them build a family and a business together. In 1970, they founded the Property Resources Co. in South Florida. In 1980, Mr. Bagby moved to Palm Beach.

In 1969, Joe and Martha Bagby co-founded the National Association of Corporate Real Estate Executives, which later evolved into CoreNet Global. A prolific author, Mr. Bagby co-wrote three editions of the “Real Estate Financing Desk Book” and “The Real Estate Dictionary.”

Andrew J. Davis

Aug. 22

Andrew Davis, who for many years served as opinion editor and deputy news editor of the Palm Beach Daily News , died at his Boynton Beach home. He was 61 years old.

Born in Mineola, New York, and raised in Levittown, he earned a journalism degree from the University of Kentucky and remained a devoted Wildcats fan. Three years after graduating from college, he married his wife Dana in West Hartford, Connecticut. The couple were avid travelers and visited 12 European cities, including a 25th wedding anniversary trip to Paris. His other passions included his family and the Florida Panthers.

Mr. Davis worked for newspapers in Florida, South Carolina, New York, Connecticut, Nevada and California before joining the Daily News in 1996 as a copy editor, where he refined his layout skills and won multiple page design awards from the Florida Press Club. He went on to manage the opinion page and served as deputy news editor, then bridge editor.

He remained indomitable as he battled lung and brain cancer, and never lost the faith he practiced as a member of Journey Church of Lake Worth Beach.

John Hendrickson

Aug. 19

Horseman and philanthropist John Hendrickson, a resident of Palm Beach, Saratoga Springs, New York, and Lexington, Kentucky, died suddenly in Saratoga Springs. He was 59 years old and the widower of Marylou Whitney, with whom he owned Birdstone, winner of the Belmont Stakes and the Travers Stakes in 2004.

Mr. Hendrickson grew up in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from West High School in Anchorage — where he was class president, editor of the school newspaper, state tennis champ, prom king and commencement speaker — and attended Chapman College in Orange, California, before transferring to the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he majored in psychology.

He was working as a special assistant to Alaska's then-Gov. Walter Hickel when he met Marylou Whitney, the widow of wealthy sportsman Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney. The couple married in 1996. He was 32; she was 75. The age difference was the topic of the season, but Mr. Hendrickson silenced the buzz with his slightly raunchy humor. At the time of her death in 2019, they had been married for 22 years. Upon Marylou's death, Mr. Hendrickson inherited control of the $100 million estate, and elevated the already lofty level of Whitney philanthropy.

In Saratoga, he built out Marylou's dream of a program for the backstretch workers, providing meals, child care, family medical services and community events for track workers. He also supported Saratoga Hospital, the National Museum of Dance, rescue programs for retired racehorses, and the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, where he served as president. He was a past chairman of the New York Racing Association. In Palm Beach, Mr. Hendrickson was a supporter of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, where he served on the board; the Palm Beach Symphony; the Navy SEALs; and the Everglades Foundation, among others.

Adelaide McCracken Wean

Aug. 9

Adelaide McCracken Wean, affectionately known as Skippy to her friends, and wife for 63 years of the late Raymond John "Jack" Wean Jr., died at her home. She was 97.

Born and raised in South Orange, New Jersey, Mrs. Wean graduated from Miss Beard's School in Orange, New Jersey, then attended Pine Manor Junior College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. After they met at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach in 1938, Adelaide and Jack Wean were married on May 22, 1943, in South Orange. Following his service as a naval officer on a destroyer in the South Pacific during World War II, they settled in Warren, Ohio, where they started their family, Jack began his career with the Wean Engineering Co. and they maintained a residence for 25 years.

Mrs. Wean spent much of her life in Palm Beach where she raised their four children. Throughout her life, she maintained an active lifestyle and commitment to daily exercise. Even when in a relaxed state, Mrs. Wean stayed active by creating elaborate needlepoint projects. Travel also was an important part of Mrs. Wean’s life.

At home, she was involved with a variety of Palm Beach community organizations. As a parishioner of the Church of Bethesda-by-the Sea, she taught Sunday School and served on the vestry. She was a member of The Garden Club of Palm Beach for over 50 years. She was active in the Palm Beach Chapter of the Colonial Dames of America. She also served on the Board of Trustees of Pine Manor Junior College. She and her husband were lifetime members of the Society of the Four Arts, and longtime members of the Bath and Tennis Club, the Sailfish Club of Florida and the Everglades Club.

Sally Joan Kesseler

July 23

Sally J. Kesseler died of complications from cancer at her Palm Beach home. She was 94.

Mrs. Kesseler was born in Brooklyn and graduated from Hunter College in Manhattan and the Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her R.N. degree.

She practiced nursing at Lenox Hill Hospital, where she met and married the love of her life, Dr. Howard J. Kesseler, who died in 2006.

She was an avid bridge player and loved to entertain at home, and was a member of the Everglades Club and the Society of the Four Arts of Palm Beach.

Vicki Lynn Bagley

July 16

Vicki Lynn Bagley (Ladmer), a resident of Palm Beach, Chautauqua, New York, Washington, D.C., and Denver, died in her sleep, surrounded by her children. She was 76.

Born in Denver, Mrs. Bagley graduated from East High School. She furthered her education at UCLA and began working with security clearance at the Rand Corp. in Los Angeles. There she met Smith Walker Bagley of Greenwich, Connecticut, a member of the Reynolds tobacco family. They married in 1966 and settled in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they had three children.

Mrs. Bagley had a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a love for real estate. In the late 1970s, she founded Vicki Bagley Realty. However, she took the most pride in mentoring a team of women who found success as agents and investors.

In 1991, she delved into publishing, launching a society magazine focused on philanthropic activities in the nation's capital. After her divorce, she relocated to Manhattan before making Palm Beach her permanent residence. During her time in New York, she acquired Celebrity Service International, a prominent media information business.

J. Michael Cline

July 16

J. Michael Cline, a Palm Beach resident and founder of the movie ticket company Fandango, fell to his death from a New York City hotel. He was 64.

The New York Police Department said that Mr. Cline was found with injuries indicating he fell from an elevated height at The Kimberly Hotel, in midtown Manhattan.

Cline founded Fandango in 1999 and stayed until 2011. The company is now owned by NBCUniversal. At the time of his death, Cline was a founding and managing partner at private equity firm Accretive and executive chairman at Juxtapose, a venture fund.

Cline was married and the father of six children. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Dorothy Middleton Wood Letts

July 11

Dorothy Middleton Wood Letts, a longtime island resident, fondly known as Dotsy to her friends, died at home. She was 96.

She was raised in Palm Beach, having been born in Good Samaritan Hospital. She attended Palm Beach Day Academy and the Palm Beach Public School, and graduated high school at St. Margaret's School in Virginia. She went on to graduate from Sweet Briar College, majoring in art history. After graduating, she went on a European tour and while traveling abroad, she ended up in Edinburgh, Scotland, where she met her future husband, the late Honorable Gavin G. K. Letts. They lived in Cheadle Hulme, England, before returning to the United States in 1955 and moving back to Palm Beach in 1958.

After her husband's death, in their 40th year of marriage, Mrs. Letts subsequently met her remainder-of-life sweetheart, Warren R. Dix. For their 19 years together, they enjoyed their annual visits to Europe as well as Southport Island, Maine.

Mrs. Letts was a board member of the Palm Beach Branch of The English-Speaking Union, which her parents started in 1952. She was also on the Board of Directors of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, the Garden Club of Palm Beach, the Society of the Four Arts, the Everglades Club, and the Bath and Tennis Club.

Betty Stoll Groth

July 1

Betty Stoll Groth, who was married for 73 years, gave birth to 11 sons and daughters and had 29 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, was a true Palm Beach matriarch. She died at the age of 96.

Betty was raised in Chicago, attended Sacred Heart School, then Manhattanville College in New York City. While in high school, she was introduced to the legendary Latin School football and basketball star, John Groth. The pair were married in 1949. Mr. Groth’s baseball career later took him to play for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, and other teams.

Tired of the cold Chicago winters, the Groths bought a home at 177 Queens Lane in Palm Beach in 1961. In 1965, she became one of the founding members of the St. Edward Ladies Guild. She was a daily communicant and prayed the rosary daily at St. Edward Catholic Church.

In 1961, Betty and John became Sailfish Club members, where all the children learned to swim, sail and fish, always looking forward to Wednesday Family Nights. In later years, she loved having dinner there on Friday nights with her husband and sister. She could also be found carpooling children between Rosarian Academy, St. Ann’s School, or Cardinal Newman. Once all the children were grown, Mrs. Groth began volunteer work at St. Mary’s Hospital. She served as president of the Auxiliary Board, then worked in the nursery and surgical waiting room.

Harold Church Paull Jr.

June 25

Harold Church Paull Jr. died after suffering a variety of health challenges, including a stroke. He was 75.

Mr. Paull’s passions included tennis and golf, which he enjoyed with enthusiasm and skill.

He was a member of the Bath and Tennis Club in Palm Beach and the Newport Reading Room in Rhode Island. He resigned from the Everglades Club in Palm Beach and Bailey's Beach Club in Newport after 45 years.

Dudley L. Moore Jr.

June 23

Dudley L. Moore Jr. died in his sleep, surrounded by family, at his home in Palm Beach. He was 88.

Mr. Moore was born in Atlanta and graduated from North Fulton High School. He received his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Georgia. In 1957, he became an employee in his father’s small, independent insurance agency and was named president in June 1971. In December 1965, he married Margaret (Peggy) Bowden. Under his leadership, he grew a small insurance agency into a multistate insurance company specializing in underwriting nonstandard automobile insurance. In 1979, the company was sold to American Financial Corp., where he remained as CEO for over five years. In 1986, Moore embarked on his largest and most successful endeavor in the insurance industry when he organized Omni Insurance Co., a leading underwriter of nonstandard auto insurance.

Mr. Moore received the University of Georgia’s Distinguished Alumni Award. In 1986, he endowed the Dudley L. Moore, Jr. Chair of Insurance. He was elected the founding chairman of the Terry College’s Board of Overseers in 2001, served as a trustee of the UGA Real Estate Foundation, was an emeritus trustee of the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors and served as chairman of the UGA Foundation Board of Trustees.

Mr. Moore served as a trustee of Royal Poinciana Chapel, a trustee of the Society of Four Arts and the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, a board member of Everglades Club and a longstanding member of the Town of Palm Beach Landmarks Preservation Commission. He also was a member of the Bath & Tennis Club and The Breakers Club.

David Austin Rowe

June 21

David Austin Rowe, a longtime resident of Palm Beach, died unexpectedly at 74.

Mr. Rowe was born in Boston and moved to the Palm Beaches with his parents and family in 1954. He attended St. Juliana's School in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Public School, then attended Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts. David was offered early acceptance in the 11th grade to Harvard University and Stanford. He chose Stanford.

Mr. Rowe was an outstanding athlete at the high school and college levels. He held multiple records for his age group in swimming. While at Middlesex he lettered in soccer all four years. He also played varsity soccer at Stanford.

He turned down an offer to play professional soccer in Dallas and enrolled in the Shepard Broad School of Law at Nova Southeastern University. He was part of Nova’s first graduating class in 1977. Mr. Rowe was a member of the Florida Bar and practiced law in Palm Beach County for 47 years.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: In memoriam: Remembering those Palm Beach lost during the summer of 2024