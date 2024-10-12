Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Palm Beach board: Private club seat count doesn't align with guest limits for some events

    By Diego Diaz Lasa, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14756Y_0w4BJph900

    During its October review of ways to curtail future bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lounges and for-profit private clubs, the Palm Beach Planning and Zoning Commission sidelined eateries as it focused, for the second meeting in a row, on the traffic impact of private clubs.

    The review comes after concerns about traffic and development prompted the Town Council in June to temporarily halt applications for bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lounges and for-profit private clubs , a process known as a "Zoning in Progress."

    Since the review's start , the commission has spent a considerable amount of its time eyeing the island’s private clubs.

    That focus continued during the commission's Oct. 1 meeting, when Commissioner William Gilbane noted the discrepancy between Mar-a-Lago's 150 registered restaurant seats and its special event capacity of well over 700 guests.

    While he initially did not name the club, he confirmed it after Director of the Planning, Zoning and Building Department Wayne Bergman said the numbers were for Mar-a-Lago.

    Town Planner Jennifer Hofmeister-Drew said the discrepancy stems from the number of guests allowed under the private club's declaration-of-use agreement , a document that governs its day-to-day operations.

    The town also is in the midst of auditing the business tax receipt for private clubs, Bergman said

    "I do think all those additional capacities has to be counted and shown, because that is a huge differential," Commissioner John Tatooles said.

    Adding confusion is the fact that some private clubs have a seat count larger than their day-to-day traffic, Alternate Commissioner Nicki McDonald said. She pointed to the Beach Club's 555 restaurant seats, which she said are left largely unfilled during significant portions of the year.

    “In the summer there might have been 50 people on a night,” she said.

    Gilbane said that instead of restaurant seats, the town should consider the number of guests allowed at a private club during special events.

    "In summary, I think we're missing the events that are driving substantial traffic, and I think it's at every place that serves food and beverage," he said. "So, while we are very focused on restaurant seats ... I don't know that's going to help us define the problem we are trying to solve for."

    “It would be a shame during this ZIP process, to go through all of this very focused on restaurant seats, only to find out that might not be what’s driving the majority of our problems,” Gilbane said.

    Hotels also should be included in the list, McDonald said, adding that a hotel's number of guest rooms could be valuable information about island congestion. Also, hotels like The Breakers often host large events with hundreds in attendance, she said.

    Commissioner Jorge Sanchez said regulating special events at private establishments would be an impossible task.

    Regarding Mar-a-Lago, Sanchez said he found it "inconceivable" that Mar-a-Lago is still allowed to function as a private club, while the South Ocean Boulevard closure remains in effect .

    "I think that's something the town ought to look at, if former President Trump wants to live in Palm Beach, he should buy a house and that house (would) be protected ... (instead of) a club with, god knows, how many members and block(ing) the road for the entire community," Sanchez said, noting that he would be voting for Trump in the upcoming election.

    Vice Chair Eric Christu asked if town staff had any information regarding the frequency of private events on the island.

    Staff does not, but they are currently discussing ways of tracking special events at private establishments, Hofmeister-Drew said. She said the Town Council will be discussing special events at private clubs during its upcoming meetings.

    Diego Diaz Lasa is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at dlasa@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach board: Private club seat count doesn't align with guest limits for some events

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Top election data analyst says Trump’s odds of winning have suddenly surged - but can’t explain why
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy