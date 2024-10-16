Open in App
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Pop-Up Patch for Philanthropy returns to Palm Beach this week

    By Diego Diaz Lasa, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    With Halloween just around the corner, Royal Poinciana Plaza is inviting locals to pick out their pumpkin during its Pop-Up Patch for Philanthropy event.

    Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at the plaza’s east courtyard, the pumpkin patch will have family-friendly events and more than 1,000 pumpkins — in all shapes, sizes and varietals — from which to choose.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GOJZe_0w8nP2B100

    All the proceeds raised by the Pop-Up Patch will go to the Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope , a nonprofit that helps local cancer patients pay their non-medical bills, including rent or mortgage, utilities, car payments and basic needs, while also providing support and information resources.

    "We are thrilled to once again team up with The Royal for our annual Pop-Up Patch," CAHH CEO Stanton Collemer said in a prepared statement. "This event is a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends, enjoy the festive atmosphere, and participate in fun activities while raising funds for local cancer patients in need. And, of course, there are plenty of photo opportunities, from the pumpkin patch to the colorful displays and backdrops scattered throughout the area."

    Beyond finding the perfect pumpkin, folks also can navigate through a small hedge maze; take part in family-friendly games; and for the little ones, grab a popsicle and explore a list of books at the Wee Free Library .

    Saturday’s Costumes on Camera event will feature photography by Capehart Photography.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFQUM_0w8nP2B100

    Those looking to relax can purchase a glass of wine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the “Wine Dive” on Saturday.

    Visitors also can munch and sip on treats throughout the weekend, with complimentary gelatos from Sant Ambroeus on Saturday, and complimentary coffee and cookies from TooJays Deli on Sunday.

    For more information go to www.royalpoincianaplaza.com/events .

    Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Pop-Up Patch for Philanthropy returns to Palm Beach this week

