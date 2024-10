Shoe me the money: Dollars raised from Colony reception transforms into shoes for dancers

Ever heard of "pop opera?"

There is indeed such a thing, and one of its stars was the special guest at a reception for Ballet Palm Beach.

"Cocktails En Pointe," the kickoff for the ballet's 2024-25 season, took place Oct. 17 at T he Colony Hotel.

Brandie Herbst , Erin McGould , and Stefani Daddono were chairwomen for the event.

Guests gathered first in the East Garden for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, then moved to the ballroom for a brief ballet interlude, pointe shoe demonstration and a performance by vocal sensation Skylar Peterson along with musicians Jill and Rich Switzer .

Peterson is a multilingual pop opera vocalist whose romantic renditions of timeless repertoire blend crooning with classical crossover. He is currently collaborating with multi-platinum producer Olivier Bassil to bring fresh, original music to the genre.

More than 100 people attended.

Proceeds from the afternoon benefit the pointe shoe fund for Ballet Palm Beach, the professional ballet company of the Palm Beaches.

The company is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to preserving the art of classical ballet, cultivating new visions in choreography, impacting the next generation through the discipline of dance and enriching the community through this universal art form.

