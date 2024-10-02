Newest Nobu restaurant in U.S. to debut at Larry Ellison's Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan

A Nobu dining experience by internationally famed chef-restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa will debut Oct. 18 at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan.

Featuring Matsuhisa’s trademark traditional Japanese cuisine employing contemporary Peruvian ingredients, 65-seat Nobu Manalapan at the oceanfront resort will occupy space formerly home to a bar, terrace and 12-seat sushi eatery.

“Nobu is part of the next era of Eau Palm Beach ,” Eau marketing director Michelle Phillips told the Daily News on Tuesday. “It takes our culinary offerings to the next level.”

The Manalapan resort “is the perfect location” for a new Nobu, Matsuhisa said in a prepared statement, adding that he was “excited” guests at Eau and area residents can soon “enjoy our acclaimed Nobu menu.”

There are dozens of Nobu-branded locations around the world.

That a Nobu is opening at Eau Palm Beach — which for 10 consecutive years has been rated with five stars by Forbes Travel Guide — isn’t a complete surprise; the Daily News in August speculated that one might be coming to Eau .

Why? The resort’s new owner is partial to the Michelin-starred restaurant chain known for inventive flavor combinations and high-quality seafood.

Oracle software billionaire Larry Ellison, who bought the luxe 7-acre Eau resort in August for $277.4 million, has incorporated the Nobu brand in some of the other resort properties he owns, including in Hawaii and California.

Nobu Manalapan is set to feature exclusive items plus signature Nobu dishes as black cod with miso and yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño. A “comprehensive” sake, wine and cocktail program also will be part of the mix, Eau officials noted.

While Nobu Manalapan’s daily culinary drive will be led by chef Matt Raso, Eau resort executive chef Neall Bailey will play a key role, too. “It’s an honor to work with Chef Matsuhisa to introduce Nobu to our community,” Bailey said.

Nobu Manalapan will be the 23rd Nobu eatery in the United States, according to a tally on Nobu’s website , which also lists 14 locations in Europe; five in Mexico and the Caribbean, five in the Middle East and Africa; and nine in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition to Nobu restaurants, 18 Nobu-branded hotels dot the globe. Co-founders of the Nobu empire include actor Robert De Niro and film producer and businessman Meir Teper.

In 2017, they reportedly partnered with Ellison and Matsuhisa to open the Nobu Ryokan Malibu, a boutique luxury hotel in Malibu, California; it’s said to be the first property in what’s slated to be a Nobu Ryokan Collection of luxe retreats.

Once Nobu Manalapan debuts Oct. 18, it’s scheduled to be open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

It joins several other eateries at the resort, including upscale Angle (with its underlit onyx-and-amber communal table), 140-seat Italian restaurant Polpo, alfresco Breeze Ocean Kitchen, spa-cuisine haven Savor, gift shop/coffee hub Oceana and ice-cream parlor Melt.

The reservation system for Nobu Manalapan will be operable soon, Eau officials said.

Nobu Manalapan at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Where : 100 S Ocean Blvd., Manalapan

Opening date: Oct. 18

Hours : Open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

More information: 561-533-6000

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Newest Nobu restaurant in U.S. to debut at Larry Ellison's Eau Palm Beach in Manalapan