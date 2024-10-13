Letter: Paid parking proposal would make Palm Beach too exclusive

Town Council members have been discussing the practical elements of replacing all hourly parking spots south of Seaview Avenue with paid parking and residential spots. However, paid parking inherently promotes exclusivity, especially when leaders of our town have failed to ensure that employees at local businesses or other residents will not be negatively impacted by this decision.

While parking changes might seem minor, their broader implications are significant. As a lifelong resident of Palm Beach and a high school student at Oxbridge Academy, I have had the opportunity to enjoy all the wonderful experiences it has to offer. The question that I am left with is: Why are we denying others such opportunities?

Palm Beach has a restrictive and privileged history, which is what the changes to the parking policy will exacerbate. Not only will beachgoers and other people who do not reside in Palm Beach be forced to pay for parking, but employees at local businesses on the island will have to find alternate parking, if they can even do so.

According to the Worth Avenue Official Directory, there are 105 businesses on that street alone (yes, I counted). Even if there is only one employee at every business, which is not the case, implementing paid parking would be forcing more than 100 people to walk an extra mile, at the very least.

The parking garages provided in the article are not close to Worth Avenue. For example, the garage at 340 Royal Palm Way is 0.7 miles away from Worth Avenue, according to Google Maps. Walking from your car to work and back would be more than a mile.

We need to ease the inequities in our policy, not increase them, to ensure that Palm Beach is the most inclusive place possible and prioritize the well-being of the employees who make our paradise so wonderful. Bettina Gannon, Palm Beach

Gannon is editor in chief of The Oxbridge Current.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Letter: Paid parking proposal would make Palm Beach too exclusive