    The Insider: It's a miracle! Evening at Meat Market turns fine wine into clean water

    By Shannon Donnelly, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrDjC_0wBv4eQa00

    Some call it "the butterfly effect."

    As a butterfly in Africa flaps its wings and the last bit of morning dew evaporates from a blade of grass, a chain reaction of small events begins that converge to create a hurricane.

    Cellar Gems, a wine-themed fundraiser, was a bit like that, but with a joyful outcome. This convergence of small events creates happier and healthier children in South Africa.

    Cellar Gems, an evening of food and wine, took place May 29 at Meat Market and benefitted A Spring of Hope.

    More Palm Beach society news here.

    Sarah Negrin was chairwoman for the evening, which included a cocktail reception, dinner ― a five-course collaboration between chef de cuisine Joey Pagel and Jon Wine , sommelier from The Tasting Room in West Palm Beach ― a live auction, and jazz all night.

    The limited-barrel wines included the 2016 chardonnay from Trinitas Cellars Family Collection, Napa; Summer Dreams Twilight pinot noir from Hundred Acre, Sonoma coast; Leonetti's 2020 Reserve Red, Washington; Farella Vineyard's 2020 cabernet sauvignon; and Heinz Eifel's Eiswein, Germany.

    “It was the ultimate event for wine enthusiasts and philanthropists alike," Negrin said.

    Former NFL pro Jason Pierre-Paul led the live auction, threatening to tackle anybody who tried to leave without bidding.

    OK, not really. He doesn't do that.

    Proceeds benefit Spring of Hope, a community development organization in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces of South Africa, which installs sustainable water and sanitation facilities, supports school gardens, and funds student health and wellness programs.

    “The support that A Spring of Hope brings to at-risk families in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces of South Africa is nothing short of life-changing," Negrin said. "The introduction of fresh water and ultimately the ability to use that water to farm and bring fresh food to the table has changed thousands of lives. But, most importantly, it has brought hope for the future to these families.”

    More than 150 people attended.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: The Insider: It's a miracle! Evening at Meat Market turns fine wine into clean water

