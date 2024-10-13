Palm Beach Daily News Speakers Calendar for Oct. 13, 2024

Editor’s note: Items or corrections to be published in the Palm Beach Daily News Speakers Calendar must be submitted by email. Please list each item separately in the body of the email; do not use attachments. Please include your name and phone number, in case we have questions about your event. Send items to copy@pbdailynews.com. Deadline for Sunday publication is Friday of the previous week.

Oct. 23

Society of the Four Arts : Thomas Swick, author of "Falling Into Place: A Story of Love, Poland and the Making of a Travel Writer." Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

Oct. 28

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Sarah Franco, CEO of Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options (JAFCO): “The Silent Impact of Trauma in Our Lives." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

Nov. 7

Palm Beach Civic Association: Welcome Back Community Forum. Panel of water quality experts. 10 a.m. Mandel Recreation Center. Reservations: 561-655-0820. PBCA@palmbeachcivic.org.

Nov. 13

Palm Beach Round Table : Diane Quinn, CEO of the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. 11:30 a.m., Old Palm Golf Club. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

Society of the Four Arts : Emily Franklin, author of "Lioness of Boston." Part of the Florida Voices series, Dixon Education Building. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

Nov. 18

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: E.J. Antoni of the Heritage Foundation's Grover Hermann Center for the Federal Budget: “To the Winner Go the Spoils: Economic Implications of the Presidential Election." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

Dec. 2

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Robert L. King, former president, Florida Institute of Technology, and former chancellor of the State University of New York: “America’s Achilles Heel and Most Strategic Asset: Our Education Systems." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

Dec. 5

Palm Beach Civic Association: Signature Series. Charlie Cook, political analyst and founder of The Cook Political Report. 3 p.m. The Beach Club. Reservations: 561-655-0820. PBCA@palmbeachcivic.org.

Dec. 12

Palm Beach Round Table : Mark Sparkman, chief intelligence officer, Central Intelligence Agency. 11:30 a.m., Bear Lakes Country Club. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

Dec. 16

Society of the Four Arts: Richard René Silvin presents "Katharine Hepburn: Talented, Stylish and Spirited." Dixon Education Building, 3 p.m. 561-805-8562. campus@fourarts.org .

Dec. 17

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Robin Quinville, director of the Global Europe Program at the Wilson Center: “Europe’s Year of Elections: What It Means for Global Challenges Ahead." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858. World Affairs Council members only.

Dec. 18

Society of the Four Arts : Leslie Kemp Poole, author of "Tracing Florida Journeys: Explorers, Travelers and Landscapes, Then and Now." Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

2025

Jan. 7

Palm Beach Round Table : Joseph G. Obert Jr., boatswain's mate, U.S. Coast Guard. 11:30 a.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

Jan. 9

Palm Beach Civic Association: Signature Series. Deborah Norville, television journalist and anchor of "Inside Edition." Noon luncheon. The Beach Club. Reservations: 561-655-0820. PBCA@palmbeachcivic.org.

Jan. 13

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gladstone Institute: “China Shakes the World: A Revolutionary Remake of the International Order." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

Jan. 22

Society of the Four Arts : Clay Henderson, author of "Audubon's Birds of Florida." Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

Jan. 23

Palm Beach Round Table : Cynthia Carris Alonso, author of "A Taste of Cuba." 4 p.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

Coudert Institute: Nancy Ruczycki, University of Florida: "Beyond the Hype: Understanding AI — What It Can and Cannot Do." Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.coudertinstitute.org.

Jan. 27

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Wil Todman, deputy director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies: “The Middle East: Challenges and Opportunities for the New Administration." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

Jan. 30

Coudert Institute: James McCallister, Williams College: "George Orwell's '1984': Fiction and Reality in Today's Political Era." Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.coudertinstitute.org.

Feb. 4

Palm Beach Round Table : Paul Tanner, prosthetics medical artist. 11:30 a.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

Society of the Four Arts: Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the United Kingdom. 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

Feb. 6

Coudert Institute: Jane Marguerite Tippett, author of Once a King: The Lost Memoir of Edward VIII. Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.coudertinstitute.org.

Feb. 9

Flagler Museum: James McGrath Morris, author of Pulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print, and Power, will give a lecture about Joseph Pulitzer and The New York World. 3 p.m. 561-655-2833.

Coudert Institute: Robert Garvey of Chicago-based Robert's Pizza and Dough. Celebrating National Pizza Day with a cooking demonstration. Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.coudertinstitute.org.

Feb. 10

Palm Beach Civic Association: Community Service Award Breakfast. Richard Engel, chief foreign correspondent, NBC News. 9 a.m. The Breakers. Reservations: 561-655-0820. PBCA@palmbeachcivic.org.

Feb. 13

Coudert Institute: Jennifer Raab, CEO of STEM Cell Foundation of New York. Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.coudertinstitute.org.

Feb. 16

Flagler Museum: Alex S. Jones, author of The Trust: The Private And Powerful Family Behind the New York Times, will give a lecture about Adolph Ochs. 3 p.m. 561-655-2833.

Feb. 17

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Frank Holder, CEO and founder of Holder Partners: ”Understanding Fragmentation and Integration in Latin America." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

Feb. 20

Palm Beach Round Table : Andrew Kato, CEO of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. 11:30 a.m., The Beach Club. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

Feb. 26

Society of the Four Arts : Flora Collins, author of "Nanny Dearest" and "A Small Affair," interviewed by Simon Doonan. Part of the Florida Voices series, Dixon Education Building. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

Feb. 27

Coudert Institute: Jean M. Twenge, author of "Generations: The Real Difference Between Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents — and What They Mean for America's Future." Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.coudertinstitute.org.

March 5

Society of the Four Arts : Scott Eyman, author of "Charlie Chaplin vs. America: When Art, Sex and Politics Collided," interviewed by Mary Weiss. Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

March 6

Palm Beach Round Table : Chris Ansbacher, "the wine diva." 4 p.m., private residence. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

March 10

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Ribal El-Assad, founder of the Organisation for Democracy and Freedom in Syria: "Navigating the New Geopolitical Order: Democracy, Conflict and the Pursuit of Peace”. 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

March 11

Society of the Four Arts: Neil M. Gorsuch, associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. 3 p.m. 561-655-7226.

March 13

Coudert Institute: Richard Nederlander, NASA's Kennedy Space Center senior space environments engineer: "Building on Your Legacy: NASA's Artemis Campaign — Back to the Moon and Beyond." Call for venue and tickets: 561-659-6161; www.coudertinstitute.org.

March 24

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: James Carafano, senior counselor to the president of international engagement at the Heritage Foundation: "Peace Through Strength." 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

April 2

Palm Beach Round Table : Annual fundraiser, at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for a performance of "Guys and Dolls." noon, Maltz Jupiter Theatre. 561-832-6418; info@palmbeachrt.com.

April 7

World Affairs Council of Palm Beach: Matt Brown, managing director of global conservation at the Nature Conservancy: "Saving Our Planet on a World Stage" 6 p.m., The Colony. Contact: Celeste Simon, 561-374-2858.

April 9

Society of the Four Arts : Keri Watson, author of "Florida's New Deal Parks and Post Office Murals." Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

May 7

Society of the Four Arts : Kristy Woodson Harvey, author of "A Happier Life." Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

May 14

Society of the Four Arts : Ann Leary, author of "I've Tried Being Nice." Part of the Florida Voices series at the King Library. 1:30 p.m. Reservations: 561-655-2766; kinglibrary@fourarts.org.

