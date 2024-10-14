Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    New Synagogue in Palm Beach unveils Colonial-style renovations

    By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4pGl_0w5vl1rT00

    A two-year effort to renovate New Synagogue's Palm Beach location is complete.

    The Modern Orthodox temple founded in 2000 by Palm Beach resident and Slim-Fast founder S. Daniel Abraham recently unveiled its new sanctuary, rabbi’s study and social area.

    The spaces were rebuilt and redesigned from their former modern look into a Colonial style inspired by Touro Synagogue of Newport, Rhode Island. Built in 1763, Touro is the oldest synagogue in the United States and is a National Historic Site.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFnxK_0w5vl1rT00

    New Synagogue is housed in the penthouse suite of the Palm Beach Hotel, 235 Sunrise Ave.

    "It was our vision to ... create a space that resonated deeply with our American and our Jewish values," Rabbi Abraham Unger, the temple's executive director, told the Daily News. "It was inspired by the Touro Synagogue in Newport, which was an early Colonial-era synagogue founded by Spanish and Portuguese Jews who came to Colonial America. We wanted that feel of being deeply rooted in the American story while also speaking strongly to a loyalty to Jewish tradition."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VwWHx_0w5vl1rT00

    Work on the renovation project got underway in July 2022 , two years after the start of the COVID pandemic. Temple administrators said the pandemic affirmed the essential role of community and the importance of growing it.

    "I think COVID certainly left us all with a deepened recognition of the value of community and coming together, but we have also been very cognizant of meeting people where they are," Unger told the Daily News last year . "We welcome all to a traditional Jewish spiritual experience of prayer and fellowship."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241bNF_0w5vl1rT00

    As part of renovation work, the synagogue was reconfigured to match the Touro’s Sephardic-influenced design, whereby the bimah (the reading desk for the prayer leader to conduct services) is located toward the back of the center of the congregants, and the women’s section frames the men’s section, which is located in the middle of the sanctuary.

    Synagogue officials also were inspired by the Touro Synagogue in the temple's furnishings and interior décor, Unger said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVNTG_0w5vl1rT00

    As currently configured, the temple can seat about 90 people.

    "It's rejuvenating," Unger said of the renovations. "We have this beautiful home now in which to worship, in which to gather in community. It's infused our lives with an even deeper spirituality, because space matters. Presentation matters. The beauty of a space of worship where you sing your historic songs and say your historic prayers and grow spiritually really does matter. Environment matters and space matters, so it's just rejuvenated our whole spiritual life, and I think, hopefully, the spiritual life of the whole broader Palm Beach community, both Jewishly and beyond."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zG6VH_0w5vl1rT00

    Unger declined to disclose the cost of the renovation, which occurred in "sections and chunks" over a two-year period and was interrupted briefly because of COVID-related closures. The synagogue remained open throughout most of the construction period, Unger said.

    "We did go through some periods of closure, obviously during COVID, and then bits and pieces after that," he said. "But we've been open consistently for a long time."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzBoF_0w5vl1rT00

    Synagogue officials said they strive to provide a welcoming environment for families no matter their affiliation.

    New Synagogue does not have a formal membership. Most of its regular worshipers live on the island, Unger noted, but the synagogue draws guests from as far south as Miami.

    "It's our belief that anybody who wants to can come and pray," Unger said. "You don't need to have a fee that you pay, or membership dues, or meet any qualifications. You just have to come in with your spirituality and pray amongst us. All are welcome. Take a place in the pews, and reflect, recite, think, listen and just be present."

    For information on New Synagogue, visit www.newsynagogue.org/ or call 561-514-4064.

    Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: New Synagogue in Palm Beach unveils Colonial-style renovations

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach on track for early 2025 opening as construction winds down
    The Palm Beach Post13 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    JD Vance Awfully Quiet After Report on How His Mom Got Health Care
    The New Republic2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Florida Is Getting New Prototype Olive Garden Close To A Culver's, Dunkin Donuts, And Slim Chickens
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Florida Gets New Aldi Close To Burlington, Costco, And Home Depot
    L. Cane1 day ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy