    • The Palm Beach Post

    Palm Beach Synagogue marks the Sukkot holiday by constructing a sukkah on its campus

    By Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JxefS_0wBul5OB00

    The weeklong holiday of Sukkot began Wednesday, and members of Palm Beach Synagogue built and decorated a temporary outdoor structure for the celebration on its campus at North County Road and Sunset Avenue.

    Known to some as the Feast of the Tabernacles, Sukkot marks the fall harvest and celebrates God’s provision and protection for the children of Israel. The temporary structure, called a sukkah, is largely built from vegetation, and it becomes a focal point of life during the holiday. Meals are eaten there.

    Rabbis Tani Krasnianski, Shneor Minsky, Yosef Rice, Moshe Scheiner and Leibel Shmotkin took part in building the sukkah, and children from the Palm Beach Synagogue Hebrew School made decorations for it.

    The holiday of Sukkot ends Oct. 23.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Synagogue marks the Sukkot holiday by constructing a sukkah on its campus

