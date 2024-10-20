From a new tennis center at The Breakers to two new hotels, see what's new this season in Palm Beach

As new racquet-sport facilities, spa upgrades and other enhancements are debuting this season at longtime Palm Beach hotels and resorts , two new hotels are expected to open their doors by the end of the year.

Plans call for one of the new hotels — Palm House Hotel — to open in November where a former hotel once operated in the ocean block of Royal Palm Way.

That timetable is according to a statement released this autumn to the Palm Beach Daily News on behalf of Iconic Luxury Hotels, a British brand affiliated with the company renovating the property since purchasing it in 2019.

“This marks a pivotal moment … as we announce our first Iconic Luxury Hotel in the United States,” Andrew Stembridge, the brand’s executive director, told the Daily News’ Darrell Hofheinz.

The brand is part of L+R Hotels, a London-based hotel investment and management company with a portfolio of 105-plus hotels.

With 79 rooms, including 21 suites, the Palm House will feature a courtyard and pool, dining room, lounge and more.

Meanwhile, another new hotel, The Vineta — with 41 rooms with a restaurant, nightclub and pool — is expected to open in early 2025 as part of a renovation of the former Chesterfield Hotel, 363 Cocoanut Row. That property was purchased in 2022 by British billionaire-businessmen David and Simon Reuben.

The Oetker Collection, a Germany-based luxury hotel-management company, is managing The Vineta. Emanuela Setterberg Di Vivo, who has managed various international luxury hotel brands, is The Vineta’s manager.

The Breakers a soon-to-be racquet-sports mecca

The Breakers' tennis center renovation and expansion are expected to be completed this season.

In addition to tennis courts in multiple surfaces, look for pickleball courts and also courts for padel — a sport of Mexican origin that’s similar to tennis but played in an enclosed court with walls of glass and mesh.

With landscaping, lighting and other amenities, the racquet-sports project is set to include six clay tennis courts, two hard-surface tennis courts, four grass courts, two pickleball courts and two padel courts.

The facilities at 1 S. County Road will be available to hotel guests and club members.

Tideline enhances its spa

Adding a touch of drama, a new double-door entry is among new enhancements at the spa at Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort, 2842 S. Ocean Blvd.

Seven treatment rooms at the spa now include a new his-and-hers refuge for facials, massages and other pampering. There’s also a new “relaxation and tea room,” according to Tideline officials.

The spa enhancements follow a series of other renovations completed last season at Tideline, including $20 million in upgrades to its rooms, public spaces and restaurants.

Comedy shows, concerts at The Brazilian Court

With its two historic courtyards, The Brazilian Court Hotel has added two events to its 2024-2025 season: a comedy show and a concert by a folk-pop performer.

Comedy at The Court is Nov. 3 with comedian Adam Ray. The 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. event is $150 a person and includes drinks and snacks, according to The Brazilian Court.

The event is set to feature comedy opener Olga Namer and a music set by DJ Daniel Moon, hotel officials noted. The affair will be hosted by Courtney Schlesinger, a comedian and an owner and creative director of The Brazilian Court.

The Brazilian Court’s Courtyard Concert on Dec. 4 will feature a folk-pop artist known as Brenn, the King of the South. The cost for the 7 p.m. evening has not yet been determined, but stay tuned to thebraziliancourt.com .

Tastemaker series, talk show and more at The Colony Hotel

On The Colony’s website this season: The Colony Edit, a website page featuring for-sale beauty and wellness products, apparel and other items curated by the hotel.

Meanwhile, The Colony, 155 Hammon Ave., now is about to launch its 2024-2025 Living Room Series, which will kick off in the coming days on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through May.

The series features interview-style and audience-participation conversations with Palm Beach “tastemakers,” such as Julia Amory and Deborah Koepper, in the hotel’s living room, Colony officials said.

The hotel’s president and CEO Sarah Wetenhall also is continuing her “Untitled Talk Show," which appears on Wednesdays on The Colony’s website and its YouTube channel with interviews with local talents.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: From a new tennis center at The Breakers to two new hotels, see what's new this season in Palm Beach