    OPINION: As an island, Palm Beach must prepare because the flood next time might be here

    By W. Bradford Gary,

    2 days ago

    Longtime storm watchers are asking how a resort community located 600 miles from the Atlantic Ocean with elevations of 2,000 feet could experience destruction and casualties during Hurricane Helene.

    I believe the lesson from the storm is that lack of adequate preparation against weather casualty will dangerously confront us in this era of climate change .

    Poor community planning for weather events is an issue for both Florida coastal residents and interior communities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEsa7_0vwEv5QR00

    I spent four years at Asheville School as a senior prefect and member of the Mountain Rescue Team. We were trained to go into the deep valleys and impassable terrain of the Blue Ridge Mountains to recover families on a weekend hike and air crash survivors in deep snow.

    North Carolina government had no rescue capability in the 1970s  — out-of-town teenagers from a boarding school were there to respond.

    In Asheville, real estate developers were allowed to bury a local park and large lake in order to construct a new interstate freeway.

    The recent aerial photos of Asheville show the new interstate highway completely flooded and cars drifting over our old lake park, which is now again a large lake.

    At the Asheville French Broad River District, environmental interests warned the town not to build an “artists community“ on the lowland plateau next to the river.

    The hazards of high water flooding seemed unimportant when measured against new tourist sales revenue. Accordingly , the French Broad tourist zone — now underwater — was established.

    Here in Palm Beach, we would have more extreme weather challenges with a direct strike by a tropical storm.

    What are we doing to protect residents from the “flood next time”?

    Have we put in place any of the recommendations of the Woods Hole Group  — which importantly stated that a Lake Worth Inlet Flood Gate Barrier would save Palm Beach from coastal flood damage?

    Have we planned for flooding events and water barrier defense?

    The “flood next time” might be on our street in our neighborhood.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: OPINION: As an island, Palm Beach must prepare because the flood next time might be here

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    FL_born SC_raised
    2d ago
    If the Okeechobee levee doesn't hold, then this storm could be just as diabolical as the other one.
    View all comments
