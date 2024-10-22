Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Take a look at the nine Palm Beach properties that sold for $39M or more in the off-season

    By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The warmer months of 2024 in Palm Beach saw a remarkable run of high-dollar residential sales, with nine properties changing hands for more than $39 million. By way of comparison, the off-season last year saw only five sales in that rarified price category.

    Here’s a look at the deals between May 1 and Oct. 21 that hit at least $39 million, in descending order of price. The list also includes the biggest condominium sale.

    The sales were previously reported by the Palm Beach Daily News and reconfirmed in the monthly transaction reports issued by the Rabideau Klein law firm. The sale prices and dates presented here are those recorded with the deeds at the Palm Beach County Courthouse.

    $150 million, 10 Tarpon Isle

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8HYb_0wGpLpbi00

    The May sale of Tarpon Island — the only private island in town — and its renovated-and-expanded mega-mansion became 2024’s highest-dollar residential deal in Florida. The Estate Section sale also set a new price record in Palm Beach for a home sold on the Intracoastal Waterway without additional ocean frontage. Australian investments tycoon Michael Dorrell was widely reported to be the buyer behind MCI Properties LLC, the limited liability company that bought the 2.3-acre estate. The property was redeveloped by Todd Michael Glaser through his eponymous company. Glaser’s investors in the project included Jonathan Fryd of Fryd Properties in Miami; developer Scott Robins of Scott Robins Cos. in Miami Beach; and Randall Realty Group’s Jim Randall of Manalapan. Real estate agents Suzanne Frisbie of the Corcoran Group and Chris Leavitt of Douglas Elliman Real Estate held the listing. Broker Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate also was involved on the sellers’ side. Agent Margit Brandt of Premier Estate Properties represented the buyer. With 11 bedrooms, the two-story mansion has 28,618 total square feet of living space, inside and out. The original house was built in the 1930s.

    $148 million, 455 N. County Road

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaPur_0wGpLpbi00

    This landmarked Palm Beach estate, known as Amado, sold in June in an off-market transaction . Private-equity and branding specialist Daren Metropoulos bought the 3.2-acre oceanfront property from the family of the late Canadian businessman and real estate investor William Pencer. Agent Jim McCann of Premier Estate Properties represented the sellers in the deal, negotiating opposite Angle. Designed by first-generation Palm Beach architect Addison Mizner and built in 1919 on the North End, the extensively renovated estate has six bedrooms and 22,741 total square feet, property records show.

    $60.37 million, 130 Banyan Road

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VfN97_0wGpLpbi00

    Interior designer Victoria Hagan and her media-investor husband, Michael Berman, in May sold this extensively renovated 1924 house via an off-market deal in the Estate Section . The sale likely set a Palm Beach price record for a non-waterfront estate that did not involve a house swap when it sold. The actual amount that changed hands in the deal may have topped $65 million, people familiar with the transaction said. On the buyer’s side, New York City real estate attorney Steven M. Loeb served as trustee of The Banyan Road Trust. Brown Harris Stevens agents handled both sides of the sale, with Liza Pulitzer and Whitney McGurk representing the sellers and Blair Kirwan acting for the buyer. With five bedrooms and a staff bedroom, the house and its two-bedroom attached guesthouse have a combined 15,700 total square feet, including the basement level, town records show. The lot measures about an acre.

    $51.63 million, 200 Via Palma

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2hHV_0wGpLpbi00

    Completely rebuilt by Jeanne S. Siegel and her late husband, investor and businessman Herbert J. Siegel, this 1952 mansion in the Estate Section sold in July to Geats LLC, a Delaware-registered limited liability company. Broker Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates represented Siegel, and Frisbie acted for buyer. Measuring about nine-tenths of an acre, the lot has 140 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway. The house has nine bedrooms and 12,441 total square feet.

    $51.25 million, 200 S. Ocean Blvd.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GB2QJ_0wGpLpbi00

    Becky Gochman, an equestrian, and husband David H. Gochman, a businessman and investor, in May sold this custom home they built for themselves in 2018. The buyer of the Midtown estate facing the ocean was a Delaware-registered limited liability company named WPB Investments 1 LLC. McCann was the listing agent. Douglas Elliman Real Estate agents Phatavanh Olsen and Derek Olsen represented the buyer. The four-bedroom house and separate two-bedroom guesthouse have 8,948 total square feet. The main lot and its beach parcel total about an acre.

    $50 million, 940 N. Lake Way

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Upul_0wGpLpbi00

    Billionaire investor and entrepreneur Harvey Cooper Jones in May sold this vacant lakefront lot for the same price he had paid for the property in 2023. He sold the North End lot to a Delaware-registered limited liability company named after the property’s address. Angle represented the buyer. Sotheby’s International Realty agents Todd and Frances Peter acted on behalf of Jones, who had razed a 1970s house on the lot, which measures four-fifths of an acre.

    $49 million, 315 Chapel Hill Road

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUloG_0wGpLpbi00

    This lakefront house in Midtown was sold in June by the estate and children of the late industrialist and entrepreneur William “Bill” E. Flaherty. The buyer was a Delaware-registered limited liability company named Ocean Breezes 2 LLC. Angle handled both sides of the sale. Built in 1987, the five-bedroom house and its three-bedroom guesthouse have a combined 6,438 square feet of living space, inside and out. With about 200 feet of lakefront, the double lot measures four-fifths of an acre and includes a narrow strip of land on the west side of the Lake Trail walking path.

    $42.5 million, 101 Jungle Road

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBwTK_0wGpLpbi00

    A trust in the name of the late Elaine Schuster sold this oceanside estate in October. The Estate Section house had been the longtime home of Schuster, a Democratic political activist and her late businessman husband, Gerry. A Wisconsin-registered limited liability company named PB Jungle 101 LLC bought the property. Angle held the listing, and Brandt acted on behalf of the buyer. The property measures nearly an acre, including a parcel with 200 feet of beachfront on the opposite side of the coastal road. Built in 1955 but later extensively renovated and expanded, the six-bedroom house has 13,230 total square feet.

    $39 million, 10 Via Vizcaya

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6bNE_0wGpLpbi00

    This 2007 Mediterranean-style estate changed hands in May in the Estate Section. The estate was sold by a Florida limited liability company named after the property’s address and managed by siblings Darlene Yelvington and Gary Yelvington, state business records show. The buyer, represented by Brandt, was a limited liability company named Sugar Magnolias LLC. Agent Heidi Wicky of Sotheby's International Realty held the listing for the property but withdrew it from the multiple listing service April 30. With 10,720 total square feet, the six-bedroom house stands on an irregularly shaped double lot of about two-thirds of an acre. The property has 117 feet of frontage on the Intracoastal Waterway.

    Highest-dollar condo sale: $15.7 million, Penthouse A, 101 Worth Ave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvsCy_0wGpLpbi00

    Recorded in September, the off-market sale of this oceanfront penthouse in Midtown’s Kirkland House condominium building set a building price record and was the third highest-dollar sale ever of an oceanfront condo in Palm Beach. Retired Connecticut construction executive and attorney Roderic “Rod” M. Oneglia was among three trustees who sold the penthouse through a trust in his name. The buyer was longtime Palm Beach resident and investments specialist Nicholas “Nick” Adams. Sotheby’s International Realty agents Bobby Goodnough and Raj Shrestha acted on behalf of Adams. Agent Anne Carmichael of Brown Harris Stevens represented Oneglia and the other trustees. The renovated three-bedroom condo — facing the ocean on the northeast corner of the sixth floor —has 4,630 square feet of total living space, including 800 square feet on its balconies.

    *

    Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com , call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Take a look at the nine Palm Beach properties that sold for $39M or more in the off-season

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy