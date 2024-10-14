The new restaurant Bice Group plans to open this winter in the Palm Beach Towers condominium will be called "Salute."

That’s the Italian word (pronounced sah-LOO-tay) people often use when making a toast at table to say “cheers” and “to your health.”

That should give dining-out enthusiasts a sense of what the Italian-leaning restaurant at Palm Beach Towers will reflect— as in, good times and eating well — Bice Group CEO Raffaele Ruggeri told the Daily News on Thursday.

More specific details about the new restaurant will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead, said Ruggeri, who has played a key role in Bice Group’s expanding its dining concepts, which include the recently opened Café Med in West Palm Beach.

Read more: New Florida Nobu restaurant near Palm Beach will open as planned, but not to the public

The new Salute restaurant in Palm Beach Towers, at 44 Cocoanut Row, will mark the second Bice Group eatery on the island. Its popular Bice Ristorante in Worth Avenue’s Via Bice has been a mainstay for more than 30 years and a sister to numerous Bice locations elsewhere.

Salute is set to replace the Palm Beach Towers’ former 151-seat indoor-outdoor restaurant, Restaurant 44. Until this past May, 44 featured, for eight Palm Beach fall-to-spring seasons, contemporary and comfort-food cuisine —from shrimp scampi to chicken pot pie.

The restaurant change at Palm Beach Towers comes after the condominium decided earlier this year to seek an outside restaurant entity — known for its “success and expertise”— to own and operate a restaurant at the property, decades-long Towers general manager John Grosskopf told the Daily News last month.

Salute is expected to debut around Jan. 1.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Bice Group reveals name of new restaurant in Palm Beach; opening date set