    The Palm Beach Post

    Spurred by growth in Jewish population, Palm Beach Synagogue moves to expand into West Palm

    By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DYr3_0w7GmooD00

    After serving the town's Jewish community for three decades, Palm Beach Synagogue is expanding its footprint further west.

    In an effort to reach downtown West Palm Beach's growing Jewish population, temple officials said, the Modern Orthodox synagogue has begun offering services and programming in the area, starting with the High Holy Days.

    Rabbi Shneor Minsky conducted Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services Oct. 2-4 and Oct. 11-12 at a temporary space at 327 Hibiscus St., and plans are to continue offering services and activities for Jewish residents of downtown West Palm Beach, said Rabbi Moshe Scheiner, who founded Palm Beach Synagogue with his wife, Dinie, in 1994.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbB1C_0w7GmooD00

    "We know there are thousands and thousands of Jews who live in downtown West Palm Beach who are not affiliated with any synagogue," he told the Daily News. "There's never been a synagogue in the history of downtown West Palm Beach, in the heart of downtown. It's a city unto itself, so to speak. If something's good, you want to franchise it. We have a wonderful community, so why not extend it and embrace all those people living right over the bridge?

    "They could still come to our synagogue for some programs and services, but they could also have something in their neighborhood that they could take pride in. It's a nice feeling to know there's a local place for the Jewish community to come and pray, study and congregate."

    Palm Beach Synagogue, at 120 N. County Road, has a membership of more than 700 and offers daily services as well as a variety of programs for women, children, young professionals and special needs populations.

    The synagogue has grown exponentially since holding its first service in a 500-square-foot basement at Temple Emanu-El on North County Road, and it is the middle of developing a two-story building it purchased in 2021 that sits on the same block of North County Road.

    Even with future expansion, Scheiner said, the synagogue is "very, very full," and looks forward to using more outlets in an effort to engage new populations.

    "We don't have room in our synagogue for the thousands of people who live in downtown West Palm Beach," he said. "So it's good to have something local."

    Outreach efforts in downtown West Palm Beach are continuing, Scheiner said, and he is hopeful they will lead to a growing number of people participating in Palm Beach Synagogue-sponsored programs and events there.

    Scheiner noted that outreach efforts were key in helping to grow Palm Beach Synagogue.

    "We started with less than 10 people in 1994," Scheiner said. "Thirty years later, we have over 700 members. We've watched how something could start organically and small with just a handful of people, and it can grow with time and become a major center for Jewish life. We wish that for downtown West Palm Beach."

    Rosh Hashanah services were the first events hosted by what Scheiner calls "Palm Beach Synagogue West." They drew 50 people to a 1,200-square-foot space that previously housed a deli.

    The location is a temporary one, said Scheiner, who expressed hope that a bigger space could be secured if enough people express interest in participating in services and other programs.

    Members who join Palm Beach Synagogue would be free to worship at either the Palm Beach or West Palm Beach location, Scheiner said. The new location would not have a separate membership.

    "The goal is to get the word out and have successful High Holidays services," Scheiner said. "The place is a modest place. It can handle maybe, 75 or 100 people. And based on the needs of the community there, the people who participate will determine whether they should continue in that location or find a bigger location. We've been doing outreach work in downtown West Palm Beach for years, and this is the first time we're opening a synagogue here."

    Minsky is leading current outreach efforts in downtown West Palm Beach, and he said he's looking forward to welcoming new worshipers into Palm Beach Synagogue's growing family.

    "My vision is hopefully a center with a synagogue that is focused on residents who live here, which is more people in the business community," he said. "So we'll have programs that fit the residents. We'll obviously do everything in partnership with Palm Beach Synagogue. We'll be working side by side. It's part of Palm Beach Synagogue. It's the same branding, it's the same everything. But we're excited to see where it leads us."

    For information on Palm Beach Synagogue, visit palmbeachsynagogue.org .

    Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Spurred by growth in Jewish population, Palm Beach Synagogue moves to expand into West Palm

    USA and Free
    1d ago
    blessings to all and God protect us believers
