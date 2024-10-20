New food, new spaces, new events coming this season to Palm Beach restaurants

New restaurants are slated to debut this season in Palm Beach, including one helmed by famed chef Thomas Keller and another operated by New York-based Tutto Il Giorno Restaurant Group, which owns restaurants in the Hamptons.

In addition, expected to open in January is an Italian-leaning concept by Bice Group, which for 30-plus years — and counting — has owned popular Bice off Worth Avenue.

Bice Group’s new restaurant, Salute, will occupy space formerly home to Restaurant 44, the former indoor-outdoor 151-seat establishment at the Palm Beach Towers condominium, 44 Cocoanut Row.

Keller’s new 6,253-square-foot Palm Beach restaurant is set to open on Worth Avenue in spring 2025 as a revival of shuttered and famed Ta-boo, which closed in 2023 after more than 80 years in business.

As planned, the new Ta-boo will include a nod to a “bygone era,” with such classic American dishes as lobster thermidor, Keller officials have said.

Keller, who grew up in Palm Beach County, owns the esteemed three-Michelin-starred restaurants French Laundry in Napa Valley, California, and Per Se in New York, among others.

Meanwhile, Palm Beach’s soon-to-be first lakeside waterfront restaurant also is set to open this season in 2025.

Conceived by Tutto Il Giornio Restaurant Group — whose principals include designer Donna Karan’s daughter Gabby Karan de Felice — is called Tutto Mare .

The 200-seat indoor-outdoor Mediterranean restaurant now is under renovation in the historic space formerly occupied by the Celebrity Room, next door to the former Royal Poinciana Playhouse, which has been dark since 2004.

Of Tutto Mare, Karan de Felice has said, “We want everyone to use this as their home, as it is our home."

These upcoming new restaurant openings in Palm Beach follow Eau Palm Beach Resort debuting — currently for hotel guests only — the latest U.S. location of famed Nobu restaurant. Featuring Nobu Matsuhisa’s trademark traditional Japanese cuisine employing contemporary Peruvian ingredients, the 65-seat Nobu Manalapan at the resort occupies space formerly home to a bar, a terrace and a 12-seat sushi eatery.

It’s set open to the public in the coming weeks, Eau officials said.

Streamlined takeout at Acqua Café

It may soon be easier for fans of Acqua Café ’s Mediterranean “coastal cuisine” to enjoy it at home, too: This season is expected to see the launch of a new takeout system next door to the South End restaurant.

Acqua’s proposed takeout operation will do business from an adjacent retail bay. Further town approvals are still required, but if successful, Acqua’s pappardelle verde, branzino, veal scallopini and more will be available for takeout via a more streamlined takeout system.

Acqua, 2875 S. Ocean Blvd., is among a collection of Italian-leaning restaurants — its sisters include Renato’s and Pizza al Fresco, among others — owned and operated mother-and-son duo Arlene Desiderio and Jose-Luis Duran via the family’s Al Fresco Hospitality Group.

New chef, wine dinners

This season will be the first in Palm Beach for Café Boulud’s new executive chef, Christopher Zabita , who joined the French-American restaurant in July.

“This restaurant has been in Palm Beach for more than 20 years, and if you’ve come here for years, my goal is to serve the dish you love the way you’ve always loved it while (also) offering other adventurous specials,” Zabita, who replaced former Café Boulud chef Dieter Samijn, told the Daily News in September.

Zabita most recently hails from Victoria & Albert’s, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Orlando. He also has been a lead chef at Restaurant Marc Forgione and Bar Boulud, both in New York, among other places.

He’s excited to put his stamp on Café Boulud’s monthly wine dinners, which will continue this season with sommelier David Sauer.

Other wine dinners this season are set to unfold at Café L’Europe, 331 S. County Road, which launched a series of them last season.

The events at the 40-plus-year-old restaurant often include a lighthearted component, such as trivia quizzes. A fashion show is part of a Café L’Europe wine dinner on Oct. 23 with French cuisine paired with Toman wines.

New dishes

Most restaurants in town will debut new dishes and specials this season as they seek to titillate patrons’ taste buds for a new season.

In addition to longtime menu favorites at La Goulue , for instance, look for such new dishes as crab salad and blanquette de veau, a French veal stew.

Summer and fall wine events at La Goulue, 288 S. County Road, will go on hiatus after wine-paired tasting menus offered today and Oct. 27.

Other new menus items and specials planned for this season include chicken scarpariello, veal Milanese with pistachio sauce, and cavatelli with mortadella and burrata at Cucina, 257 Royal Poinciana Way.

New food market

Although an opening date has not been announced, Le Bilboquet Market is expected to open this season after it earned Town Council approvals in June.

A sister to Le Bilboquet, a French bistro in Via Encantada off Worth Avenue, specialty food retailer Le Bilboquet Market, which also will feature takeout of prepared foods, will be at 353 Peruvian Ave.

The market also is expected to feature kitchen accessories and grocery products, including honeys, prosciutto, foie gras, tea and chocolates.

Playing games at Swifty’s

Bingo nights on Sundays and trivia quiz fun on Mondays at Swifty’s at The Colony are now followed by mahjong on Tuesdays.

The popular game nights at the indoor-outdoor restaurant with a bar and lounge — Swifty’s is the Palm Beach outpost of a former popular society bistro in New York — are from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Gamers typically order cocktails while nibbling on bites. During high season, game-night reservations are recommended, especially if you plan to stay for dinner.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: New food, new spaces, new events coming this season to Palm Beach restaurants