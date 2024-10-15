Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Palm Beach honors longtime town official with Richard M. Kleid Day proclamation

    By Diego Diaz Lasa, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zYLL_0w7H8Uzv00

    The Palm Beach Town Council has honored a veteran public servant by naming a day in his honor.

    October 8, 2024, is now memorialized as Richard M. Kleid Day, after Mayor Danielle Moore read a proclamation honoring the longtime resident who recently retired from the Planning and Zoning Commission. During a brief ceremony at the Town Council's Tuesday meeting, Moore emphasized that the proclamation honoring Kleid's 25 years of service as a key town official didn't truly capture his impact.

    “It doesn’t tell you enough what a great guy and loyal community activist Dick has been,” Moore said. “You’ve been a huge part of my career on this desk, and before I was on this desk. So, I’m going to thank you personally for that.”

    A longstanding member of the Palm Beach community , the retired attorney got his start in town matters as a member, vice chair and chairman of the zoning commission from 1998 until 2005, when he was elected to the council. While on the council, he served two terms as president pro tempore and as the council president before stepping down in 2018.

    During his tenure on the council, Kleid led the town’s efforts toward modernizing Palm Beach’s zoning code and shore protection efforts, the proclamation noted.

    Seven months later, he was tapped onto the Planning and Zoning Commission, where he held the position of vice chair, chairman and member before reaching his term limit in September. During his time on the panel, Kleid played a key role in the commission review of Palm Beach's draft Comprehensive Plan .

    “As another son of the South End, and Dick’s successor up here on the council, I want to salute Dick for his mentorship over the years, for his wise advice. Any mistakes made over that period of time are mine, but most of the things I’ve done right have been thanks to Dick telling me not to go in that direction,” President Pro Tempore Lew Crampton said with a chuckle.

    “Dick has been a fantastic guide to me, and a fantastic asset for the town,” he said.

    Though they may have disagreed from time to time during his time on the Town Council, member Julie Araskog said she always commended Kleid's passion and knowledge.

    “You’ve always been a strong advocate, and helpful to me, and I’ve learned so much from you ... your service is incredible and a great example to the rest of us in the town, so thank you,” she said.

    In an inadvertent example of Kleid’s drive for advocacy, he appeared just moments later in his capacity as the vice chair of the Board of Directors for the South End-based Citizens’ Association of Palm Beach, to relay the association’s support for stricter regulations of the town’s ocean vista.

    “You haven’t seen the last of me,” Kleid said.

    Kleid was succeeded on the zoning commission by former alternate commissioner William Gilbane.

    Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach honors longtime town official with Richard M. Kleid Day proclamation

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    George Washington Esq.
    1d ago
    Dick is a wonderful guy… Congratulations!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach on track for early 2025 opening as construction winds down
    The Palm Beach Post1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Hurricane Helene power outages leave millions in the dark
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy