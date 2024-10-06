Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Palm Beach Post

    At the Galleries in Palm Beach for Oct. 6, 2024

    By Palm Beach Daily News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4FlB_0vwFNwg400

    Adelson Galleries: 318 Worth Ave. 561-720-2079; adelsongalleries.com

    With expertise in the fields of impressionism, realism, modernism and contemporary art, the gallery features changing exhibitions highlighting emerging and established contemporary artists. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Acquavella Galleries: Royal Poinciana Plaza, 340 Poinciana Way, Suite M309. 561-283-3415; www.acquavellagalleries.com

    Acquavella Galleries is distinguished by its expertise in the fields of 19th-, 20th- and 21st-century art. For more than 100 years, Acquavella Galleries has sold major paintings and sculpture to esteemed private collectors and museums worldwide. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

    Ben Brown Fine Arts: 244 Worth Ave. 561-366-9985, www.benbrownfinearts.com

    The gallery is exhibiting works by 20th- and 21st-century masters Alighiero Boetti, Alexander Calder, Jim Dine, Lucio Fontana, Alex Katz, Yves Klein, Jeff Koons, Sean Scully and Andy Warhol. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

    Brintz: 375 S. County Road. 561-469-7771; www.brintzgallery.com

    Representation: Donald Baechler, Tomo Campbell, Petra Cortright, Corey Mason, Sarah Meyohas, John Newsom, Enoc Perez, Martine Poppe and Rachel Rossin. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    C + C Photography Gallery: 313½ Worth Ave., Via Bice, 561-770-3168; candcgallery.com

    Since opening in 2019, our galleries have presented an unparalleled selection of both contemporary and classic photography spanning the last century. With prominent locations on Nantucket’s Main Street and New York’s 57th Street, we opened our newest permanent gallery space inside the picturesque Via Bice on Worth Avenue in January. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cavalier Gallery : 235c Worth Ave., 561-770-3165; cavaliergalleries.com

    Established in 1986, Cavalier Gallery offers a broad selection of paintings, sculpture, and photography by contemporary artists and modern masters. Gallery services include art consultation and installation of outdoor sculptures. Offering works by Wolf Kahn, John Terelak, Joy Brown, Frank Corso, Paul G. Oxborough, Mark S. Kornbluth, William Nelson, Jan Pawlowski, Jim Rennert, Bjørn Skaarup, Steve McCurry, Jane DeDecker and more. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

    Contessa Gallery : 216 Sunset Ave., 216-956-2825; www.contessagallery.com

    Founded in 1999, Cleveland-based Contessa Gallery offers artworks of exceedingly high quality as well as art acquisition counsel to collectors, museums and institutions. Contessa Gallery is driven by three main principles: passion, integrity and education. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays by appointment.

    County: 375 S. County Road, Unit 105, 305-713-7588; www.county.gallery

    The gallery shows contemporary works by emerging and mid-career American, European, and African artists, including VR, sculpture, new media, and painting. The gallery’s artists have featured works and are included in major public and private collections including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Péréz Museum in Miami. Recent exhibitions included works by Serge Attukwei Clottey, Zak Ové, Sarah Meyohas and David Benjamin Sherry.

    DTR Modern Galleries: 408 Hibiscus Ave. 561-366-9387; www.dtrmodern.com/palm-beach

    Specializes in modern and contemporary masters. Among represented artists are Hirst, Warhol, Basquiat, Chagall, Dali, Picasso, Miró, Lichtenstein, Slonem and more. Custom framing, art advisory and installation services available. Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Edward and Deborah Pollack Fine Art: 205 Worth Ave., Suite 202 (second floor). 561-655-1425; www.edwardanddeborahpollack.com.

    Gallery features American paintings and specializes in works by Orville Bulman and other Florida artists of the 19th century to mid-20th century. By chance or by appointment.

    Findlay Galleries: 165 Worth Ave., 561-655-2090; findlaygalleries.com

    On view , The Color of Fall , group exhibition. Exhibition continues: Abstract Masters, group exhibition. Findlay Galleries has been a landmark gallery in Palm Beach since 1961. It features a distinguished stable of contemporary artists and specializes in Impressionism, European Modernism, l’École de Rouen, l’École de Paris and Mid-Century American abstraction. Mon.–Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Frascione Gallery : 256 Worth Ave., Via Amore, Suite O. 561-444-2092; frascione.com

    Newly open in Palm Beach, Frascione dates to 1893 and specializes in Italian paintings from the 14th to the 17th centuries, with a particular predilection for the works of the Tuscan school. Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday appointments upon request.

    Galeria of Sculpture: 11 Via Parigi. 561-659-7557; www.galeriaofsculpture.com

    The gallery specializes in American contemporary art glass by emerging and established artists. It also makes custom pieces for home or office. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Gallery Biba: 224A Worth Ave. 561-651-1371; gallerybiba.com

    Works by modern and contemporary masters. Includes paintings, works on paper, photography and sculptures by Borofsky, Calder, Capello, Cardenas, Chagall, Dine, Dubuffet, Flavin, Magritte, Matisse, Mazal, Negret, Picasso, Rauschenberg, V. Rodriguez, St. Croix, Warhol, Wesselmann, Zuniga. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Gavlak Palm Beach Gallery: 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Suite M334. 561-833-0583; gavlakgallery.com

    Represents international contemporary artists such as Betty Tompkins, Enoc Perez, Judith Eisler, Lisa Anne Auerbach and others. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Holden Luntz Gallery: 332 Worth Ave. 561-805-9550; www.holdenluntz.com

    On view: Iconic Photographs: Pictures That Stand the Test of Time , images by Harry Benson, Diane Arbus, Ruth Orkin, Arthur Elgort and more that have become symbols of their time and place. Through Nov. 8. The gallery exhibits 20th- and 21st-century master fine art photography, including works by Arbus, Benson, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Georges Dambier, Robert Frank, Massimo Listri, Helmut Newton, Terry O'Neill, Bruce Weber, Edward Weston and others. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Jennifer Balcos Gallery : 292 S. County Road, 404-441-5745; jenniferbalcosgallery.com

    The Palm Beach gallery of the Atlanta luxury gallerist, who focuses on contemporary artists making their mark on the American scene. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6Xpm_0vwFNwg400

    John H. Surovek Gallery: 349 Worth Ave., 8 Via Parigi, 561-832-0422; surovekgallery.com

    Nineteenth and early 20th-century American paintings, drawings and watercolors, as well as European pieces. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Oditto Gallery: 139 N. County Road, Suite 11. 561-835-5540; oditto.io and odittogallery.io

    Oditto Gallery offers modern and contemporary art. Oditto Gallery is the first fully hybrid gallery in the world to offer digital certificates (NFTs) with every piece of art purchased. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

    Onessimo Fine Art: 256 Worth Ave. 561-223-2194 and onessimofineart.com/palm-beach-art-gallery

    Onessimo Fine Art is a Palm Beach fine art gallery featuring world-renowned artists, including paintings, master prints, multimedia, photography, sculptures in glass and metals, and indoor and outdoor sculpture. Exclusively representing Mackenzie Thorpe, Josef Kote, Hessam Abrishami, Samir Sammoun, Domenic Besner, David Drebin, Peter Roth, Fredy Villamil, Alan Wolton, Bruno Zupan and sculpture by Thorpe, Massimiliano Schiavon, Alex Kveton, Peter Zelle, Thomas Scoon, Daniel Lotton, Peter Mandl, Steve Zaluski, Susan Gott and Dino Rosin.

    Rosenbaum Contemporary: 2 Via Parigi, Worth Avenue, 561-508-6174; rosenbaumcontemporary.com

    Rosenbaum Contemporary is a premier fine art gallery in South Florida featuring postwar, modern and contemporary masters presented through a nationally recognized museum-level exhibition program. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Russeck Gallery: 203 Worth Ave. 561-832-4811; www.russeckgalleries.com

    Gallery features work by contemporary masters, including Chagall, Botero, Miró, Calder, Nevelson, Picasso and Dalí. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

    Sotheby's: The Slat House at the Royal Poinciana Plaza, 50 Cocoanut Row, Suite 101 (The Slat House), 561-283-2800; www.sothebys.com/en/about/locations/palm-beach

    Gallery showcases an exceptional and wide-ranging selection of fine art in a curated setting. Located in the Royal Poinciana Plaza, the space offers a lively calendar of events and exhibitions with works available for immediate purchase and continuously rotated throughout the year. Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, by appointment.

    Taglialatella Galleries: 313½ Worth Ave., Via Bice. 561-833-4700; www.taglialatellagalleries.com

    Featured artists include Arman, Banksy, Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Frankenthaler, Haring, Hirst, Indiana, Katz, KAWS, Koons, Lichtenstein, Swoon, Warhol, Wesselmann and Young. Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

    Wynn Fine Art: 150 Worth Ave., Suite 224. 561-356-6818; wynnfineart.com

    Wynn Fine Art is home to some of the most historically significant artwork of the 20th century. Our museum-quality collection comes from master artists and the pieces have been featured in exhibitions around the world. Our artwork is only available by appointment for private viewing by experienced collectors and dealers.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: At the Galleries in Palm Beach for Oct. 6, 2024

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post5 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post6 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz22 days ago
    $2M Fraud: Man Guilty of Using Stolen IDs to Rent Properties
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Undercover Sting Operation Cracks Down on Unlicensed Movers
    Morristown Minute12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy