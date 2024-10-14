Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Architecture board skeptical of 'Milk Can Modern'-style house proposed for Palm Beach

    By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    Seasonal resident and real estate investor Adrian Tauro of Toronto has built — and sold — two houses in Palm Beach.

    And both of those homes won the endorsement of the town’s powerful Architectural Commission, which is tasked with approving the design of new architecture in town.

    But Tauro and his architectural team encountered a healthy dose of skepticism when the board reviewed his latest development proposal — a house he commissioned for a lot he owns at 224 Via Marila. Its architecture would echo the look of a house he built and sold on Chilean Avenue in Midtown a few years ago.

    Commissioners generally agreed the two-story house designed for Via Marila, while attractive, appeared too tall. They also thought its Cape Dutch-influenced architecture would be out of place in the North End neighborhood, with one commissioner even going so far to describe the style as “Milk Can Modern.”

    Other commissioners weren't quite as harsh in their comments.

    “This is a nice design,” Commissioner Elizabeth Connaughton acknowledged during the board’s review of the project on Sept. 25. But she quickly added: “It’s far too big and far too out of place.”

    Connaughton and her colleagues agreed the house needed an overhaul.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDJvE_0w5vgdjP00

    The two-story, four-bedroom residence was designed by Toronto architect Jason Gutajar, who worked on the project with Daniel Menard of LaBerge & Menard in West Palm Beach.

    With 7,555 square feet — including a screened-in loggia and garage — the house would replace a one-story Bermuda-style house built in the 1960s with four bedrooms and 4,683 total square feet. Tauro bought the latter for a recorded $9.5 million in April 2023. The property measures nearly two-fifths of an acre and lies several blocks north of the Palm Beach Country Club and three lots west of North Ocean Boulevard.

    As presented to the board by Menard, the front of the proposed house would feature a trio of two-story elements, each with a distinctively shaped gable at the roofline. The shortest of those elements would anchor the center of the façade, accenting the front door.

    Chairman Jeff Smith and Vice Chairman Richard Sammons, however, said the gable elements were actually working against the success of the design and made the house look overscaled.

    “It’s already a tall house, and the gables make it look taller,” said Sammons, who later called the house “enormous.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWsEB_0w5vgdjP00

    Explaining the layout, Menard said the residence would have an imaginary arrow-like axis running from the front door straight through the living area and out to the central courtyard’s pool, ending at the rear of the property. There, a two-story guesthouse — with an apartment above a three-car garage — would back up to a service alley known as Laurian Lane.

    In his opening remarks, Menard said the house’s symmetrical design and architecture would complement neighboring homes, some of which have formal elements. Two neighbors, in fact, submitted letters to the town supporting the design.

    “The object is to have something that is very sleek, elegant and understated,” Menard told the board.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjybA_0w5vgdjP00

    The exterior walls would be covered in smooth stucco and the roof would have gray tile. Nievera Williams Design created the landscaping plan.

    Sammons immediately took issue with the architectural style. “It’s clearly a Northern house,” he said to Menard. “Why would you build it in a tropical climate?”

    Sammons also questioned the steeply pitched roofs. “Are we expecting snow?” he asked with a wry chuckle. The dark roof would retain heat, Sammons said, and none of the windows had any “shading device” to deflect sunlight.

    Dubbing the architecture as “Milk Can Modern,” Sammons said the house “makes no attempt to say it’s anywhere except, perhaps, Holland, Flanders (or) Belgium.”

    Commissioner Betsy Shiverick also questioned the appropriateness of the architecture for Palm Beach.

    “This looks like a house from a suburban (neighborhood) in — I don’t know — Chicago?” Shiverick said.

    Alternate Commissioner Maisie Grace said the house would better complement the neighborhood if the overall style were more “informal,” “loose” and “beachy.”

    Grace’s comments were echoed by Commissioner K.T. Catlin, a North End resident who frequently takes walks in the area. The proposed house, Catlin said, is “way too formal for the North End” but added that her statement didn’t “negate that it’s a beautifully designed home (with) beautifully designed landscaping."

    Even so, the house appeared to Catlin as “stern and uninviting.” The most appropriate homes on the North End, she said, “draw you in. They say, ‘Come have a cup of tea with me.’”

    In the end, commissioners voted unanimously to have the architectural team restudy the design and return to the board Nov. 22 with major changes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTqS4_0w5vgdjP00

    Tauro has owned property in Palm Beach since at least 2009, courthouse records show.

    Since 2014, he has sold Palm Beach houses he built at 151 Chilean Ave. in Midtown and 95 Middle Road in the Estate Section according to property records.

    During the discussion about the home proposed for Via Marila, the Architectural Commission was told the architecture of the house was similar to the look of the house Tauro built at 151 Chilean Ave. across town.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aEjXN_0w5vgdjP00

    He also bought and sold at least three other residential properties in Palm Beach, including 402 Primavera Lane and 449 Australian Ave., both in Midtown and, most recently, a North End property at 221 Oleander Ave .

    Based in Toronto, Tauro’s professional résumé includes tenure as a senior financial adviser with a private client group at ScotiaMcleod, part of Scotia Wealth Management, the investment arm of Scotiabank (the Bank of Nova Scotia).

    dhofheinz@pbdailnews.com

    Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com , call 561-820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Architecture board skeptical of 'Milk Can Modern'-style house proposed for Palm Beach

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic6 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    The Florida Towns Hit Hardest By Hurricane Milton Will Never Look The Same
    BroBible2 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach on track for early 2025 opening as construction winds down
    The Palm Beach Post13 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz3 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy