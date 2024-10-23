Construction to continue at Palm Beach Day Academy after council lifts stop-work order

Work can resume on a new parking lot at Palm Beach Day Academy after violations of Palm Beach's rules by the project's contractor prompted the town to stop work at the site.

The Town Council voted unanimously at its Oct. 15 Development Review Committee meeting to allow work to resume at the private school at 241 Seaview Ave. All fines must be paid, and the town can once more issue permits for the project to use right-of-way along the cramped and busy Seaview Avenue, the council decided.

Under Palm Beach's three-strike rule, work must stop on a project after it receives three sets of tickets for construction violations.

Gilbane Building Co. is the contractor for several projects at Palm Beach Day Academy's Upper Campus, including building a new parking lot, the plans for which faced pushback from some neighbors and ultimately overcame a legal challenge.

Nathan Burnham, operations manager for contractor Gilbane Building Co., told the council that the construction team addressed all issues immediately as they arose at the school, which has more than 100 years of history on the island.

"As we go through some of the details, I just want to point out, every time a violation was issued, we took it very seriously," Burnham said.

Some of the violations were related to another permit to replace the aging heating and air conditioning system for the school, work that was completed before the school year began, he said. The school also had new impact windows and doors installed.

The town's Public Works Department issued a first citation to contractor Gilbane Building Co. on July 19, for working in the right-of-way without a permit, inadequate maintenance of traffic, failure to maintain safe sidewalks and storing materials in the right-of-way, records show.

Gilbane's team found that a subcontractor had delivered an item that sat on the sidewalk for about 45 minutes before the equipment to lift that item to the school's roof arrived, Burnham told the council.

"We work in a lot of campus situations," he said. "We know that's not acceptable."

To correct the violation, Gilbane's team talked with the subcontractor in question, then followed up with all subcontractors on the project the next day, Burnham said. The project team also said that moving forward, all equipment needed to lift something onto the roof would need to be in place before that item was delivered, he added.

The second citation was issued Aug. 19, when two subcontractors parked multiple vehicles in the public parking spaces on Seaview Avenue without a permit, Burnham said.

Once again, the Gilbane team worked with the subcontractors to address the issue, he said. They also confirmed that the school has an agreement with the nearby Wells Fargo bank to use spaces there for overflow parking, Burnham said.

"That’s where everyone is supposed to be parking legally per the project plan," he said.

The third violation that triggered the three-strike rule was issued Aug. 22 for littering in the right-of-way, site debris and illegal discharges to town sewers, Burnham said.

A concrete subcontractor had not properly washed down their truck that day, and as it left the parking lot site, the truck's tires tracked mud and debris into the street, he said.

That issue was addressed immediately with the subcontractor and the entire job site the next day, Burnham said. Gilbane's project team placed a person at the site to make sure that anyone leaving does so "in the correct manner," he said.

A few days later, the town issued its stop-work order, he said.

"We work on a lot of sensitive campuses," Burnham said. "And impacting the neighbors and the town is not part of our plan. In fact we try not to be noticed, try to get the work done just like we were a member of the community ourselves."

Council Member Julie Araskog said she has gotten complaints from neighbors about the project, "and a lot of it has to do with these," she said of the violations.

She cautioned Gilbane to be careful about issues like sidewalk safety at the site and storing material in the right-of-way. "I think it's really important that whoever it is that you've got working with you, you have got to watch these things," Araskog said.

Council Member Ted Cooney, who noted he is an alumnus of Palm Beach Day Academy, said he appreciated the contractor explaining the issues to the council.

"I don't want to minimize this but these are three different things, and I'm pleased to not see repeat violations of the same offenses," he said.

When the third violation occurred, there had been a lot of rain and the fields around the school were muddy, Cooney noted. Cooney said he could see that contributing to the issues at that time.

Council President Bobbie Lindsay noted that compliance with town rules by construction projects has improved since the three-strike rule went into effect, with town Planning, Zoning and Building Director Wayne Bergman saying that before the Oct. 15 meeting, it had been a year since a three-strike matter came before the council.

"What you're doing is important for the school and for the street, and we know that, and it's a tight street, and we know that too," Lindsay said to Burnham. "But so do you guys."

Cooney noted that Head of School Fanning Hearon was present earlier in the meeting but had to leave.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com . Subscribe today to support our journalism.

