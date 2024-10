An event memorializing a former Palm Beach resident who died in a spearfishing accident this past Mother's Day will be held Sunday in Jupiter.

A Memorial Paddle Out for Virgil M. Price III will celebrate the life of the well-known free diver who went missing May 12 while exploring a World War II shipwreck off the coast of Jensen Beach .

U.S. Coast Guard officials launched a search for the West Palm Beach resident, but suspended it the following evening. The agency reported a search of more than 1,415 miles and 36 hours, according to TCPalm.com . His body has not been recovered.

Sunday's event will give participants the opportunity to share stories and celebrate Price's life, said his sister, Brit Drozda.

Price would have turned 40 on Saturday.

"Virgil’s lighthearted spirit touched so many lives," Drozda said. "If you happened to cross his path, we would love for you to be there to share the day with us."

Participants will gather at the Anita Lenkler Pavilion at Ocean Cay Park, 2188 Marcinski Road, beginning at 11 a.m. A paddle out led by William Kimball of Bluewater Surfing is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Participants must bring their own boards. Those who do not want to paddle are encouraged to celebrate Price's life with flowers at the pier, Drozda said.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Family of free diver lost in spearfishing accident to host memorial event Sunday in Jupiter