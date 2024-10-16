Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach on track for early 2025 opening as construction winds down

Scaffolding has been removed from the north side of the Vineta Hotel construction site in Palm Beach, marking the final stages of a major redevelopment effort.

Emanuela Setterberg Di Vivo, the hotel's managing director, said the 41-room "masterpiece" hotel — previously The Chesterfield — is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.

That timeline closely follows one laid out by John Hart, an executive with the project's contractor, Delray Beach-based Mouw Associates, Inc. Hart told the Town Council at its Aug. 12 development review meeting that he expected construction to wrap up in January or February, barring "any significant weather or construction delays."

Hart had asked council members to grant a waiver for a six-month building permit extension to complete construction work on the hotel.

"I expect them to be operating the hotel this season, at some level," he said.

The four-story landmarked building at 363 Cocoanut Row, purchased for $42 million in April 2022 by British billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben , closed five months later for renovations. It is managed by Germany-based luxury hotel brand Oetker Collection.

Here's more on the Vineta Hotel redevelopment project:

What is included in renovation plans?

Previously 57 rooms, The Vineta will open as a 41-room luxury hotel with restaurant, nightclub and pool space.

Renovation plans include external sitework improvements, façade renovations and alterations, and interior demolition and alterations that include enlarging the existing hotel rooms on the second, third and fourth floors. Also planned are interior layout changes to the ground floor to accommodate an expanded food and beverage program.

Why were renovation plans so controversial?

Residents who live near the hotel raised numerous concerns during the approval process about restaurant seating, potential noise and parking and traffic intensification.

Restaurant seating was a particular sticking point for the council, which voted in April 2023 to grant a variance for an overall dining seat count of 172.

That figure was 20 less than requested by the hotel in its original plans, but 59 more than its license allowed.

Residents had asked the council to maintain a licensed seat count of 113, telling members that the additional seats would intensify restaurant, bar and nightclub uses, and disrupt their quality of life.

What are crews currently working on?

Workers are completing "several elements of the project," including the finalization of the façade, a Vineta spokesperson told the Daily News.

Scaffolding was removed from the north side of the building last month.

What other hotels does Oetker Collection manage?

In addition to the Vineta, Oetker Collection manages 11 other "masterpiece" hotels in Europe, the Caribbean, and South America. They include: Palácio Tangará in São Paulo, Brazil; The Lanesborough in London; Le Bristol Paris in Paris, France; The Woodward in Geneva, Switzerland; Hotel La Palma in Capri, Italy; Château Saint-Martin & Spa in Provence, France; Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France; Jumby Bay Island in Antigua & Barbuda; Eden Rock-St Barths in St. Barthélemy; L'Apogée Courchevel in Courchevel, France; and Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden, Germany.

The company also manages more than 150 private villas and estates around the world.

What is the history of the building?

Originally named the Lido-Venice, the hotel opened during the Florida real-estate boom of 1926, a year that saw a number of hotels open in town.

The owner, Lido-Venice Corp. of New York, had the building’s interior decorated in a Venetian style.

From 1928 until 1977, the hotel was known as The Vineta before it was renamed, under new ownership, the Royal Park. In 1980, the hotel was converted into condos, and by 1985 was known as The Palm Court, operating as a hotel condominium. In 1989, it was purchased by an ownership company affiliated with Beatrice Tollman and her late husband, Stanley.

Renamed The Chesterfield, it became part of the Tollman family’s Red Carnation Hotel Collection of international hotels and resorts. The Chesterfield was given an English theme in its décor and amenities, a nod at The Chesterfield Mayfair in London.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach on track for early 2025 opening as construction winds down