    • The Palm Beach Post

    Palm Beach resort, hotel earn coveted top spots in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards

    By M.M. Cloutier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TpL1_0vyPSFU400

    Not only is The Breakers the best resort in Florida, but it’s also among the best resorts in the world, according to the Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s coveted 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards announced Oct. 1.

    The 1896-founded grand dame of Palm Beach resorts with 500-plus rooms and suites took the No. 1 spot in Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 15 Resorts in Florida category, plus the No. 17 position in the Top 50 Resorts in the World category.

    Echoing Condé Nast editors’ comments that The Breakers is the island’s “most recognizable fixture” with an annual reinvestment strategy facilitating continual enhancement, the resort’s communications director Sara Flight told the Daily News on Friday that “unwavering commitment to employee and guest satisfaction, social impact and continuous renewal” has led to the resort’s success.

    Smaller hotels in Palm Beach also earned high praise in the 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards based on survey feedback from more than 500,000 worldwide readers of the chic travel magazine voting on their top picks for top resorts, hotels, airlines, cruise ships and more.

    The 89-room Colony Hotel in Palm Beach took the No. 1 spot for Top 10 Florida Hotels.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vwRY5_0vyPSFU400

    “We are enjoying this moment to celebrate our success, (but) the journey doesn’t end here,” The Colony’s co-owner and CEO Sarah Wetenhall told the Daily News on Friday about the Condé Nast kudos. “The Colony is committed to continuous growth and innovation…”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X99Qo_0vyPSFU400

    Also in the Top 10 Hotels in Florida category are The White Elephant Palm Beach, which landed at No. 6 with its 32 rooms and suites, and 80-room Brazilian Court at No. 9.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fnxM_0vyPSFU400

    Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan also gets high marks among readers of Condé Nast Traveler. It’s listed as the seventh best resort in Florida.

    Other area properties that received high ratings included PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, as well as The Ben in West Palm Beach.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHUH0_0vyPSFU400

    For more information about the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards, visit www.cntraveler.com/inspiration/readers-choice-awards

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach resort, hotel earn coveted top spots in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards

