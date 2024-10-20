Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    From a new tennis center at The Breakers to two new hotels, see what's new this season in Palm Beach

    By M.M. Cloutier,

    2 days ago

    As new racquet-sport facilities, spa upgrades and other enhancements are debuting this season at longtime Palm Beach hotels and resorts , two new hotels are expected to open their doors by the end of the year.

    Plans call for one of the new hotels — Palm House Hotel — to open in November where a former hotel once operated in the ocean block of Royal Palm Way.

    That timetable is according to a statement released this autumn to the Palm Beach Daily News on behalf of Iconic Luxury Hotels, a British brand affiliated with the company renovating the property since purchasing it in 2019.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XheSq_0wEOOPja00

    “This marks a pivotal moment … as we announce our first Iconic Luxury Hotel in the United States,” Andrew Stembridge, the brand’s executive director, told the Daily News’ Darrell Hofheinz.

    The brand is part of L+R Hotels, a London-based hotel investment and management company with a portfolio of 105-plus hotels.

    With 79 rooms, including 21 suites, the Palm House will feature a courtyard and pool, dining room, lounge and more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILc7r_0wEOOPja00

    Meanwhile, another new hotel, The Vineta — with 41 rooms with a restaurant, nightclub and pool — is expected to open in early 2025 as part of a renovation of the former Chesterfield Hotel, 363 Cocoanut Row. That property was purchased in 2022 by British billionaire-businessmen David and Simon Reuben.

    The Oetker Collection, a Germany-based luxury hotel-management company, is managing The Vineta. Emanuela Setterberg Di Vivo, who has managed various international luxury hotel brands, is The Vineta’s manager.

    The Breakers a soon-to-be racquet-sports mecca

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ybub_0wEOOPja00

    The Breakers' tennis center renovation and expansion are expected to be completed this season.

    In addition to tennis courts in multiple surfaces, look for pickleball courts and also courts for padel — a sport of Mexican origin that’s similar to tennis but played in an enclosed court with walls of glass and mesh.

    With landscaping, lighting and other amenities, the racquet-sports project is set to include six clay tennis courts, two hard-surface tennis courts, four grass courts, two pickleball courts and two padel courts.

    The facilities at 1 S. County Road will be available to hotel guests and club members.

    Tideline enhances its spa

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pGzV_0wEOOPja00

    Adding a touch of drama, a new double-door entry is among new enhancements at the spa at Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort, 2842 S. Ocean Blvd.

    Seven treatment rooms at the spa now include a new his-and-hers refuge for facials, massages and other pampering. There’s also a new “relaxation and tea room,” according to Tideline officials.

    The spa enhancements follow a series of other renovations completed last season at Tideline, including $20 million in upgrades to its rooms, public spaces and restaurants.

    Comedy shows, concerts at The Brazilian Court

    With its two historic courtyards, The Brazilian Court Hotel has added two events to its 2024-2025 season: a comedy show and a concert by a folk-pop performer.

    Comedy at The Court is Nov. 3 with comedian Adam Ray. The 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. event is $150 a person and includes drinks and snacks, according to The Brazilian Court.

    The event is set to feature comedy opener Olga Namer and a music set by DJ Daniel Moon, hotel officials noted. The affair will be hosted by Courtney Schlesinger, a comedian and an owner and creative director of The Brazilian Court.

    The Brazilian Court’s Courtyard Concert on Dec. 4 will feature a folk-pop artist known as Brenn, the King of the South. The cost for the 7 p.m. evening has not yet been determined, but stay tuned to thebraziliancourt.com .

    Tastemaker series, talk show and more at The Colony Hotel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bO7J8_0wEOOPja00

    On The Colony’s website this season: The Colony Edit, a website page featuring for-sale beauty and wellness products, apparel and other items curated by the hotel.

    Meanwhile, The Colony, 155 Hammon Ave., now is about to launch its 2024-2025 Living Room Series, which will kick off in the coming days on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. through May.

    The series features interview-style and audience-participation conversations with Palm Beach “tastemakers,” such as Julia Amory and Deborah Koepper, in the hotel’s living room, Colony officials said.

    The hotel’s president and CEO Sarah Wetenhall also is continuing her “Untitled Talk Show," which appears on Wednesdays on The Colony’s website and its YouTube channel with interviews with local talents.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: From a new tennis center at The Breakers to two new hotels, see what's new this season in Palm Beach

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 hours ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA17 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard6 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy