Palm Beach Opera focuses on cherished stories for 2024-25 season

For its 64th season, Palm Beach Opera is focusing on beloved stories and scores for its three productions.

The season opens in late January with Charles Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette," the French Romantic composer's 1867 take on Shakespeare's classic tale of the best-known star-cross'd lovers in literature. Gounod's richly melodic score seems to have taken the place in American opera companies once occupied by "Faust," and indeed this opera is making a return to the company after its last production in 2012.

The company also produced the work in December 1971.

Palm Beach Opera has not yet announced the cast or creatives for any of its productions. " Roméo et Juliette" will be presented three times — Friday night, Saturday night, and Sunday afternoon — from Jan. 24 to 26 on the stage of Dreyfoos Hall at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts .

Next up is one of opera's most cherished works, Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata," the 1853 story of the elite courtesan Violetta Valery, who wishes to give up her urban life for domestic tranquility with her lover, Alfredo Germont. But her hand is forced in the second act, when Alfredo's father arrives to persuade Violetta to give up Alfredo, as his liaison with her is shaming the family.

She agrees to do so, writing a farewell letter to Alfredo. The lovers reunite in the third act, but the tubercular Violetta is on her deathbed and expires just after saying how she feels full of new life.

This will be the company's 10th production of the opera since its founding in 1961. Two great sopranos of the past have sung the role of Violetta for Palm Beach Opera: Beverly Sills in 1975, and Licia Albanese in 1968. The opera will be performed Feb. 21-23 at the Kravis.

The final opera of the season will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's comedy "The Marriage of Figaro , " which first took the stage in 1786. A witty show about a crafty barber who plans to revenge himself on Count Almaviva, a nobleman who has tried to seduce his wife, Susanna, the opera is full of screwball comedy and wonderful music from Mozart at the height of his powers.

Palm Beach Opera has presented the opera four previous times, in 2018, 2009, 1996 and 1974. This year's production is set for April 4-6.

Palm Beach Opera also has scored a coup by being the first opera company in the country to welcome back the powerhouse Russian soprano Anna Netrebko to the United States. Netrebko has not performed here since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which she did not explicitly condemn , causing the Metropolitan Opera to withdraw her contracted appearances.

Netrebko will be the guest star at the opera company's annual gala, set for Feb. 3 at The Breakers. Netrebko will give a recital accompanied by pianist Ángel Rodriguez. Tickets for the gala go on sale in November and are priced at $1,250 per person for the recital and dinner. Sponsorships start at $3,000 per couple and are available "at higher benefit tiers," the company says.

Money raised from the gala goes to support Palm Beach Opera's activities, which include productions, artist training and educational outreach.

Outreach includes three "Lunch and Learn" programs at the National Croquet Center near West Palm Beach, held before each opera. Sessions are set for noon Jan. 16, Feb. 13 and March 27, and feature members of the company's Benenson Young Artists in performance, plus discussions with guest artists and the company's artistic staff. Lunch and Learn includes lunch and a glass of wine. Tickets are $135 per person.

For tickets or more information, visit pbopera.org, or call 561-833-7888. Tickets can also be obtained at kravis.org or by calling 561-832-7469.

