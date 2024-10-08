Open in App
    • The Palm Beach Post

    Hurricane Milton: What's open or closed in Palm Beach on Tuesday?

    By Kristina Webb, Diego Diaz Lasa and Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSesB_0vyPSOQb00

    Editor's note: This story will be updated.

    As Hurricane Milton moves toward a possible Wednesday landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast as a major storm, forecasters expect possible tropical storm-force winds and flooding rain through mid-week here in Palm Beach.

    Milton was a category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds as of the National Weather Service's 2 p.m. Monday update.

    Here's a look at what's open or closed in Palm Beach.

    Town Council

    The regular Town Council meeting that begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday will be held as usual, the town said Monday.

    Council members agreed Tuesday to postpone Wednesday's scheduled Development Review Committee meeting to Oct. 15 at 9:30 a.m.

    School District of Palm Beach County

    Palm Beach County public schools, including Palm Beach Public Elementary School at 239 Cocoanut Row, are closed Wednesday and Thursday and expected to reopen Friday, district officials said.

    Palm Beach Day Academy

    The private school at 241 Seaview Ave., announced on its website Tuesday that it would close Wednesday and Thursday.

    Publix

    The Publix at 135 Bradley Place in Palm Beach is open for normal business hours as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Publix website. Hours at 495 other stores in Florida were adjusted because of the storm. Click here to see specific store hours for your location.

    Turtle Tuesday

    The Worth Avenue Association and Loggerhead Marinelife Center's Turtle Tuesday beach clean-up has been postponed to 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mediterranean Road and North Ocean Way in Palm Beach, the association said Tuesday.

    Palm Beach Chamber breakfast

    The Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce's breakfast scheduled for Thursday has been canceled out of an abundance of caution, the chamber said in an email Monday afternoon.

    The breakfast will not be rescheduled, and the next breakfast is set for Nov. 11. A Trustee Lunch scheduled for Tuesday will happen as planned, the chamber said.

    For more information, go to palmbeachchamber.com .

    The Society of the Four Arts

    The Society of the Four Arts buildings and its gardens will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, an official said Monday. While the garden will be closed Tuesday, the organization's buildings will remain open until 1 p.m. The organization has not announced a reopening date.

    For more information, visit Fourarts.org .

    Norton Museum of Art

    The Norton Museum of Art will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and is expected to reopen on Friday, if weather permits, according to a Monday release.

    For more information, visit norton.org and social media pages for the latest information.

    Brightline

    Brightline will suspend operations Wednesday and Thursday between West Palm Beach and Orlando, a spokesperson said Monday. Service between all South Florida stations is expected to continue with 14 roundtrips both days. Brightline officials will continue to monitor the storm and provide additional updates as needed.

    On Tuesday, Brightline’s 7:45 p.m. northbound departure from Miami will terminate in West Palm Beach. All other Tuesday departures will operate as scheduled.

    The rail service will resume full operations after an assessment of track conditions once the storm has passed, officials said. Passengers who currently have a reservation should refer to their email for updates to their trip.

    Passengers are encouraged to visit www.gobrightline.com and social media pages for the latest information.

    Kravis Center

    The Kravis Center's box office and administrative offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. For ticketing information, visit kravis.org .

    Recreation facilities

    The Mandel Recreation Center, Par 3 Golf Course, Seaview Park Tennis Center and Phipps Ocean Park Tennis Center will close at noon Wednesday, and plan to reopen Friday.

    Property Appraiser's Office

    The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office and five service centers will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and plan to reopen Friday.

    Updates are available at pbcpao.gov and on social media outlets.

    To include a closing or cancellation for your organization or business, email kwebb@pbdailynews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Hurricane Milton: What's open or closed in Palm Beach on Tuesday?

