Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Editorial: Milton, like Helene, reminds us to be vigilant in a more dangerous storm world

    By Palm Beach Daily News Editorial Board,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipEU1_0w54evQb00

    The Atlantic hurricane season does not formally “end” until Nov. 30, but Florida has already had more than its fair share of storms.

    Hurricane Milton, which fed upon the overheated waters of the western Gulf to reach an astonishing wind speed of 180 mph during its trek toward Florida, was the second such back-door monster to strike the peninsula in as many weeks. Its arrival, even as a weakened Category 3, was ruinous, but not as apocalyptic as some had predicted. Still, as of Friday afternoon, the death toll stood at 17 and 2 million homes were without power.

    Milton will be remembered here in Palm Beach County for the astonishing number of tornadoes it spawned Wednesday, even before it came ashore on the other side of the state at Siesta Key. Shaken homeowners in Jupiter Farms, Loxahatchee Groves, Palm Beach Gardens, The Acreage and Wellington whose residences were damaged or destroyed are having to pick up the pieces while being thankful no one lost their lives. Our hearts are with them.

    On Palm Beach, the island again escaped any serious damage from the tornadoes or the hurricane's winds, just as it had with Helene. No one likes to hear this — and longtime residents have heard it over and over — but that doesn’t mean our future is one of cloudless skies. After all, several powerful hurricanes, including Kirk and Leslie, formed off the coast of Africa at the same time as Milton, in the very place where Florida expects its tropical storms to originate.

    We have been fortunate in that those both turned into “fish storms" far from land and far out to sea. But that was entirely luck.

    So, we take a deep breath and remember that there is no better time to make sure you are ready when something in the Atlantic does come calling. You not only need an evacuation plan, but you also need to have your identification with you, so you can get back on the island after the hurricane passes and officials set up checkpoints.

    We also would be remiss not to point out that when it comes to withstanding the storm, Palm Beach’s housing stock is generally in much better shape these days for big storms than it was even 10 years ago. Renovations and new buildings are up to code for high-end hurricanes, and the town’s foresight in undergrounding its utility lines will pay off handsomely when it comes to getting through the bad weather without power outages.

    Unfortunately, though, being prepared for beefy storms is the new normal for life here in South Florida. Human-caused climate change is almost certainly the reason for the extra-hot waters that surround the peninsula, and that in turn means much bigger, much stronger, much more destructive hurricanes.

    “No one can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore,” President Joe Biden said Oct. 2 after visiting the damage Hurricane Helene visited on western North Carolina. “At least I hope they don’t. They must be brain-dead if they do.”

    World Weather Attribution, a group of climate scientists based at Imperial College in London, said last week that the overly warm climate increased Helene’s wind speeds by 13 mph, and that the high sea temperatures fueling the storm were 200 to 500 times more likely because of global warming. Because the world’s leaders have yet to address this planetary disaster effectively, we will need to be in much more guarded mode for the foreseeable future.

    In the meantime, we applaud the efforts of so many volunteers on the ground in the areas hit by Helene, and the others who are already there for the victims of Milton. We also applaud the federal government’s aggressive FEMA response, which has been admirable even as the false narratives of conspiracy theorists have muddied the picture of Washington’s efforts.

    Milton has created more shell-shocked communities of people in need, and we trust that Palm Beachers, with wise eyes turned now and again to the threats brewing in the waters off our shores, will continue to answer the call for assistance. Already the Town of Palm Beach United Way has distributed $195,000 and on Friday got a matching grant of $125,000 as a powerful incentive to attract donations.

    Helene and Milton have shown us that they can make the cost of Florida life higher than it used to be.

    But it’s still worth it. We will just need to meet the hurricane threats with stronger armor, greater wisdom and the mindset that comes with chastening experience.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Editorial: Milton, like Helene, reminds us to be vigilant in a more dangerous storm world

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Orion
    2d ago
    your hilarious
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Florida Towns Hit Hardest By Hurricane Milton Will Never Look The Same
    BroBible1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    This Little Shih Tzu With Special Needs Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard11 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile7 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy