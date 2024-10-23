Opinion: Let's make eradicating breast cancer a yearlong commitment

Over the last several decades, countless passionate advocates of breast cancer awareness have done an outstanding job of elevating this critical topic each October.

They have shouted from rooftops about the importance of prevention and early detection and have fundamentally changed the landscape of breast cancer awareness as we know it. But here is the truth: our work is not done and will not be done until we have reached every woman, every family and every community.

The American Cancer Society just published a research paper that highlights data regarding early screening. In women ages 40 and over it is estimated that 49% of eligible women have had a mammogram in the past year, and 67% have had this screening over the past two years. That’s a start, but let’s be crystal-clear: it’s far from enough. We cannot settle for anything less than 100%, and that is what Promise Fund aspires to achieve.

Most of us with insurance make appointments annually for our mammogram. But what about those who don’t have insurance, who cannot afford to get screened, who don’t have access to a screening facility, or those who simply aren’t aware of this potentially life-saving diagnostic test?

In Palm Beach County alone, there are more than 80,000 women who are either underinsured or have no primary care provider. There are additional barriers as to why women have not — or will not — get screened. But of these, there are two basic factors that are most prevalent — money and transportation. Either they believe they cannot afford it, they don’t know where to get one, or they lack reliable transportation to get there.

Promise Fund works hard — all year long — to fill these deficits and remove the barriers for women in Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Martin County. We want low-resource women in these communities to know they have an advocate. They, too, can get screened — at no cost. They, too, have a support system through our health care navigators — at no cost. They, too, have an opportunity to get timely and quality health care they deserve — at no cost.

I made a promise to my sister, Susan G. Komen, years ago, that I would do everything possible to end the shame, pain, fear and hopelessness caused by breast cancer. Through our visionary leadership and selfless team at Promise Fund, and with our extraordinary partners in the health-care industry, we are taking steps, every single day, to ensure that we reach that goal of providing access to screening for 100% of those underserved women in our local communities.

Early detection and screening save lives. So, this October, I challenge each of you: Do not let this conversation end when this month does. Let’s make this a year-round commitment and a lifelong mission. If you or someone you know needs help, do not wait. Visit ThePromiseFund.org to make sure that every woman has the chance to fight, survive and thrive.

Nancy Brinker is a former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, founder of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure and co-founder of the Promise Fund.

