Palm Beach temples to celebrate Simchat Torah holiday while honoring those lost on Oct. 7

Jewish congregations in Palm Beach are planning to celebrate the normally festive holiday of Simchat Torah this week, but a trace of melancholy will linger over observances.

The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel occurred during the holiday, which marks the conclusion of the annual cycle of public Torah readings and the beginning of a new cycle.

Simchat Torah is celebrated with singing, dancing, reading and parading with the Torah, and Jewish people around the world will gather to participate in those activities while also remembering the nearly 1,200 men, women and children who lost their lives during the Hamas attacks.

Palm Beach Synagogue at 120 N. County Road will mark the holiday Thursday with a "We Will Dance Again" Simchat Torah event beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The event includes evening services followed by dinner, dancing and the unveiling of a new Torah cover dedicated to those who died on Oct. 7.

Five survivors of the Nova music festival, which was attacked by Hamas militants early on the morning of Oct. 7, will attend the event. They are Shoham Cohen, Maya Izoutcheev, Zohar Arad, Amit Amar and Liron Rokah.

"We are honored to be welcoming five survivors from the Nova music festival to Palm Beach for Simchat Torah at Palm Beach Synagogue," Rabbi Moshe Scheiner told the Daily News. "The music stopped for them at 6:29 a.m. on Simchat Torah one year ago, and it will start again at 6:45 p.m. this Simchat Torah. They will dance again. They will dance out of faith in the future of the Jewish people and will dance because we will never allow our enemies to take away our joy."

For information or to register, visit www.palmbeachsynagogue.org .

Palm Beach Synagogue also will host a "Superhero Simchat Torah" event Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The event will include dancing, a snack bar, superhero "swag," Torah readings and Israel activities.

For information or to register, visit www.palmbeachsynagogue.org/superhero .

Chabad House of Palm Beach will host a Simchah Torah event at the Colony Hotel on Thursday in conjunction with a birthday celebration for Rabbi Zalman Levitin.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and includes dancing, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, salads, meat carving stations, and a children's program. The event is complimentary. Register online at palmbeachjewish.com/simchastorah .

"Many of us are finding it hard to celebrate after a year like this," Levitin said. "How can we sing and dance when our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land are in danger and our hostages are still in dark tunnels under Gaza? The Rebbe taught us that whatever we normally accomplish through tearful supplication can now be done through joy and faith. This is the moment to celebrate, and more than ever before."

The Colony Hotel is at 155 Hammon Ave.

Temple Emanu-El at 190 N. County Road will host Shemini Atzeret services and Yizkor at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by a complimentary Kiddush lunch. The temple also will host a complimentary Erev Simchat Torah dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by services at 7 p.m.

Simchat Torah services are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by a complimentary Kiddush lunch. For information, visit www.tepb.org/ or call 561-832-0804.

New Synagogue at 235 Sunrise Ave. will host Simchat Torah afternoon and evening services beginning at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, followed by a candle lighting. Morning services on Friday begin at 9 a.m., followed by a Kiddush lunch. Registration is required. To register, visit www.newsynagogue.org/shmini-atzeret-simchat-torah-2024-registration/ .

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach temples to celebrate Simchat Torah holiday while honoring those lost on Oct. 7