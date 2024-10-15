New Florida Nobu restaurant near Palm Beach will open as planned, but not to the public

People who are anxious to try the new Nobu dining experience by internationally famed chef-restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan will have to wait, unless they are guests at the resort.

The restaurant will not open to the public as expected this week, and instead will debut to only resort guests, because of the amount of interest the restaurant drew, a resort spokeswoman said.

A soft opening for Eau hotel guests only will take place Oct. 18 for the 65-seat dining spot set to feature Matsuhisa’s trademark traditional Japanese cuisine with contemporary Peruvian ingredients.

Eau decided on a phased opening — with hotel guests first — after interest in Nobu Manalapan mushroomed, Michelle Phillips, Eau’s marketing manager told the Daily News on Monday.

Shifting the opening schedule “is related to providing an optimal (dining) experience,” she said. “We are thrilled with the outpour of interest.”

At some point after Oct. 18, the general public can make reservations that “are open to them in the coming weeks,” Eau officials told the Daily News.

That a Nobu is opening at Eau Palm Beach — which for 10 consecutive years has been rated with five stars by Forbes Travel Guide — isn’t a complete surprise.

Why? The resort’s new owner is partial to the Michelin-starred restaurant chain known for inventive flavor combinations and high-quality seafood.

Oracle software billionaire Larry Ellison, who bought the 7-acre Eau resort in August for $277.4 million , has incorporated the Nobu brand in some of the other resort properties he owns, including in Hawaii and California.

Nobu Manalapan is set to feature exclusive items plus signature Nobu dishes as black cod with miso and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño.

While Nobu Manalapan’s daily culinary drive will be led by chef Matt Raso, Eau resort executive chef Neall Bailey will play a key role, too.

Nobu Manalapan will be the 23rd Nobu eatery in the United States, according to a tally on Nobu’s website, which also lists 14 locations in Europe; five in Mexico and the Caribbean, five in the Middle East and Africa; and nine in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information, call 561-533-6000 or visit www.eaupalmbeach.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: New Florida Nobu restaurant near Palm Beach will open as planned, but not to the public