At the Galleries in Palm Beach for Oct. 6, 2024

Adelson Galleries: 318 Worth Ave. 561-720-2079; adelsongalleries.com

With expertise in the fields of impressionism, realism, modernism and contemporary art, the gallery features changing exhibitions highlighting emerging and established contemporary artists. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Acquavella Galleries: Royal Poinciana Plaza, 340 Poinciana Way, Suite M309. 561-283-3415; www.acquavellagalleries.com

Acquavella Galleries is distinguished by its expertise in the fields of 19th-, 20th- and 21st-century art. For more than 100 years, Acquavella Galleries has sold major paintings and sculpture to esteemed private collectors and museums worldwide. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Ben Brown Fine Arts: 244 Worth Ave. 561-366-9985, www.benbrownfinearts.com

The gallery is exhibiting works by 20th- and 21st-century masters Alighiero Boetti, Alexander Calder, Jim Dine, Lucio Fontana, Alex Katz, Yves Klein, Jeff Koons, Sean Scully and Andy Warhol. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Brintz: 375 S. County Road. 561-469-7771; www.brintzgallery.com

Representation: Donald Baechler, Tomo Campbell, Petra Cortright, Corey Mason, Sarah Meyohas, John Newsom, Enoc Perez, Martine Poppe and Rachel Rossin. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

C + C Photography Gallery: 313½ Worth Ave., Via Bice, 561-770-3168; candcgallery.com

Since opening in 2019, our galleries have presented an unparalleled selection of both contemporary and classic photography spanning the last century. With prominent locations on Nantucket’s Main Street and New York’s 57th Street, we opened our newest permanent gallery space inside the picturesque Via Bice on Worth Avenue in January. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cavalier Gallery : 235c Worth Ave., 561-770-3165; cavaliergalleries.com

Established in 1986, Cavalier Gallery offers a broad selection of paintings, sculpture, and photography by contemporary artists and modern masters. Gallery services include art consultation and installation of outdoor sculptures. Offering works by Wolf Kahn, John Terelak, Joy Brown, Frank Corso, Paul G. Oxborough, Mark S. Kornbluth, William Nelson, Jan Pawlowski, Jim Rennert, Bjørn Skaarup, Steve McCurry, Jane DeDecker and more. Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

Contessa Gallery : 216 Sunset Ave., 216-956-2825; www.contessagallery.com

Founded in 1999, Cleveland-based Contessa Gallery offers artworks of exceedingly high quality as well as art acquisition counsel to collectors, museums and institutions. Contessa Gallery is driven by three main principles: passion, integrity and education. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays by appointment.

County: 375 S. County Road, Unit 105, 305-713-7588; www.county.gallery

The gallery shows contemporary works by emerging and mid-career American, European, and African artists, including VR, sculpture, new media, and painting. The gallery’s artists have featured works and are included in major public and private collections including the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Péréz Museum in Miami. Recent exhibitions included works by Serge Attukwei Clottey, Zak Ové, Sarah Meyohas and David Benjamin Sherry.

DTR Modern Galleries: 408 Hibiscus Ave. 561-366-9387; www.dtrmodern.com/palm-beach

Specializes in modern and contemporary masters. Among represented artists are Hirst, Warhol, Basquiat, Chagall, Dali, Picasso, Miró, Lichtenstein, Slonem and more. Custom framing, art advisory and installation services available. Mon.-Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Edward and Deborah Pollack Fine Art: 205 Worth Ave., Suite 202 (second floor). 561-655-1425; www.edwardanddeborahpollack.com.

Gallery features American paintings and specializes in works by Orville Bulman and other Florida artists of the 19th century to mid-20th century. By chance or by appointment.

Findlay Galleries: 165 Worth Ave., 561-655-2090; findlaygalleries.com

On view , The Color of Fall , group exhibition. Exhibition continues: Abstract Masters, group exhibition. Findlay Galleries has been a landmark gallery in Palm Beach since 1961. It features a distinguished stable of contemporary artists and specializes in Impressionism, European Modernism, l’École de Rouen, l’École de Paris and Mid-Century American abstraction. Mon.–Sat. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Frascione Gallery : 256 Worth Ave., Via Amore, Suite O. 561-444-2092; frascione.com

Newly open in Palm Beach, Frascione dates to 1893 and specializes in Italian paintings from the 14th to the 17th centuries, with a particular predilection for the works of the Tuscan school. Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday appointments upon request.

Galeria of Sculpture: 11 Via Parigi. 561-659-7557; www.galeriaofsculpture.com

The gallery specializes in American contemporary art glass by emerging and established artists. It also makes custom pieces for home or office. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gallery Biba: 224A Worth Ave. 561-651-1371; gallerybiba.com

Works by modern and contemporary masters. Includes paintings, works on paper, photography and sculptures by Borofsky, Calder, Capello, Cardenas, Chagall, Dine, Dubuffet, Flavin, Magritte, Matisse, Mazal, Negret, Picasso, Rauschenberg, V. Rodriguez, St. Croix, Warhol, Wesselmann, Zuniga. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gavlak Palm Beach Gallery: 340 Royal Poinciana Way, Suite M334. 561-833-0583; gavlakgallery.com

Represents international contemporary artists such as Betty Tompkins, Enoc Perez, Judith Eisler, Lisa Anne Auerbach and others. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holden Luntz Gallery: 332 Worth Ave. 561-805-9550; www.holdenluntz.com

On view: Iconic Photographs: Pictures That Stand the Test of Time , images by Harry Benson, Diane Arbus, Ruth Orkin, Arthur Elgort and more that have become symbols of their time and place. Through Nov. 8. The gallery exhibits 20th- and 21st-century master fine art photography, including works by Arbus, Benson, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Georges Dambier, Robert Frank, Massimo Listri, Helmut Newton, Terry O'Neill, Bruce Weber, Edward Weston and others. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jennifer Balcos Gallery : 292 S. County Road, 404-441-5745; jenniferbalcosgallery.com

The Palm Beach gallery of the Atlanta luxury gallerist, who focuses on contemporary artists making their mark on the American scene. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

John H. Surovek Gallery: 349 Worth Ave., 8 Via Parigi, 561-832-0422; surovekgallery.com

Nineteenth and early 20th-century American paintings, drawings and watercolors, as well as European pieces. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oditto Gallery: 139 N. County Road, Suite 11. 561-835-5540; oditto.io and odittogallery.io

Oditto Gallery offers modern and contemporary art. Oditto Gallery is the first fully hybrid gallery in the world to offer digital certificates (NFTs) with every piece of art purchased. Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by appointment.

Onessimo Fine Art: 256 Worth Ave. 561-223-2194 and onessimofineart.com/palm-beach-art-gallery

Onessimo Fine Art is a Palm Beach fine art gallery featuring world-renowned artists, including paintings, master prints, multimedia, photography, sculptures in glass and metals, and indoor and outdoor sculpture. Exclusively representing Mackenzie Thorpe, Josef Kote, Hessam Abrishami, Samir Sammoun, Domenic Besner, David Drebin, Peter Roth, Fredy Villamil, Alan Wolton, Bruno Zupan and sculpture by Thorpe, Massimiliano Schiavon, Alex Kveton, Peter Zelle, Thomas Scoon, Daniel Lotton, Peter Mandl, Steve Zaluski, Susan Gott and Dino Rosin.

Rosenbaum Contemporary: 2 Via Parigi, Worth Avenue, 561-508-6174; rosenbaumcontemporary.com

Rosenbaum Contemporary is a premier fine art gallery in South Florida featuring postwar, modern and contemporary masters presented through a nationally recognized museum-level exhibition program. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Russeck Gallery: 203 Worth Ave. 561-832-4811; www.russeckgalleries.com

Gallery features work by contemporary masters, including Chagall, Botero, Miró, Calder, Nevelson, Picasso and Dalí. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sotheby's: The Slat House at the Royal Poinciana Plaza, 50 Cocoanut Row, Suite 101 (The Slat House), 561-283-2800; www.sothebys.com/en/about/locations/palm-beach

Gallery showcases an exceptional and wide-ranging selection of fine art in a curated setting. Located in the Royal Poinciana Plaza, the space offers a lively calendar of events and exhibitions with works available for immediate purchase and continuously rotated throughout the year. Tues.-Sat., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, by appointment.

Taglialatella Galleries: 313½ Worth Ave., Via Bice. 561-833-4700; www.taglialatellagalleries.com

Featured artists include Arman, Banksy, Basquiat, Mr. Brainwash, Frankenthaler, Haring, Hirst, Indiana, Katz, KAWS, Koons, Lichtenstein, Swoon, Warhol, Wesselmann and Young. Daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

Wynn Fine Art: 150 Worth Ave., Suite 224. 561-356-6818; wynnfineart.com

Wynn Fine Art is home to some of the most historically significant artwork of the 20th century. Our museum-quality collection comes from master artists and the pieces have been featured in exhibitions around the world. Our artwork is only available by appointment for private viewing by experienced collectors and dealers.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: At the Galleries in Palm Beach for Oct. 6, 2024