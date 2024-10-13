Editorial: Milton, like Helene, reminds us to be vigilant in a more dangerous storm world

The Atlantic hurricane season does not formally “end” until Nov. 30, but Florida has already had more than its fair share of storms.

Hurricane Milton, which fed upon the overheated waters of the western Gulf to reach an astonishing wind speed of 180 mph during its trek toward Florida, was the second such back-door monster to strike the peninsula in as many weeks. Its arrival, even as a weakened Category 3, was ruinous, but not as apocalyptic as some had predicted. Still, as of Friday afternoon, the death toll stood at 17 and 2 million homes were without power.

Milton will be remembered here in Palm Beach County for the astonishing number of tornadoes it spawned Wednesday, even before it came ashore on the other side of the state at Siesta Key. Shaken homeowners in Jupiter Farms, Loxahatchee Groves, Palm Beach Gardens, The Acreage and Wellington whose residences were damaged or destroyed are having to pick up the pieces while being thankful no one lost their lives. Our hearts are with them.

On Palm Beach, the island again escaped any serious damage from the tornadoes or the hurricane's winds, just as it had with Helene. No one likes to hear this — and longtime residents have heard it over and over — but that doesn’t mean our future is one of cloudless skies. After all, several powerful hurricanes, including Kirk and Leslie, formed off the coast of Africa at the same time as Milton, in the very place where Florida expects its tropical storms to originate.

We have been fortunate in that those both turned into “fish storms" far from land and far out to sea. But that was entirely luck.

So, we take a deep breath and remember that there is no better time to make sure you are ready when something in the Atlantic does come calling. You not only need an evacuation plan, but you also need to have your identification with you, so you can get back on the island after the hurricane passes and officials set up checkpoints.

We also would be remiss not to point out that when it comes to withstanding the storm, Palm Beach’s housing stock is generally in much better shape these days for big storms than it was even 10 years ago. Renovations and new buildings are up to code for high-end hurricanes, and the town’s foresight in undergrounding its utility lines will pay off handsomely when it comes to getting through the bad weather without power outages.

Unfortunately, though, being prepared for beefy storms is the new normal for life here in South Florida. Human-caused climate change is almost certainly the reason for the extra-hot waters that surround the peninsula, and that in turn means much bigger, much stronger, much more destructive hurricanes.

“No one can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” President Joe Biden said Oct. 2 after visiting the damage Hurricane Helene visited on western North Carolina. “At least I hope they don’t. They must be brain-dead if they do.”

World Weather Attribution, a group of climate scientists based at Imperial College in London, said last week that the overly warm climate increased Helene’s wind speeds by 13 mph, and that the high sea temperatures fueling the storm were 200 to 500 times more likely because of global warming. Because the world’s leaders have yet to address this planetary disaster effectively, we will need to be in much more guarded mode for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, we applaud the efforts of so many volunteers on the ground in the areas hit by Helene, and the others who are already there for the victims of Milton. We also applaud the federal government’s aggressive FEMA response, which has been admirable even as the false narratives of conspiracy theorists have muddied the picture of Washington’s efforts.

Milton has created more shell-shocked communities of people in need, and we trust that Palm Beachers, with wise eyes turned now and again to the threats brewing in the waters off our shores, will continue to answer the call for assistance. Already the Town of Palm Beach United Way has distributed $195,000 and on Friday got a matching grant of $125,000 as a powerful incentive to attract donations.

Helene and Milton have shown us that they can make the cost of Florida life higher than it used to be.

But it’s still worth it. We will just need to meet the hurricane threats with stronger armor, greater wisdom and the mindset that comes with chastening experience.

