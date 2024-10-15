Palm Beach honors longtime town official with Richard M. Kleid Day proclamation

The Palm Beach Town Council has honored a veteran public servant by naming a day in his honor.

October 8, 2024, is now memorialized as Richard M. Kleid Day, after Mayor Danielle Moore read a proclamation honoring the longtime resident who recently retired from the Planning and Zoning Commission. During a brief ceremony at the Town Council's Tuesday meeting, Moore emphasized that the proclamation honoring Kleid's 25 years of service as a key town official didn't truly capture his impact.

“It doesn’t tell you enough what a great guy and loyal community activist Dick has been,” Moore said. “You’ve been a huge part of my career on this desk, and before I was on this desk. So, I’m going to thank you personally for that.”

A longstanding member of the Palm Beach community , the retired attorney got his start in town matters as a member, vice chair and chairman of the zoning commission from 1998 until 2005, when he was elected to the council. While on the council, he served two terms as president pro tempore and as the council president before stepping down in 2018.

During his tenure on the council, Kleid led the town’s efforts toward modernizing Palm Beach’s zoning code and shore protection efforts, the proclamation noted.

Seven months later, he was tapped onto the Planning and Zoning Commission, where he held the position of vice chair, chairman and member before reaching his term limit in September. During his time on the panel, Kleid played a key role in the commission review of Palm Beach's draft Comprehensive Plan .

“As another son of the South End, and Dick’s successor up here on the council, I want to salute Dick for his mentorship over the years, for his wise advice. Any mistakes made over that period of time are mine, but most of the things I’ve done right have been thanks to Dick telling me not to go in that direction,” President Pro Tempore Lew Crampton said with a chuckle.

“Dick has been a fantastic guide to me, and a fantastic asset for the town,” he said.

Though they may have disagreed from time to time during his time on the Town Council, member Julie Araskog said she always commended Kleid's passion and knowledge.

“You’ve always been a strong advocate, and helpful to me, and I’ve learned so much from you ... your service is incredible and a great example to the rest of us in the town, so thank you,” she said.

In an inadvertent example of Kleid’s drive for advocacy, he appeared just moments later in his capacity as the vice chair of the Board of Directors for the South End-based Citizens’ Association of Palm Beach, to relay the association’s support for stricter regulations of the town’s ocean vista.

“You haven’t seen the last of me,” Kleid said.

Kleid was succeeded on the zoning commission by former alternate commissioner William Gilbane.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

