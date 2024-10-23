Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Opinion: Let's make eradicating breast cancer a yearlong commitment

    By Nancy Brinker,

    2 days ago

    Over the last several decades, countless passionate advocates of breast cancer awareness have done an outstanding job of elevating this critical topic each October.

    They have shouted from rooftops about the importance of prevention and early detection and have fundamentally changed the landscape of breast cancer awareness as we know it. But here is the truth: our work is not done and will not be done until we have reached every woman, every family and every community.

    The American Cancer Society just published a research paper that highlights data regarding early screening. In women ages 40 and over it is estimated that 49% of eligible women have had a mammogram in the past year, and 67% have had this screening over the past two years. That’s a start, but let’s be crystal-clear: it’s far from enough. We cannot settle for anything less than 100%, and that is what Promise Fund aspires to achieve.

    Most of us with insurance make appointments annually for our mammogram. But what about those who don’t have insurance, who cannot afford to get screened, who don’t have access to a screening facility, or those who simply aren’t aware of this potentially life-saving diagnostic test?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpfjI_0wIN0IKp00

    In Palm Beach County alone, there are more than 80,000 women who are either underinsured or have no primary care provider. There are additional barriers as to why women have not — or will not — get screened. But of these, there are two basic factors that are most prevalent — money and transportation. Either they believe they cannot afford it, they don’t know where to get one, or they lack reliable transportation to get there.

    Promise Fund works hard — all year long — to fill these deficits and remove the barriers for women in Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Martin County. We want low-resource women in these communities to know they have an advocate. They, too, can get screened — at no cost. They, too, have a support system through our health care navigators — at no cost. They, too, have an opportunity to get timely and quality health care they deserve — at no cost.

    I made a promise to my sister, Susan G. Komen, years ago, that I would do everything possible to end the shame, pain, fear and hopelessness caused by breast cancer. Through our visionary leadership and selfless team at Promise Fund, and with our extraordinary partners in the health-care industry, we are taking steps, every single day, to ensure that we reach that goal of providing access to screening for 100% of those underserved women in our local communities.

    Early detection and screening save lives. So, this October, I challenge each of you: Do not let this conversation end when this month does. Let’s make this a year-round commitment and a lifelong mission. If you or someone you know needs help, do not wait. Visit ThePromiseFund.org to make sure that every woman has the chance to fight, survive and thrive.

    Nancy Brinker is a former U.S. ambassador to Hungary, founder of the Susan G. Komen for the Cure and co-founder of the Promise Fund.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Opinion: Let's make eradicating breast cancer a yearlong commitment

    Related Search

    Breast cancerCancer ResearchAffordable healthcareBreast Cancer awarenessSusan G. KomenEarly screening importance

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy