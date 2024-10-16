Open in App
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Palm Beach OKs $18 million for first phase of South End beach renourishment project

    By Diego Diaz Lasa, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    After facing a season marked by multiple erosion events , South End residents will see their sand dunes rise again after the Palm Beach Town Council approved the first leg of the Phipps Ocean Park beach renourishment project.

    The resolution, unanimously approved during the council’s Oct. 8 meeting, awarded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock LLC a nearly $16.5 million contract while establishing a project budget of $18,133,500.

    While the majority of the project's cost will come from the town’s Coastal Management Fund, Public Works Director Paul Brazil told the council that the project will receive $7 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole recovery funding. Brazil also said the town is applying for multiple state grants.

    "We have been very successful in getting those to … offset the cost of this," he said. "So, financially, we are in really good shape with the project."

    Scheduled to start toward the end of the year, the project will see workers dredging sand from the offshore borrow areas east of the town before stockpiling and pumping sand onto the park's beach, Brazil said.

    Once that process is complete, Brazil said, the town will begin the bidding for a contract to haul and dump the stockpiled sand throughout the shoreline from Sloan's Curve south to the La Bonne Vie Condominiums.

    Brazil also said the town is wrapping up its negotiations with Lake Worth Beach and that the council should expect to vote on that agreement soon. The deal would see Palm Beach donate $80,000 from its coastal fund to Lake Worth Beach to improve the public area between the beach and city's public parking lot, in return for access to a concrete access road south of the Lake Worth Pier.

    Brazil said that access point would be used to replenish the dunes on the shoreline surrounding the pier, including portions of South Palm Beach's northern shore.

    Phipps Ocean Park is one of three major beach nourishment projects for the town.

    Already underway is the U.S Army Corps of Engineers-led Palm Beach Inlet dredging project . It will place sand in a designated area near the inlet’s southern jetty and along the Atlantic shoreline from Caribbean Road to Onondaga Avenue.

    The Midtown Shore Protection Project will see the Army Corps replenish sand lost to erosion during the 2022 hurricane season . That project is expected to begin in late 2025.

    Brazil warned that the town's offshore borrow areas will be exhausted by the end of the Midtown Shore Protection Project.

    "After we do those two projects, we're going to be … out of sand" that meets the requirements of the beach management agreement between the town and the state Department of Environmental Protection, Brazil told the council.

    However, he said, the engineering firm Geosyntec Consultants has been looking at potential borrow areas east of the town and north of the Palm Beach inlet.

    "So we are already underway with locating additional sources of sand," he said.

    Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach OKs $18 million for first phase of South End beach renourishment project

