    • The Palm Beach Post

    Small art, big ideas: 'Mini Masterpiece' works on view at King Library in Palm Beach

    By Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    As we know from the 20,000-year-old Lascaux cave paintings in southwestern France, mankind loves to create art.

    Last year, the Society of the Four Arts King Library, looking to find a good activity for a quiet August, invited the Four Arts community — from children to adults, and even including visitors just passing through — to express itself artistically on 4-by-4-inch canvases.

    The response was enthusiastic, and the public exhibition that came afterward hosted 70 original works.

    This year, the Four Arts has offered another iteration of the “Mini Masterpiece” event, and the result this year was 93 tiny creations that are now on view at the King Library through the end of the month.

    The artworks were made with markers, crayons, pencils and found-art collage from magazines. The works are carefully curated at the Four Arts, with pieces identified by artist, and because of their small size, can fit in profusion on a tabletop or a bookshelf.

    The majority of the artworks feature happy themes: Love, pets, flowers and nature, beach scenes and vacation idylls. And they show remarkable variety, from faces of loved ones to abstract geometric designs and a miniature diorama of a frog in a pond.

    The public is invited to take its measure of these artists, and cast their votes for their favorite pieces when they visit the library this month. Chances are, despite the modesty of this exhibition, you will be impressed by the depth of skills people can bring to visual art.

    All art, no matter how mini or modest, reminds us of that eternal human need for expression the cave painters demonstrated so long ago. These 4-by-4 pieces might be tiny and casual, but they tell us much about what these artists think about the world they live in. And that, ultimately, is what art is all about.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Small art, big ideas: 'Mini Masterpiece' works on view at King Library in Palm Beach

