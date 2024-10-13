Open in App
    • The Palm Beach Post

    After Milton: Palm Beach urges residents to remain vigilant with storm preparation

    By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton both dealt glancing blows to Palm Beach, but the next storm to threaten the area could pack a far more serious punch.

    Since the start of hurricane season June 1, town officials have urged residents and business owners to take proactive measures to prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events.

    Those measures include creating emergency kits, safeguarding important documents, establishing clear communication plans with family members and neighbors, and knowing where and when to evacuate.

    The town offers links to websites that assist with hurricane preparation, including those managed by the town, county and state. To access the information on the town's website, go to www.townofpalmbeach.com or email storm@townofpalmbeach.com.

    The town lies in Evacuation Zone B, which includes most of Palm Beach County's barrier islands along the Intracoastal Waterway. Along with Zone A, which includes mobile homes and low-lying areas, Zone B typically is among the first to be evacuated when a major storm approaches.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17afB2_0w54Y9aC00

    In the event of a mandatory evacuation and a declaration by the town's chief of police that a state of emergency exists within Palm Beach as a result of a storm, officers will block the roads at each of the access points and bridges leading into the town. The roadblocks prevent access to the island while conditions are unsafe.

    As part of their storm preparation, residents and business owners also are encouraged to review the town's re-entry program, which is conducted in five phases after a storm passes.

    Out-of-town residents, owners and lease holders, as well as business owners or property representatives, must complete a re-entry list program application to gain access to the town after an emergency. Applicants must have a government-issued ID to be placed on the re-entry list, which expires Dec. 31. To complete an application, visit the town's website at www.townofpalmbeach.com . For information, contact the town's Community Relations Unit at 561-838-5467.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHPP6_0w54Y9aC00

    Early preparation measures for extreme weather events also include the town's emergency alert and news release platform, which was updated in December to provide more targeted communication with residents . The system allows for the distribution of vital information through location-specific communications with residents, who must opt in to receive them.

    Communications include town alerts on weather hazards, police activity, traffic delays, road closures and other situations that affect certain parts of the town, as well as news releases on upcoming events and activities.

    In order to opt in for location-specific communications, subscribers must access the public sign-up page either by scanning the QR code included in flyers that are available at Town Hall, the Central Fire Station, the police department lobby and other locations; or by visiting the town's website at townofpalmbeach.com , scrolling to the blue "Resident Services" banner and clicking on the "Stay Connected" button.

    The flyer is accessible under the first link for information and instructions, and the public sign-up webpage is accessible by clicking the “Town Alerts and News Releases” dropdown.

    "Early preparation for hurricanes and any other extreme weather events is crucial in a coastal community like ours, due to our heightened vulnerability to such natural disasters," Assistant Chief Joseph Sekula, the town's Fire-Rescue department spokesperson, told the Daily News in May .

    "This preparation is vital for ensuring safety and minimizing damage. Residents who prepare in advance can secure their homes, stock up on essential supplies and make informed decisions about evacuation, thereby reducing the risk of injury and loss of life."

    The 2024 hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

    Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: After Milton: Palm Beach urges residents to remain vigilant with storm preparation

