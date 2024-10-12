Open in App
    Town of Palm Beach United Way hurricane fund gets boost with $125K matching grant

    By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    A group of local donors have agreed to match a combined $125,000 in donations to the Town of Palm Beach United Way's Hurricane Recovery Fund .

    Julie Araskog, Anne Carmichael, Sandy and George Garfunkel, Elizabeth and Jerome Levy, Barbara and Richard Rothschild, Norma and Bill Tiefel, and Vanessa and Tony Beyer will match dollar-for-dollar any contributions up to $125,000 toward the fund, which was established to assist with relief efforts in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and now, Hurricane Milton .

    The fund will help with immediate relief for people in need. Donations are tax deductible, and 100% will go directly to recovery efforts related to the two storms, the organization said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ojd9X_0w4BHkbA00

    Milton made landfall Wednesday night near Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm , leaving devastating impacts along Florida's Gulf Coast and spawning deadly tornadoes throughout the state. The death toll from the storm stood at 17 on Friday.

    Helene struck Perry as a powerful Category 4 storm Sept. 26 , bringing catastrophic storm surge, flooding and wind damage to Florida's Gulf Coast and Big Bend regions before tearing through much of the southeastern United States. More than 200 people across six states have died.

    Donations can be made online at palmbeachunitedway.org , by phone at 561-655-1919, or by check made payable to Town of Palm Beach United Way with "Hurricane Recovery" in the memo and mailed to 44 Cocoanut Row, Suite M201, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

    The Town of Palm Beach United Way said money raised through the Hurricane Recovery Fund will be distributed to nonprofits Americares; Global Empowerment Mission; World Central Kitchen; Convoy of Hope; and Catholic Charities of Palm Beach.

    Those agencies are working to provide emergency assistance such as food, water, medical care and supplies, hygiene kits, and housing materials to communities that have been impacted by the two storms, the organization said.

    To date, the Town of Palm Beach United Way said it has raised $170,000, which includes a $50,000 matching gift from the Cathleen McFarlane Foundation.

    The organization has distributed $195,000 so far, with $50,000 going to Americares, $50,000 to Global Empowerment Mission, $50,000 to World Central Kitchen, $25,000 to Catholic Charities of Palm Beach, and $20,000 to Convoy of Hope.

    For more information, visit palmbeachunitedway.org .

    Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News , part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com . Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Town of Palm Beach United Way hurricane fund gets boost with $125K matching grant

