Work by Slim Aarons, Lilly Pulitzer to open Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens' season

For a generation of stylish Palm Beachers, there was one pair of eyes they hoped to catch: those of photographer George "Slim" Aarons , who famously documented the island's lifestyle and society in the 1950s and '60s.

"Slim Aarons: Gold Coast," an exhibition that highlights Aarons' years of work in Palm Beach and how that work intertwined with Palm Beach icon Lilly Pulitzer, kicks off the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens' 2024-25 season with an installation from Nov. 14 to Jan. 26.

The exhibition is in partnership with Getty Images, which owns the Aarons archive, and presented by Lilly Pulitzer, the Palm Beach-founded brand whose eponymous founder's clothes were featured in many of Aarons' images.

"We are beyond excited to kick off our season at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens with 'Slim Aarons: Gold Coast,' " Frances Fisher, board chairwoman for Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, said in a news release. "Stepping into the Norton Gallery will transport you to a Slim Aarons dreamscape — where every photograph captures a world of timeless glamour and serene beauty."

"Gold Coast" will feature dozens of Aarons' photographs, including never-before-seen images — many of which feature Pulitzer herself, the gardens said.

All images will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens.

The exhibition will include never-before-seen Lilly Pulitzer artwork and pieces from the Lilly Pulitzer collection archive. This year marks the brand's 65th anniversary , and the company has celebrated with collaborations, special prints, an updated logo and book, and more.

"We are so proud to be able to showcase the history of our legendary brand founder, Lilly Pulitzer," Michelle Kelly, chief executive of Lilly Pulitzer, said in the news release. "Every day we are inspired by the mark she made on resort fashion and even more so by her optimistic perspective that led her to create her own sunshine."

The exhibition captures Pulitzer's spirit through the combination of art and culture, she said.

"It’s truly a gift to be able to discover new images from Slim’s archive of Lilly — they’ve brought sunshine to us and we’re excited to invite everyone in to experience them," Kelly said.

"Slim Aarons: Gold Coast" is organized by Shawn Waldron, the curator for Getty Images and manager of the Slim Aarons Archive who visited Palm Beach last November to sign his book "Slim Aarons: The Essential Collection" at the Palm Beach Book Store.

The season will continue with the gardens' eighth annual " Sculpture in Motion : The Art of Pre- and Post-War Automobiles" on Nov. 16. This event honors Gold Star Families of Palm Beach County, Friends of Fisher House and veterans through an exhibition of unique and rare vehicles, along with guided tours and talks by automotive historians. At the event's end, there will be a Grand Tour Parade of Cars from the gardens through Palm Beach.

On the second Friday of each month from November through June, the gardens will host a Master Gardener in Residence Tour and Talk with CJ McCartney, looking at the rare palm and cycad garden and the pollinator garden.

The sixth annual Jazz in the Gardens series begins Dec. 8 with Paul Shewchuk's Swing All Stars featuring Julie Davis, Jesse Jones Jr. and Michael Masci. Singer Nikki Kidd performs Jan. 12, followed by singer-songwriter and pianist Melina Soochan on Feb. 9. Miami-based singer Leesa Richards then will perform March 9.

"Old Friends," an exhibition of work by West Palm Beach-based geometric sculptor Jane Manus, begins Dec. 4 and runs through June.

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is at 253 Barcelona Road, West Palm Beach. For more information, go to ansg.org or call 561-832-5328.

