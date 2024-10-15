As new parking rules take effect on Worth Avenue, businesses in wait-and-see mode

As Town officials begin to remove the trailer signs notifying motorists of the new paid parking policy, businesses are coming to terms with the new reality.

The new metered spaces are part of the town’s six-point parking management plan . They replaced all the spaces — most of them free — on the 100 to 400 blocks of all the streets south of Seaview Avenue to Hammon Avenue, save for the area's residential spaces. A smartphone app, ParkMobile, controls what a motorist pays and how long the car can stay in a space without penalty.

To ease the transition, which began in late August, Palm Beach Police Lt. Paul Alber met with the Worth Avenue Association during its Oct. 2 monthly meeting to explain the details of the transition. The changes took effect that day.

Police spokesperson Capt. Will Rothrock told the Daily News that questions over the metered parking’s run times and the time limits on parking sessions were top interests for most businesses, because the valet services operating on the Avenue regularly use the town’s public parking spaces.

According to the town’s website , the run time and parking session limits are:

Worth Avenue and South County Road: Metered parking will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a two-hour parking session limit.

South Ocean Boulevard and Hammon Avenue: Metered parking will run from 9 a.m. to midnight, with a four-hour parking limit. Between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., no one will be allowed to park on these streets' east sides.

The 200 and 300 blocks of Peruvian Avenue: Metered parking will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with metered parking sessions capped at four hours.

All other inland residential streets: Metered parking will run from 9 a.m. to midnight, with no limit to the parking session duration.

Palm Beachers who bought the resident parking permits introduced in November can park for two hours at any metered space at no additional charge.

Rothrock said detailing the various running time and session limits had quelled the business owners' top concerns.

The association thanked the town for crafting a plan that took town businesses into consideration.

“The Worth Avenue Association is pleased that the Town of Palm Beach has been spending significant time formulating and implementing a parking plan that includes Worth Avenue. The town has been receptive to discussions with the Worth Avenue Association and has made efforts to incorporate changes necessary to keep businesses along the Worth Avenue Corridor functioning,” the group said in a release sent to the Daily News on Oct. 4

However, the association stressed it's still too early to know the impact of the policy.

“There is no way to assess the positive or negative impacts the changes will have on business along Worth Avenue without seeing the changes in effect," the release said. "We hope the Town will continue to remain receptive to feedback from the Association and our members to fine-tune the parking changes in a way that achieves the goal of providing a flow of business traffic without negatively impacting our members or their customers.”

Peter Millar store manager Lindsay Smith told the Daily News she trusts the Town's judgment regarding the parking transition.

She said the Oct. 2 meeting was the first time many business owners heard the details of the parking plan. Anything they had heard earlier primarily came from customers.

“Without that meeting or information sent out by the Worth Avenue Association, I don’t think the store managers would have heard much about the transition,” Smith said.

However, she noted there will likely be growing pains while customers get used to the new policy.

“I’ve already had people coming in and voicing their doubt and their frustration about the fact they have to pay now, where they never had to pay before,” she said.

Customers aren’t the only ones frustrated at the new change. Sherry Frankel of Sherry Frankel’s Melangerie told the Daily News that free parking set Palm Beach apart from other wealthy small towns, like the Hamptons in New York.

The changes also could affect employment on the street, Frankel said, since Worth Avenue employees who work dayshifts now will have to pay for parking.

Wine specialist Neil Barham said the changes have led him to consider a new line of employment. As someone who parks around town to sell wine to the local businesses, the change means a significant markup to his daily expenses, he said.

Employees will take the brunt of the policy’s economic impact, said Barham, who also works at Café Flora.

“I think once businesses start paying for parking, you’re going to see salaries go down to compensate for the additional parking expenses,” Barham said.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

