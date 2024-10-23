Editorial: A season filled with changes as new Palm Beach comes into view

Palm Beach has been very good at maintaining its status quo for decades at a time, but it periodically must face and navigate rapid and significant changes.

This is one of those times. The current shift began in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when many out-of-staters headed south in search of larger homes and warmer outdoor spaces. Housing prices boomed and retail, which previously had been in decline, rebounded with vigor. Now that the town is settling into its new normal, the changes keep coming.

Among them is the elimination of free parking in the Midtown area , which took effect Oct. 2. All free one- and two-hour parking spots south of Seaview Avenue have been replaced by metered and resident parking spaces. Businesses have adopted a wait-and-see attitude as they track the policy's impact on their employees and their bottom line.

Also potentially significant this season could be a near-permanent closure of the stretch of South Ocean Boulevard in the vicinity of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club as part of increased security measures imposed by the U.S. Secret Service. When Mr. Trump is home, the road, from South County Road south to the Southern Boulevard traffic circle, could be closed to everyone except the road's residents and first responders.

This policy effectively cuts the town in half. Thankfully, officials were able to negotiate a deal to have the road reopen when the former president is out of town. Of course, he has to be away long enough for it to makes sense to pull down the complicated system of barriers.

Other changes coming this season include the final review of the new Comprehensive Plan , which the Town Council is set to vote on in November. The proposed plan touches on issues ranging from what constitutes "town-serving" to the level of service standards for roads.

Mandated under the state's Community Planning Act, a new Comprehensive Plan is required every seven years to ensure local government is in compliance with state law.

The town's 50-year-old zoning code also is being reviewed. A completed draft of the overhauled code has been delivered to members of the Town Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission, and residents will get their first look during the commission's November meeting.

There also are business changes coming.

Among the most significant are the planned November opening of the much-anticipated Palm House hotel on Royal Palm Way and the completion of the project to renovate the Royal Poinciana Playhouse.

The Palm House , which closed 17 years ago, has been an eyesore on one of the town's most popular streets for too long, and we welcome its return as a property of Iconic Luxury Hotels.

The revamp of the playhouse has not been without controversy, especially after the project's developer demolished much of the original structure. The developers said the damage they encountered was worse than anticipated, which is not uncommon in renovation projects.

Exciting times are ahead at the site, including a new waterfront restaurant, Tutto Mare, which won Town Council approvals in December . Cartier also has been named as a new tenant. We eagerly await what else is on tap for an area that has come into its own as a premier town location.

The renovation of the North Fire Station is expected to be completed by the end of the year. That project ended up costing more and taking longer than planned because, like the playhouse, the damage found was worse than initially thought.

Finally, The Vineta Hotel, at the site that once was the Chesterfield, is set to reopen in early 2025 , offering another option for visitors.

There surely will be other changes this season. But what we know for sure is that despite varying views on the developments mentioned here, a new era for Palm Beach is dawning, and this season is likely to be key part of that transition.

We'll keep you posted.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Editorial: A season filled with changes as new Palm Beach comes into view