Cultural Council 2024-25 season to feature 13 exhibitions, plus speakers and events

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is set to host 13 exhibitions at its Lake Worth Beach headquarters for its 2024-25 season, in addition to the 20th installment of its popular Culture and Cocktails series.

The 13 exhibitions this season includes work from a "spectacular variety" of artists who are based in Palm Beach County, the council said.

"We are proud to be a voice and venue for Palm Beach County-based creative professionals,” Dave Lawrence, president and chief executive of the Cultural Council, said in a news release.

“For our main gallery exhibitions, we use open calls and studio visits to find new visual artists, and we’ll be bringing in accomplished guest jurors from across the country to give additional exposure to our artists. We employ a competitive process to select artists for our solo exhibitions as part of our ongoing commitment to equity and inclusion."

The Culture and Cocktails series begins Jan. 6 with "Laugh Lines," features TV host and journalist Bill Boggs with Emmy- and Tony-winning Alan Zweibel. On Feb. 24, "Divine Dramatic Divas" Elizabeth Dimon, Angie Radosh and Karen Stephens talk with Andrew Kato, chief executive of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. The series wraps with the "Ultimate Musical Finale" on April 14, featuring singer and entertainer Rob Russell, cabaret and musical theater actress and singer Avery Sommers and other guests.

Exhibitions and programs are free and open to the public, and will be displayed in the council’s three galleries: the Main Gallery, Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery and Donald M. Ephraim Family Gallery.

Aldo Cherres: Horizons: Oct. 25 to Nov. 30 in the Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery. The Peruvian-American Cherres "draws inspiration from the endless shapes, forms, and colors in nature," the council said.

Portraits of Community, in collaboration with the Children’s Services Council of Palm Beach County: Nov. 8 to Jan. 18 in the Donald M. Ephraim Family Gallery. This exhibition highlights the Children's Services Council's work through the photography of artist Judith Rae.

Quintessentially We: Nov. 22 to Jan. 18 in the Main Gallery. Wendy Arimah Berot of the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning in Queens, New York, curated this exhibition that explores self-expression in contemporary culture with themes that include aging, pregnancy, motherhood and religious identity.

Debra Robert: HumanUnity: Dec. 6 to Jan. 11 in the Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery. Robert works to capture her experiences living with multiple sclerosis through her ceramic sculptures, 18 of which will be featured in this exhibition.

Judy Horowitz: The Painting Always Tells A Story, You Just Have to Ask: Jan. 17 to Feb. 22 in the Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery. An exhibition of work from Horowitz that spans two decades and explores themes of human emotions and relationships.

Memories of Boca Raton: Jan. 24 to March 29 in the Donald M. Ephraim Family Gallery. A timeline exhibition that looks at Boca Raton's 100-year history through three time periods: the late 1800s, 1918 to 1930 and 1940 to 1970.

Reflections of a Century: Celebrating Boca Raton’s 100 Years through Art: Jan. 31 to March 29 in the Main Gallery. This exhibition explores Boca Raton's 100th anniversary through historical images of the city and works by Palm Beach County artists.

Quimetta Perle: Protectors of the Women: Feb. 28 to April 5 in the Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery. Perle's work incorporates mixed media including patterned silks, cottons and seed beads in addressing themes of women's rights and safety.

Urban Sketchers of Palm Beach County: April 4 to June 27 in the Donald M. Ephraim Family Gallery. This exhibition features work from the Urban Sketchers, a group that gathers for weekly "sketch out" drawing events.

Biennial 2025: April 11 to June 20 in the Main Gallery. The Cultural Council's 10th annual juried Biennial highlights the variety of artistic talent in Palm Beach County and will feature gallerist Tim Hawkinson as guest juror.

Luciana Boaventura, Fragile Beauty: Steeped in Life: April 11 to May 17 in the Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery. Boaventura uses paper that is dyed with teas and herbs, then woven with leaves and seeds, to represent life, interconnectedness and memory.

Andrea Sarcos: Remember Me As A Place: May 23 to June 27 in the Gayle and Paul Gross Gallery. Through photography, Sarcos documents her family's migration history through Ecuador, Venezuela and the United States.

2024 Artist Innovation Fellowship Showcase: July 11 to Aug. 29 in the Main Gallery. The 10 Artist Innovation fellows for this season will present their work from the past year.

The council’s third annual ArtsPaper Culture Talks begin with a Nov. 16 discussion between Alastair Willis, principal conductor and artistic advisor of The Symphonia, and Greg Stepanich, founder and editor-in-chief of Palm Beach ArtsPaper. That will be followed by the Jan. 11 talk between Ben Childs of the band Killbillies and the 561 Music Podcast, and journalist and musician Bill Meredith.

The series wraps up with Suzanne Brooks Snider, curator and director of the Museum of Central American Art, talking with arts journalist Gretel Sarmiento on March 8.

The Cultural Council's eighth annual MOSAIC — Month of Shows, Art, Ideas and Culture — is May 1-31. It will include deals and discounts at local galleries and attractions. For more information, go to mosaicpbc.com .

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is at 601 Lake Ave., Lake Worth Beach. For more information, go to palmbeachculture.com or call 561-471-2901.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com . Subscribe today to support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Cultural Council 2024-25 season to feature 13 exhibitions, plus speakers and events