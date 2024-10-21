Open in App
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Society of the Four Arts 2024-25 season to bring major speakers, exhibitions to Palm Beach

    By Kristina Webb, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    The Society of the Four Arts has released its lineup of cultural programming for the 2024-25 season that includes internationally known speakers, exhibitions, live performances, films and other screenings.

    Throughout its campus this season, from Nov. 23 to March 30, the Four Arts will host a celebration of the artist Gil Maurer, a watercolorist and member of the Hearst Corp.'s board. The show will honor Maurer's "leadership and commitment to the arts and the civic values of Palm Beach," the Four Arts said in a news release.

    This year’s exhibits in the Esther B. O’Keeffe Gallery include:

    • "Past Forward: Native American Art from Gilcrease Museum," open Nov. 23 to Jan. 19. This exhibition includes 76 works covering more than 3,000 years of indigenous art from the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has one of the most comprehensive Native American art collections in the U.S. Chelsea M. Herr and Janey Catherine Berlo, the exhibitions co-curators, will present a lecture about the Thomas Gilcrease Institute of American History and Art from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
    • "Rory McEwen: A New Perspective on Nature," open Feb. 1 to March 30. This includes botanical art watercolors from the Scottish artist McEwen, as well as works from artists who influenced and were influenced by McEwen. Sir Peter Crane, president of the Oak Spring Garden Foundation in Virginia, will present a lecture about McEwan's style and work from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 19.

    More: With zoning district approved, Four Arts to propose major renovation plan in Palm Beach

    While specific dates and more speakers will be announced in November, the Four Arts has released some of the outstanding speakers included in the lineup for this year’s Esther B. O’Keeffe Speakers series, including economist and politician Phil Gramm, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, biologist David A. Sinclair, tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, American businessman and part-time Palm Beach resident Wilbur Ross, British historian and journalist Tristram Hunt and political analyst Amy Walter.

    The Creating a Nation speaker series will take place at 3 p.m. select Mondays during season, beginning with Yale University professor and historian Joanne Freeman speaking on "The Founders, Some Fighters, and Us" on Dec. 9, followed by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's presentation "Journey to America" on Jan. 6. Historian and author Gordon S. Wood will speak about "The Origins of the Constitution" on March 3, and "Born Equal: America's Constitutional Conversation, 1840-1920" will be presented by Yale University Sterling Professor of Law Akhil Reed Amar on April 7.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Vm4H_0wFL5bjW00

    Live performances in the Walter S. Gubelmann Auditorium begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 with "A Chanticleer Christmas," where the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer will perform its new Christmas program.

    In January, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center brings the Mendelssohn Festival to the Four Arts, celebrating the works of composer Felix Mendelssohn. Shows include "Mendelssohn I" at 3 p.m. Jan. 12, with pieces performed by violinist Julien Rhee, pianist Wu Han and cellist David Finckel; "Mendelssohn II" at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, honoring Mendelssohn's Mozart-inspired work; "Fantastic Felix" at 2 p.m. Jan. 18, celebrating the composer's early whimsical work; and "Mendelssohn III" at 3 p.m. Jan. 19, which includes Mendelssohn's pieces "Piano Quartet in F minor," "String Octet" and "Andante and Allegro brilliant."

    The Palm Beach Atlantic University Chamber Choir performs "Carols on the Lawn" at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden.

    The garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed during inclement weather and on major holidays.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48UIJc_0wFL5bjW00

    More live musical performances include pianist Sir Stephen Hough on Jan. 26; "Spanish Journey" from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center on Feb. 5; the Dover Quartet on Feb. 12; members of The Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program on Feb. 16; pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet on Feb. 23; the Viano Quartet on Feb. 26; violinists Paul Huang and Danbi Um with pianist Juho Pohjonen on March 12; "Vivaldi Four Seasons at 300" performed by Les Arts Florissants with violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte on March 16; pianist Anne-Marie McDermott on March 23; piano duo Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung on April 2; Quartetto di Cremona on April 6; and bluegrass group High Fidelity on April 27.

    The Four Arts will present a live performance of "Quinto Elemento" by Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana at 7:30 p.m. April 16. This flamenco dance work explores ether, the fifth element or "quinto elemento" in Spanish.

    This year’s high-definition screenings of previously performed operas, plays and films begin Dec. 15 with a family-friendly screening of "The Nutcracker" performed by the New York City Ballet, followed by a screening of "Titanic: The Musical" on Jan. 4.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohPD2_0wFL5bjW00

    Popular screenings of The Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning live performances begin with "Tosca" by Giacomo Puccini on Nov. 23; followed by "Aida" by Giuseppi Verdi on Jan. 25; "Fidelio" by Ludwig von Beethoven on March 15; and "Le Nozze de Figaro (The Marriage of Figaro)" by Mozart on April 26.

    Prerecorded performances from The Met include "The Magic Flute" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart on Dec. 14; "Madama Butterfly" by Puccini on Feb. 8; "Grounded" by Jeanine Tesori with libretto by George Brant on Feb. 22; and "Les Contes d'Hoffmann (The Tales of Hoffmann)" by Jacques Offenbach on April 19.

    Previously recorded screenings of National Theatre live performances begin with "Vanya" adapted by Simon Stephens after Anton Chekhov on Feb. 1, followed by "Nye, a new play by Tim Price, on March 1 and Noël Coward's "Present Laughter" on March 29.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYPfG_0wFL5bjW00

    The Exhibition on Screen program, which features works of art by acclaimed artists accompanied by presentations about their lives and work, begins Dec. 7 with "Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers," then "Klimt and The Kiss" on Feb. 15. A presentation on John Singer Sargeant is March 8, with "Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse" on April 5.

    This season’s Friday Film Series kicks off with "Summerland" on Dec. 6, followed by "Driving Madeleine" on Jan. 3, "Sharper" on Jan. 17, "Past Lives" on Jan. 24, "The Life Ahead" on Feb. 14 and "Anatomy of a Fall" on Feb. 21. The series continues with "Ferrari" on Feb. 28, "Leonie" on March 7, "One Life" on March 21, "Separate Lies" on March 28, "Mr. Jones" on April 4 and "Never Look Away" on April 25.

    This season's Beyer Artist-in-Residence will be Uri Aran, who works in media including painting, drawing, video and sculpture. He will present the lecture "1 + 1 = 7" on Jan. 8, exploring his artistic journey and methods. He also will host a series of workshops on Jan. 3, 6, 10, 13 and 15 called "Exploring Meaning: Image, Text, South and Object in Context."

    The second annual Tomorrow's Breakthroughs Today Scientific Symposium Series, presented by the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, begins its second season at the Four Arts with Dr. Nir Barzilai on Jan. 15 to discuss "Targeting Aging to Defeat Alzheimer's," with aging a primary risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Mark Mintun's presentation "What Does the Future of Alzheimer's Treatment Look Like" is Feb. 19, and Rhoda Au on April 9 will present "How Smartphones and Tablets are Transforming Our Fight Against Alzheimer's."

    The Garden Club of Palm Beach's season lineup at the Four Arts includes the group's annual Christmas Boutique and Plant Sale from Nov. 14-15; House and Garden Day on March 2; and the In Bloom Flower Show from April 12-13.

    The Garden Club will present Bunny Williams with Elizabeth Lawrence for "Design for Living: Creating Stylish Interiors and Welcoming Gardens with Williams Lawrence" on Feb. 6. Together, Williams and Lawrence helm a wide-ranging design firm with a portfolio that includes many Palm Beach projects.

    The Society of the Four Arts is at 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. For more information, including a complete schedule, go to fourarts.org or call 561-655-7227.

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

    Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com . Subscribe today to support our journalism.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Society of the Four Arts 2024-25 season to bring major speakers, exhibitions to Palm Beach

