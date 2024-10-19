Palm Beach Town Council prepares to vote on final draft of Comprehensive Plan in November

Palm Beach is nearing the end of the Comprehensive Plan drafting process, after the Town Council approved a handful of modifications to the most recent draft during its Oct. 15 meeting.

The Council's 5-1 vote, with Julie Araskog opposed, sets the stage for the document's final review during its Nov. 13 review in its capacity as the town's Local Planning Agency and Development Review Board. Once approved, the state will review the plan for 60 days. The council will vote on it a final time after the state signs off.

The town's approval came after a lively two-hour discussion, during which some council members pushed back against removing policies that have remained unchanged for decades, including a 23-year-old policy that limits the lot coverage of commercial and public projects to 75% and 40%, respectively.

Though the policy has been in the Comprehensive Plan since 2003, town planner Jennifer Hofmeister-Drew said the town has rarely followed it.

That has created a system were the town has unknowingly allowed businesses to violate the plan for years, as it had been regular practice to allow developers to build past the lot coverage limits by applying for a zoning code variance.

The developers should have "had to do a comp plan text change," Hofmeister-Drew said.

To remedy this issue, the town staff recommended the policy's removal from the draft plan while retaining the limits in its zoning code. That way, the town could continue practicing its current process while not violating its plan.

“We can’t just treat every lot the same, because there are lots that are substandard by the very nature of when the town was developed over 100 years ago,” she said.

Araskog said she wasn't comfortable dropping a policy that has been in the books since 2003. She also argued that the limits could serve to protect the town during its zoning code review .

Yet none of her colleagues agreed with her, regardless of the emphasis she placed on its 23 years as part of the plan.

Her opposition to its removal fueled her vote against approving the draft.

' Town-Serving' status square-footage thresholds to return in final draft

Tuesday's discussion also saw the longtime threshold of "town-serving" for larger businesses restored to the governing documents, over the recommendations of the town staff.

During the council’s Sept. 11 meeting , the town staff proposed removing from the plan the square footage thresholds that determine which businesses must prove that they are “town-serving. They argued that by addressing the thresholds through the zoning code, the town would have greater flexibility in setting specific square-footage limits based on each district and by the type of business.

Yet some council members during the Oct. 15 review voiced their support for keeping the current plan’s threshold of requiring businesses larger than 3,000 square feet in most zoning districts and larger than 4,000 square feet in the Worth Avenue district as showing they are "town-serving."

“I have some heartburn with changing things that have been in the books forever,” President Bobbie Lindsay said.

Araskog said the thresholds “absolutely must be there” and argued that it would provide critical protection while the town undergoes its zoning code review.

However, support wasn’t unanimous, as members Lew Crampton and Bridget Moran preferred the town staff’s Sept. 11 recommendation.

“Point is, we don’t have to decide on the thresholds now and go through the regulatory process and see what really fits,” Crampton said.

Even if it is a mistake, said Crampton, he would still vote in favor of the plan.

Council members debate the level of service in plan’s transportation section

Mandated under the state's Community Planning Act , a new Comprehensive Plan is required every seven years to ensure local government is in compliance with state law.

The plan's features 12 areas of focus:

Future land use

Transportation

Housing

Historic preservation

Public safety

Infrastructure

Recreation and open space

Coastal management.

Conservation.

Property rights.

Capital improvements.

Intergovernmental organization.

Each element has its own goals, objectives and policies, which after ratification will serve as the foundation for future regulations and legislative decisions.

Another policy that caused debate during the Oct. 15 meeting was the level of service standards for the town’s road.

Under Florida law, a municipality cannot turn away development because of its traffic impact, Hofmeister-Drew said. However, if a development project is predicted to lower a roadway’s level of service below the plan’s level of service standard, then the developers must “pay into” a public-private traffic mitigation effort, she said.

That could take the form of a capital investment fund that a business would pay into, Hofmeister-Drew said.

Those don’t currently exist, though. Planning, Zoning and Building Director Wayne Bergman said his department and Public Works would craft a list of transportation projects that a potential developer could pay into.

Araskog said the plan shouldn’t set any level of service lower than a “D” rating.

“I’d rather see D, which helps us really work on figuring out how to get to a (LOS) D, but again … we can force them according to state law, to give us money to mitigate (traffic),” Araskog said.

While the town staff didn’t disagree with Araskog’s assessment, they did note that the town does not have those capital investment projects in place.

During public comments, land-use attorney James Crowley warned the council that changing the level of service doesn’t mitigate the roadway's current deficiency. Also, the state has strict guidelines for the project cost-sharing process.

“You take a look at the peak trips at the peak hours” and its impact to traffic circulation, “and then you pay only that percentage,” he said.

Crowley warned that if the town sets a high level of service, it could end up pricing out local small businesses eyeing a spot in Palm Beach.

“You’re pricing out the people who are more mom-and-pop. The national developers can afford someone like me to go negotiate" a project sharing agreement, he said.

Bergman suggested having the level of service standards reflect their current conditions. That would mean setting a handful of the town's roads to an E or F rating, the two lowest ratings.

That elicited pushback from Araskog and Moran. They argued that the town should not establish a level of service of "F," even if it is the reality.

"I don't want to say my goal is F," Moran said.

Hofmeister-Drew noted that the low rating wouldn't remain the standard, as the plan's also contains a policy requiring the town to improve the level of service of roadways that are at a "F."

Moreover, the town can reexamine and amend the standards of the plan once the staff has crafted a traffic mitigation capital fund and traffic improvement projects, Bergman said.

Council agreed, though they chose to rephrase the policy so as to require the town to improve a roadway's level of service if it is at a "E" or "F" rating.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

