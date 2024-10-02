Mark your calendars: Tickets for the 2024-25 Kravis Center for the Performing Arts season go on sale this week.

The public will be able to buy tickets for more than 300 performances and events during the center's "Live Amplified" season starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 5, the Kravis Center announced in a news release.

Tickets can be purchased online at kravis.org , by phone at 561-832-7469 or in person at the Kravis Center's box office at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

The lineup includes a mix of Broadway shows, live music, comedy, family events, dance performances and more.

Among the big names coming to the Kravis Center this season are singers Bonnie Raitt, Patti LaBelle, and Richard Marx & Rick Springfield; and comedians Jay Mohr, Mike Birbiglia and Ali Siddiq.

The Kravis on Broadway 16th season lineup begins with "Mrs. Doubtfire" from Oct. 29-Nov. 3, then "The Cher Show" from Jan. 7-12; "Funny Girl" from Jan. 28-Feb. 2; "Peter Pan" from Feb. 12-16; "The Book of Mormon" from March 11-16; "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" from March 25-30; "Les Misérables" from April 22-27; and "Mystic Pizza" from May 13-18.

Read More: Broadway hits, music stars, comedians highlight Kravis Center's 2024-25 lineup

For more information, go to kravis.org/performance-calendar .

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Tickets to go on sale for more than 300 events, shows at Kravis Center in West Palm Beach