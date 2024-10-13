Column: Who let the dog drive, who spilled the baby beans and how much for a s'more?

Looks like our girl Bettina Anderson is doing her part for the Republican Party. She was one of six hosts of a top-level Palm Beach reception to raise funds for the Trump presidential campaign.

The other five were Michael Bickford, Cody Crowell, Caroline and Omeed Malik , and Nicole McGraw .

The Saturday reception was billed as an evening with Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , Vivek Ramaswamy, Ben Carson and Jennifer Krauss . The venu was undisclosed, but the B name on the host list makes us think the Carriage House.

The ducats were pricey: $250,000 per couple for Host Committee status; $100,000 per couple for dinner; and $30,000 for a Fireside Chat.

Thirty K? For that kind of money we want that fireplace filled with s'mores.

And tended to by Chippendale's dancers.

And the chat to be bawdy talk.

*

What happens in the OR stays in the OR: Hand surgeon Dr. Mas Massoumi, who left us recently, was a stickler for medical integrity, his wife Roshan r ecalls.

One of his most told-anecdotes involved a patient whose hospital form said his occupation was "insurance agent." After being placed under anesthesia, an OR nurse casually asked, “What do you do for a living?” The anesthetized patient responded, “I work for the FBI.”

Dr. Massoumi banished the nurse from the OR and told the remaining team never to ask patients personal questions during surgery again.

From then on, he would tell his patients to bring the person they trusted most to the procedure because "you might say things you won’t remember afterward." But the surprise was on him. Around 30% of his patients, he said, arrived with someone other than their spouse.

Yup. We get that.

*

Baby makes three : We hear that Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos , who married almost two years ago at a splendiferous Mar-a-Lago wedding, have a little one on the way.

Tiffany's dad Donald spilled the beans during a speech to the Detroit Economic Club, where the attendees included the baby's other grandpa, Massad Boulos .

*

Hit-and-run: Wally and Betsy Turner are usually in New York this time of year, when the social season ends with a flurry of "we're-outta-here-for-the-winter" parties.

But not this year.

"We had to cancel everything because Betsy got run over by our dog last night, resulting in a fractured shoulder," Wally said. "So no NYC for us."

We told him not to buy that dog a car, but did he listen?

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Column: Who let the dog drive, who spilled the baby beans and how much for a s'more?