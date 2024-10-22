Fire station renovation, surveillance camera expansion highlight public safety this season

The long-awaited completion of a fire-station renovation is one of the highlights of Palm Beach 's public safety agencies for the coming season.

As Palm Beach Fire Rescue prepares to christen the North Fire Station, the Palm Beach Police Department is working to mitigate traffic congestion on the island and warning residents of a new scam, while also preparing for the expansion of the town's extensive surveillance-camera system.

Here's a look at what to expect from Palm Beach Fire Rescue and Police this season.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue

Work began in July 2022 on the $17 million renovation of the North Fire Station at 300 N. County Road.

After more than two years of work to remedy water damage and mold intrusion in the historic structure — issues that were uncovered during a routine inspection — the town expects the fire station to be substantially completed by the end of November, said Assistant Chief Joseph Sekula, Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Construction teams are completing work on the outside of the building now and beginning to focus on the interior, Sekula said. Remaining exterior work includes pouring a new apron, which is the entrance to the vehicle bays, he said. Interior work being done includes drywall and tile.

The renovation will be completed about three years before the North Fire Station turns 100 years old. It remains among the oldest operating fire stations in Florida, the town has said.

Water first came into the building through the roof via leaks caused by hurricanes in 2004 and 2005, officials have said. Crews had to move temporarily when mold was discovered after those storms, and an inspection in July 2021 found even more issues.

Palm Beach Fire Rescue also is working with the Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation's Safeguard Palm Beach division to place 500 defibrillators throughout town in the next three years.

That includes distributing defibrillators to local residents who applied for the free devices this year through Safeguard Palm Beach. Through a partnership with that group, Fire Rescue crews then train those residents how to use the defibrillators.

A defibrillator is a device that sends an electric shock to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Defibrillators are commonly used in cases where a person is experiencing a heart attack or dangerous arrhythmia.

Close to 100 defibrillators have already been delivered to residents, who also received training, Sekula said. The Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation donated $150,000 to the town to cover the cost of 130 in-home defibrillators.

Should a 911 call come in from a home with a defibrillator, the goal is for Palm Beach Fire Rescue and dispatchers to know the device is there, so dispatchers can "guide people through the process" of using it, Fire Chief Sean Baker told the Town Council this year .

"While we continue to include residences, we have also shifted our focus to businesses and assemblies within the town," Sekula said. For more information, go to palmbeachpoliceandfirefoundation.org/aed .

Sekula reminded residents to call 911 early for emergencies, because with symptoms that could indicate a cardiac issue or stroke, time is a major factor.

"We want to be able to identify and treat the emergency as quickly as possible as these emergencies are time-sensitive, and the quicker they are treated, the better the outcome," Sekula said. "Never be afraid or hesitant to call 911. Better to be safe."

Palm Beach Police

Police are working with the town staff and other stakeholders to find ways to ease congestion in Palm Beach, police spokesperson Capt. Will Rothrock said.

"We ask that drivers continue to be patient and courteous while also allowing ample time to get where they need to go as traffic volume increases seasonally," he said.

The increasing congestion seen over the past two seasons is expected to grow even more this year, because of the U.S. Secret Service-ordered intermittent closure of South Ocean Boulevard near former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club. When Trump is home, the road is closed from the Southern Boulevard traffic circle north to the intersection with South County Road.

Palm Beach Police are working with the Secret Service on the road closure, and coordinating with Palm Beach County's Traffic Management department on changes and synchronizations for traffic signals through the downtown West Palm Beach corridor, Rothrock said.

The police department is also working with Palm Beach's Public Works team on timing for lights in the town, he said.

The department initially expected the area from Royal Poinciana Boulevard to Wells Road on Bradley Place and North County Road to be the primary areas of congestion concern for the season, Rothrock said.

But with the closure of South Ocean Boulevard, Royal Palm Way, South County Road and Cocoanut Row between Peruvian and Seabreeze avenues also are likely to be pain points, he said.

"That being said, we will be monitoring daily and making adjustments where possible," Rothrock said.

Scam alert: Palm Beach Police warn of malicious QR codes on packages

Another point of concern that developed this summer: A new scam called "brushing," where a person receives an unexpected gift or package in the mail that has no return address — just a QR code, town police warned in a September alert to residents. A note inside the package will say that scanning the QR code will reveal the sender's name, the town said.

However, scanning the QR code instead can send information to a scammer, compromise a smartphone or open a malicious website, the town said.

Palm Beach Police shared these tips from the Federal Bureau of Investigation when dealing with a QR code:

Do not scan an unknown QR code.

If after scanning a QR code a site opens and asks for a password or login information, be suspicious.

Do not scan QR codes that are received in emails or text messages unless you confirm that the sender is legitimate.

If a QR code looks like it has been tampered with, don't use it.

If you suspect that you might be the target of a scam, call the Palm Beach Police Department at 561-838-5454.

Rothrock also reminded residents to lock their vehicles and homes as "an imperative part of our cohesive crime prevention strategy with the community."

"Another vital part is the impressive second set of eyes and ears that the community provides to us through proactive reports of suspicious incidents, vehicles and persons," he added. "We have historically relied heavily on the sophisticated and intelligent awareness of our community members to know when something is out of place and to notify us in a timely manner."

He encouraged residents, businesses and organizations to follow the age-old adage: "If you see something, say something."

The Police Department this season will begin to expand its townwide surveillance camera program , thanks to a $700,000 donation from the Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation.

The money will be given to the town over two years and cameras will be added in phases, officials have said.

"We’re honored and excited to participate in this project and we believe we will make a significant impact on the safety and well-being of residents in the town of Palm Beach," Rebecca Godwin, president and chief operating officer of the foundation, told the Town Council on Aug. 13, when the council voted unanimously to accept the donation.

The expansion includes both public-facing surveillance cameras and license-plate readers, Rothrock previously told the Daily News.

"This expansion will provide critical coverage in key areas, boosting overall security and safeguarding the well-being of residents," a foundation spokesperson said.

Public Safety Day

This year's Palm Beach Public Safety Day presented by the Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation's Safeguard Palm Beach division will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Lake Drive Park, 320 S. Lake Drive, near the Palm Beach Marina.

The event is free and open the public, and gives participants an opportunity to meet police and firefighters, explore their tools and get hands-on experience with life-saving techniques, a foundation spokesperson said.

"Educating the community about public safety is our top priority, and Public Safety Day enables us to do this in a family-friendly way," said Thomas C. Quick, chief executive of Safeguard Palm Beach. "It’s a chance for people of all ages to gather, learn and strengthen the connection between our community and the people who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe."

The event will feature bike safety tips, a demonstration of the Palm Beach Dive and Water Rescue Team, demonstrations from the town's SWAT and Tactical Response teams, an obstacle course for chiildren, lunch from 4 Rivers BBQ and treats including Jeremiah's Italian Ice.

