Talking head Chuck Todd was the honored guest at a dinner honoring the Palm Beach Civic Association 's major donors.

The event took place April 17 at a private Palm Beach home and honored donors of $5,000 or more annually..

More Palm Beach society news here.

The night included cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner and remarks from the guest speaker.

Todd, formerly moderator of Meet The Press , is the political director for NBC News and serves as on-air political analyst for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Today .

The Miami native shared his insights on the Nov. 5 general election, saying Americans remain fiercely divided along ideological lines and that the outcome of the presidential contest will depend upon the electoral result in eight battleground states.

Those to watch most closely are Michigan and Wisconsin, he said. Wisconsin is a stark example of the "negative polarization" that has gripped the nation, Todd said.

Michael Pucillo, chairman and CEO of the Civic Association, also spoke briefly, acknowledging the donors.

"Each year, " Pucillo said,"the VIP Dinner provides us with an opportunity to express our appreciation to our donors, who give so much to the Civic Association and to the local community.”

More than 100 people attended.

The dinner and award breakfast are the Civic Association's only annual fundraising events.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Civic Association honors major donors; hosts NBC's top political analyst at VIP dinner