Palm Beach board: Private club seat count doesn't align with guest limits for some events

During its October review of ways to curtail future bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lounges and for-profit private clubs, the Palm Beach Planning and Zoning Commission sidelined eateries as it focused, for the second meeting in a row, on the traffic impact of private clubs.

The review comes after concerns about traffic and development prompted the Town Council in June to temporarily halt applications for bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lounges and for-profit private clubs , a process known as a "Zoning in Progress."

Since the review's start , the commission has spent a considerable amount of its time eyeing the island’s private clubs.

That focus continued during the commission's Oct. 1 meeting, when Commissioner William Gilbane noted the discrepancy between Mar-a-Lago's 150 registered restaurant seats and its special event capacity of well over 700 guests.

While he initially did not name the club, he confirmed it after Director of the Planning, Zoning and Building Department Wayne Bergman said the numbers were for Mar-a-Lago.

Town Planner Jennifer Hofmeister-Drew said the discrepancy stems from the number of guests allowed under the private club's declaration-of-use agreement , a document that governs its day-to-day operations.

The town also is in the midst of auditing the business tax receipt for private clubs, Bergman said

"I do think all those additional capacities has to be counted and shown, because that is a huge differential," Commissioner John Tatooles said.

Adding confusion is the fact that some private clubs have a seat count larger than their day-to-day traffic, Alternate Commissioner Nicki McDonald said. She pointed to the Beach Club's 555 restaurant seats, which she said are left largely unfilled during significant portions of the year.

“In the summer there might have been 50 people on a night,” she said.

Gilbane said that instead of restaurant seats, the town should consider the number of guests allowed at a private club during special events.

"In summary, I think we're missing the events that are driving substantial traffic, and I think it's at every place that serves food and beverage," he said. "So, while we are very focused on restaurant seats ... I don't know that's going to help us define the problem we are trying to solve for."

“It would be a shame during this ZIP process, to go through all of this very focused on restaurant seats, only to find out that might not be what’s driving the majority of our problems,” Gilbane said.

Hotels also should be included in the list, McDonald said, adding that a hotel's number of guest rooms could be valuable information about island congestion. Also, hotels like The Breakers often host large events with hundreds in attendance, she said.

Commissioner Jorge Sanchez said regulating special events at private establishments would be an impossible task.

Regarding Mar-a-Lago, Sanchez said he found it "inconceivable" that Mar-a-Lago is still allowed to function as a private club, while the South Ocean Boulevard closure remains in effect .

"I think that's something the town ought to look at, if former President Trump wants to live in Palm Beach, he should buy a house and that house (would) be protected ... (instead of) a club with, god knows, how many members and block(ing) the road for the entire community," Sanchez said, noting that he would be voting for Trump in the upcoming election.

Vice Chair Eric Christu asked if town staff had any information regarding the frequency of private events on the island.

Staff does not, but they are currently discussing ways of tracking special events at private establishments, Hofmeister-Drew said. She said the Town Council will be discussing special events at private clubs during its upcoming meetings.

Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach board: Private club seat count doesn't align with guest limits for some events