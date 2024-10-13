Palm Beach Daily News Social Calendar for Oct. 13, 2024

Editor’s note: Items or corrections to be published in the Palm Beach Social Calendar are currently being accepted via email only. Please type the information into the body of the email and do not use attachments. Include your name and phone number, in case we have questions about your event. Send announcements to sdonnelly@pbdailynews.com. Deadline for Sunday publication is noon Tuesday.

Oct. 15

Young Friends of the Symphony : Happy Hour reception; 5 p.m. at Meat Market. By invitation.

Oct. 17

Ballet Palm Beach : "Cocktails en Pointe" season kickoff; 6 p.m. at The Colony. Brandie Herbst, Erin McGould and Stefani Daddono, chairwomen. 561-630-8235.

Oct. 22

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter, New Members Luncheon; 11:30 a.m., The Colony. 540-295-0902.

Oct. 24

Palm Beach Symphony : Gift-gathering reception; 5:15 p.m. at CIBC Financial Center, 340 Royal Palm Way. Carol Bruce, chairwoman; Thomas Bruce, chairman. 561-568-0265.

Oct. 30

Town of Palm Beach United Way : 33rd Annual Business and Professional Breakfast at The Breakers Palm Beach. Carrie Bradburn, chairwoman. By invitation.

Nov. 1

The Society of the Four Arts : King Fling, 4 p.m. in the Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden, Society of the Four Arts. 561-655-2766.

Nov. 2

The West Palm Beach Library Foundation : Annual "Food For Thought" fundraiser with guest speaker Brad Meltzer; at The Beach Club. Melissa Sullivan, chairwoman.

Nov. 4

Palm Beach Symphony : Season Kickoff Party; 6 p.m. at Club Colette. 561-568-0265.

Nov. 6

Opportunity Early Childhood Education & Family Center : "Seas of Opportunity" brunch at the Sailfish Club. Darian Ablon, Alexandra Solimine and Erin Sykes, chairwomen. 561-712-9221, ext. 216A.

Nov. 8

Star Foundation : Second annual Fairy Tale Ball at the Beach Club. Sheryl Rosin, chairwoman. 561-515-6468.

Clinics Can Help: The third annual "Cribs for Kids" luncheon at The Sailfish Club.

Nov. 13

Garden Club of Palm Beach: Christmas Boutique preview cocktail reception; Society of the Four Arts Johnson Hall. Heather Henry and Nancy Murray, co-chairwomen. By invitation.

Daughters of the American Revolution : Palm Beach chapter; Veterans Affairs lunch; 11:30 a.m., Café Boulud. 540-295-0902.

Nov. 14

Palm Beach Atlantic University : 40th annual American Free Enterprise Day luncheon honoring Paul Leone, Kelly Smallridge and Troy Maschmeyer Jr.; 11 a.m. at the Rubin Arena. Debra Schwinn, chairwoman. 561-803-2021.

Nov. 15

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens: Season kickoff and opening reception for Slim Aarons: Gold Coast exhibition; 6 pm at the gardens. By invitation.

Nov. 18

Palm Beach Opera : 22nd annual Guild luncheon and fashion show; 11 a.m. at the Four Seasons Palm Beach. Arlette Gordon and Debra Goldenhersh, co-chairwomen. By invitation.

Nov. 19

Grandma's Place: 9th annual Grandma’s Angels Holiday Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at the Sailfish Club. Joan O’Connell and Toni O’Brien, chairwomen; Heidi Schaeffer, M.D., honorary chairwoman. 561-753-2226.

Nov. 20

Palm Beach Civic Association: Directors reception and luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Club Colette.

Children's Home Society of Florida: The Ultimate Dinner Party; 6 p.m. at private residences. Jim and Gaye Engel, chairman and chairwoman. 561-402-0823.

Nov. 25

Red Sneakers for Oakley : 7th Annual Allergy Awareness Benefit; 6:30 p.m. at Club Colette. Alexia Hamm Ryan and Silvia Zoulas, chairwomen; Scott Snyder, chairman.

Nov. 26

Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach : Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala ladies committee luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at the Beach Club. Marietta McNulty, chairwoman.

Nov. 29

Cox Science Center and Aquarium : 2025 Smarty Party sponsors reception; 5 p.m. at a private residence. Amanda Cummings, Victoria Hagan, Deborah Norville and Laing Rogers, chairwomen. By invitation.

Nov. 30

Town of Palm Beach United Way : Annual Toy Drive cocktail reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Dec. 1

The Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults: Annual Soirée; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. Peter and Soraya Geisler, chairman and chairwoman; Jack and Sherri Grace, co-chairman and co-chairwoman. By invitation.

Dec. 3

Adopt-a-Family of the Palm Beaches : 40th annual Tree Lighting Celebration at the Sailfish Club. Nancy Kyle, chairwoman; Paula Michel, Alice Tarone, and Beth Hennessy, honorary chairwomen. 561-444-0399.

Palm Beach County Historical Society : Archival Evening Honoree cocktail reception at the home of Frances and Jeffrey Fisher. Bruce Helander, honorary chairman; Jeffrey and Frances Fisher, chairman and chairwoman.

Dec.4

New Hope Charities : 30th anniversary Holiday Bazaar; 7 p.m. at the Beach Club. Andres and Kathy Fanjul; honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman. 561-366-5093.

Dec. 5

Center for Creative Education: "Thanks for Giving" Fall Luncheon; 11 a.m. at Center for Creative Education. Tommy Hilfiger, chairman. 561-805-9927.

Dec. 7

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County : Cocktails and Canapés; 6 p.m. at J. McLaughlin, 225 Worth Ave. 561-293-2542.

Dec. 8

Compass GLCC : 22nd annual Cocktails for Compass; 6 p.m. at Club Colette. 561-758-6796.

Dec. 9

The Salvation Army : Twelve Trees Of Christmas luncheon; noon at Bice. By invitation.

Historical Society of Palm Beach County : Annual Archival Evening honoring Jane Holzer; at the Colony Hotel.

Dec. 10

YMCA of the Palm Beaches: 15th Annual Prayer Breakfast at The Breakers, starting at 7:30 a.m. 561-508-5030.

Dec. 11

Cleveland Clinic Florida : "Ask the Experts" luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Café Boulud. By invitation.

Palm Beach Civic Association: Holiday Party; 5 p.m. at the Beach Club.

St. Edward Church: Annual gala at The Breakers. Rocco and Mark Marcello, chairmen; Jennifer and Emanuela Marcello, chairwomen. 561-832-0400.

Dec. 12

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: 53rd Annual Christmas Ball; 7 p.m. at the Sailfish Club, Pauline Pitt, chairwoman. By invitation.

Center for Creative Education : Luncheon and informal show of Carolina Herrera fashion and Neha Dani jewelry; noon at the Colony Hotel's Coral Ballroom East. Tricia Quick and Catherine Adler, chairwomen. By invitation.

Dec. 13

MorseLife Health System : 41st Birthday Celebration; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Marlene Strauss, chairwoman; David and Sondra Mack, honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman. By invitation.

Dec. 16

Promise Fund of Florida : Annual Pink Tie Guy Reception, 6 p.m. at a private residence. Chip DiPaula and Ken Endelson, chairmen. 561-307-8000.

Dec. 19

Catholic Charities Diocese of Palm Beach : "Art from the Heart" reception and exhibition to kick off the 15th annual Caritas Dei Bishop’s Gala; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

2025

Jan. 3

Palm Beach Symphony: Gala kickoff cocktail reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Jan. 8

American Humane : 14th annual Hero Dog Awards; at The Breakers. 561-537-5887.

American Friends of British Art : Reception; 5:30 pm at The Colony. By invitation.

Jan. 10

American Red Cross: The 64th International Red Cross Ball, honoring Bonnie McElveen Hunter; at The Breakers. Charles and Amanda Schumacher, chairman and chairwoman. 561-788-5823.

Jan. 14

The Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation: "Creativity and the Bipolar Brain" reception and juried retrospective; 6 p.m. at the John H. Surovek Gallery. Frances Fisher and Sally Soter, chairwomen. Dan and Denise Hanley, honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman. 888-944-4408.

Daughters of the American Revolution : Palm Beach chapter Tea Social; 11:30 a.m. at the Flagler Museum. 540-295-0902.

Jan. 15

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute : Palm Beach Luncheon and medical forum; 11:30 a.m. at Club Colette. By invitation.

Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County : Gala kickoff cocktail reception and major donors terrace dinner honoring gala chairwomen Ann Johnson and Sara Johnson; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Jan. 16

American Friends of the Hebrew University: 2025 Palm Beach Scopus Award Dinner, 7 p.m. at The Breakers.

Cox Science Center and Aquarium: 2025 Smarty Party: "AI: Envisioning the Future" ; Amanda Cummings, Victoria Hagan, Deborah Norville and Laing Rogers, chairwomen. 561-370-7723.

Jan. 17

Glades Academy/Everglades Prep : Annual "Evening of Great Expectations" dinner and auction; at Café Boulud. Emilia Fanjul, chairwoman.

Jan. 18

Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation: 19th annual Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue Ball. 6 p.m. at the Mar-a-Lago Club. Amy Phelan and Nicola Marcus, chairwomen; John Phelan and Jeff Marcus, chairmen. By invitation.

Jan. 22

T he Lighthouse Guild : Gala kickoff cocktail reception; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Jan. 27

Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper (H.O.W.) : Time Is of the Essence Luncheon honoring Adrien Arpel and guest speaker Isaac Mizrahi; 11:30 a.m. at The Beach Club. Andrea Stark, Eddy Taylor, Judy Snyder and Roberta Kozloff, chairwomen. 561-406-2109.

Jan. 28

The Cleveland Orchestra: Gala kickoff cocktail reception and major donors terrace dinner; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. By invitation.

Jan. 29

Ballet Palm Beach : Annual Gala at The Breakers.

Jan. 30

Diocese of Palm Beach Catholic Charities: 2025 Caritas Dei Bishop's Gala at The Breakers.

Jan. 31

Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society : Tropical Safari dinner dance; 7 p.m. at the zoo. Amy Baier and Michele Kessler, chairwomen; Deborah Dauman and Hilary Geary Ross, honorary chairwomen. By invitation.

Feb. 1

Norton Museum of Art : Annual gala honoring artist Rashid Johnson; 7 p.m. at the museum. Audrey Gruss, Amy Phelan and Sue Wrigley, chairwomen. 561-832-5196, ext. 1121.

Feb. 2

Darbster Foundation : Annual Fur Ball at Club Colette. By invitation.

Feb. 4

No Kid Hungry : Luncheon; noon at the Carriage House. By invitation.

Feb. 5

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Women's Guild : Ladies Lunch; 11:30 am at Café Boulud. Ari Rifkin, chairwoman. By invitation.

Feb. 6

Daughters of the American Revolution : Palm Beach chapter luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Club Colette. 540-295-0902.

Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation : Hospice Evening 2025 at The Breakers. 561-832-8585.

Curetivity: Annual dinner dance; 6:30 p.m. at the Mar-a-Lago Club. Kathryn Limbaugh, chairwoman. Cocktail attire. 561-281-4887.

Feb. 7

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: 2025 Winter Ball at The Breakers. Sarah Johnson and Ann Johnson, chairwomen. 561-683-3287.

Feb. 8

St. Ann Place Outreach Center : “Saturday Night Fever” dinner dance; 6 p.m. at the Sailfish Club. Virginia Gildea, chairwoman; Joseph and Max McNamara, chairmen. By invitation. 561-806-7708.

Feb. 11

St. Edward Guild: Annual Valentines Luncheon and Fashion Show at The Beach Club. Elizabeth Ailes, chairwoman. By invitation.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF): Palm Beach Hot Pink Luncheon and Symposium at The Breakers.

Town of Palm Beach United Way : Red Feather Society Cocktail Reception at Findlay Galleries. Hosted by James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui. By invite only. Call 561-655-1919.

Feb. 12

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope : "Shop the Day Away Luncheon" with returning guest speaker Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. 10:30 a.m. at The Breakers. 561-748-7227.

Feb. 13

American Heart Association : 70th annual Palm Beach Heart Ball at The Breakers. Marie Unanue and Tara Vecellio, chairwomen. 561-697-6609.

Feb. 17

Palm Beach Symphony : 23rd annual gala; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Cathie Black and Tom Harvey, honorary chairman and honorary chairwoman. Black tie. 561-568-0265.

Feb. 18

Palm Beach Atlantic University : 33rd Annual Women of Distinction Luncheon; 11 a.m. at The Breakers. Frances Fisher, chairwoman.

Feb. 19

Center for Family Services : 26th annual Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers. Sonja Stevens and Joan Yanow, chairwomen; Audrey Gruss, honorary chairwoman. 561-616-1257.

Feb. 20

Hanley Foundation : 20th annual Palm Beach Dinner; 6 p.m. at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum. Chip James, chairman; Elizabeth Matthews, chairwoman. 561-268-2355.

American Humane : Sip & Shop reception at the Caroline Herrera boutique. 561-537-5887.

Feb. 22

Cleveland Clinic Florida : Annual Florida Ball; 7 p.m. The Breakers. 954-659-6238.

Feb. 24

Lighthouse Guild: Annual Visionary Dinner and Honoree Celebration; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. 646-874-8445.

Feb. 27

Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews : Annual Fellowship Dinner; 6:30 p.m. at the Beach Club. 561-833-6150.

Feb. 28

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach : Annual dinner dance; 7 p.m. at Bradley Park. Betsy Shiverick and Electra Toub, chairwomen. By invitation.

March 1

Jupiter Medical Center Foundation : 48th annual Black-Tie Ball; 6:30 at The Breakers. Michele Deverich, chairwoman; Craig Williamson, chairman. 561-263-5728.

March 2

LIFE (Leaders In Furthering Education): 31st Annual Lady in Red Gala with Paul Anka and Jay Leno; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. Lois Pope and Christine Lynn, chairwomen. 561-582-8083.

March 3

Center for Creative Education: Annual Spring Dinner celebrating 31 years; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. Pam Miller, Laura Rehnert, Margaret Sinclair, chairwomen. By invitation.

March 4

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund : Annual Breakfast with the Doctors at the Beach Club. Judie Schlager and Joan Weinsten, chairwomen; Eric Schlager and Robert Schlager, chairmen. 561-833-2080.

The King’s Foundation : Cocktail reception and exhibit of commissioned paintings by Charles Neal of Highgrove House, the private residence of King Charles III; 6 p.m. at Findlay Galleries. Followed by terrace dinner for major donors. By invitation.

MoviesMakingADifference : 10th Annual Mardi Gras celebration; 6:30 pm at The Sailfish Club. Palm Beach with entertainment by Barbara Gilbert and Jennifer Kinsman, chairwomen; R.C. Gilbert and Dr. Sam Kelley, chairmen.

March 5

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation : Hope on the Horizon Dinner; 6 p.m. at the Beach Club. Nancy Goodes, Judy Glickman Lauder, Bonnie Lautenberg, and Heidi McWilliams, chairwomen. By invitation.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts : Kravis Center Gala; 5:30 p.m. Kristen Lambert and Renay Wasserstein, chairwomen; David Lambert and William A. Meyer, chairmen. 561-651-4320.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund : Annual Palm Beach Leadership Dinner at the Sailfish Club. Nancy Gibson and Phyllis Krock, chairwomen; Craig Gibson, chairman. By invitation.

March 6

Children's Home Society of Florida: Fifth annual Spring Luncheon; 11 a.m. at The Colony Palm Beach. Tere Borgia, chairwoman; Kathy Leone and Wendy Roberts, honorary chairwomen. 561-402-0823.

March 10

Promise Fund of Florida: Major Donor Dinner; 6:30 p.m. at Club Colette. Julie Fisher Cummings, Paulette Koch, Diane Sculley and Laurie Silvers, chairwomen. 561-307-8000.

March 13

RDK Melanoma Foundation : 25th annual Luncheon and Fashion Show by Carolina Herrera and Yvel; 10:30 a.m. at The Breakers. Ellen Merriman, Beth Neuhoff, and Vera Serrano, honorary chairwomen. 561-655-9655.

March 17

Irish Georgian Society : Luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at Café Boulud. 312-678-4431.

March 1 8

Irish Georgian Society : Dinner at Club Colette. 312-678-4431.

March 19

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens : "An Evening of Music and Art in the Gardens"; 6 p.m. Frances Fisher and Susan Wright, chairwomen; Jeffrey Fisher and Bob Wright, chairmen. By invitation.

March 23

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute : Palm Beach Dinner; 6:30 p.m. at Club Colette. By invitation.

April 3

American Friends of Magen David Adom: (AFMDA) 2025 Palm Beach Gala; 6 p.m. at The Breakers.

Busch Wildlife Sanctuary: Flora and Fauna Luncheon at the Colony Hotel. David Busch, chairman; Farley Rentschler, chairwoman. 561-575-3399.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospita l: "Spring For Hope" cocktail reception; 6 p.m. at The Colony Hotel. Erin Hawthornthwaite, chairwoman; Stephen Hawthornthwaite, chairman; Ashley Miller, honorary chairwoman. 786-761-2343.

April 4

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Count y: Barefoot on the Beach at the Beach Club. Greg Connors, chairman; Craig Gibson Jr., co-chairman. 561-683-3287.

April 5

Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti : "White Hot Night" gala at the Sailfish Club of Florida. Louise H. Stephaich, chairwoman. By invitation.

Palm Beach Ray of Hope Foundation : Dancing with the Palm Beach Stars; 6 pm Mar-a -Lago Club. Janet Levy and Linda Adelson , chairwomen.

April 6

American Humane : Seventh annual Pups4Patriots Dinner Dance at Club Colette. 561-537-5887.

April 7

Town of Palm Beach United Way : Alexis de Tocqueville Society Award Dinner at Club Colette. Kimberly Goodwin and Josephine Kalisman, chairwomen; Scott Goodwin and Jason Kalisman, chairmen. By invitation.

Palm Beach Civic Association : Annual meeting; 10 a.m. at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum.

MorseLife Health System : Annual Golf Classic Awards Luncheon; noon at the Flagler Steakhouse. Pam Pantzer, chairwoman; Ed Pantzer, chairman. 561-242-4661.

April 11

Garden Club of Palm Beach : Flower Show Preview Party; 6 p.m. at the Society of the Four Arts O’Keefe Gallery. Patt Sned and Sue Strickland, co-chairwomen. By invitation.

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope : "Dance the Night Away," 6 p.m. at The Breakers. Lois Pope and Caroline Harless, chairwomen. 561-748-7227.

May 7

Town of Palm Beach United Way : 80th Annual Meeting at The Breakers Palm Beach. Richard Rothschild, chairman. 561-655-1919.

May 8

Daughters of the American Revolution: Palm Beach chapter annual meeting and luncheon; 11:30 a.m. at The Beach Club. 540-295-0902.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Daily News Social Calendar for Oct. 13, 2024